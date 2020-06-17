image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Grounded Thai pilot now does motorbike food deliveries

Jack Burton

Published 

5 mins ago

 on 

Grounded Thai pilot now does motorbike food deliveries | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: CNN Travel
    • follow us in feedly

I have my motorbike, so I found my part time job. And now I am a food delivery man.”

With many of the world’s international airlines grounded by the Covid-19 pandemic, many in the aviation industry, including even pilots, have been forced to find other ways to make a living. Here in Thailand, a ban on international arrivals remains in place, and with domestic air travel currently limited, some aviators have shifted from the skies to the roads, taking jobs as motorbike delivery drivers or as with ride-hailing apps.

One such airman is co-pilot Nakarin Inta, who has been a commercial pilot for Thai Lion Air for about 4 years. He now delivers orders in Bangkok for Line Man, a local food delivery, taxi, messenger and parcel app. For now, Nakarin has traded in the skies for a Scoopie.

“Some airline staff have been on leave without pay. And for most of us, income has been cut by more than 70%. I still have expenses every month, so I had to find something on my own.”

Like in major cities around the world, food delivery service apps in Bangkok have exploded in popularity due to lockdown measures imposed by the government in March. Following the example of a fellow pilot, Inta realised he could generate a small income to support his wife and four year old daughter by delivering food on his motorbike.

“I thought, I cannot just sit here and wait for help. I have to fight for my family. I have to do something.”

The 42 year old always dreamed of a life in the skies but, fearing economic instability in the industry, held back on pursuing that dream for years. But about 5 years ago he decided to go for it. Seeing the rise of low cost carriers in Thailand, he studied for his commercial pilot degree and was soon hired by Thai Lion Air.

“To be a pilot was always in my dreams when I was a child. The best thing is travelling around the world and seeing so many people; I see the passengers smile when I dress up and go to the airport. I see their smile when they meet each other or they’re travelling to their vacation to beaches or mountains. And, more than everything, I can earn money to support my family.”

As a pilot, Inta says he would normally earn between 187,000 and 249,000 baht a month. Now, grounded mid-March, he says making 1,000 a day would be a big win for him.

Inta says he knows of more than 50 Thai pilots, including personal friends, now working as food delivery men, ride-hailing app drivers or food vendors, while waiting to resume their regular jobs. He and his friends have not been laid off, but their salaries are based on their flight assignments.

“I think everybody was impacted by Covid-19, everyone in the world, but look at the one beside you, your loved ones. You have to fight for them and fight for yourself. I miss every moment of my career. I miss my colleagues, my captain, my cabin crew and dispatchers and all the staff since we have worked together as a team for many years. And, mostly, I miss my office in the sky.”

Grounded Thai pilot now does motorbike food deliveries | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: CNN Travel

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Bangkok woman allegedly kills, mutilates father

Jack Burton

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

Bangkok woman allegedly kills, mutilates father | The Thaiger
PHOTO: thailandstack.com

Bangkok police have arrested a woman who they suspect of murdering her father and cutting off his genitals before fleeing the scene yesterday. She was found wandering on a street around 2.30am this morning. They also recovered the knife that they believe was used in the murder. The woman was semiconscious and unable to speak, and officers say they’ll let her rest and further interrogate her when her condition improves.

Officers at the Tung Song Hong Police Station were informed last night about the murder at a house in the city’s Lak Si district, where 58 year old Kasem Bunyachon was found dead, covered in blood. He had severe wounds on his face and his genitals had been removed. The prime suspect, his 29 year old daughter, was missing from the house.

Witnesses told police the victim had just returned home from hospital and his daughter also arrived at the house shortly after. Neighbours couldn’t hear any conversation between the two due to rain.

The daughter later left the house carrying a bag, with visible bloodstains on her body and clothes. The neighbours decided to enter the house and called the police when they saw the blood soaked body.

The victim’s wife told police that their daughter has used drugs since a very young age, which has made her emotionally unstable, while her husband was hot-tempered and often fought with the daughter.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

PM, police issue warning to biker gangs, threaten renewed curfew

Jack Burton

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

PM, police issue warning to biker gangs, threaten renewed curfew | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

In a press briefing yesterday, the assistant national police chief issued a stern warning against “dek waen” (biker gangs), who have returned to the roads of Bangkok and some provinces after the national curfew was lifted Sunday. On Monday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha issued a warning saying the government will reimpose the curfew if people fail to cooperate with Covid-19 control measures.

The PM’s warning follows media reports that young motorcyclists gathered for illegal street races on Sunday, shortly after the curfew was lifted at midnight. Authorities say people have filed multiple complaints about motorbike racing on major roads in Bangkok and elsewhere.

“Police will take tough legal action against these dek waen.”

Police say 6 of them were arrested in the southern Songkhla province. The racers, 15-18 years old, were charged with creating a public disturbance after they gathered for illegal racing on Sunday night, and their motorbikes were seized. Each juvenile offender was fined 1,000 baht, and 3 of them had to pay an additional baht each for driving without a licence.

The boys’ parents were notified and ordered to teach their children to not get involved in illegal racing again, and were fined as well for allowing the teens to go out at night, violating the Child Protection Law. Authorities say if the offenders had been adults, they’d be charged with reckless driving and prosecuted.

According to statistics 1,699 offenders were caught from June last year to this April. Police say 19 people have reported offences to local police during that period and each received 3,000 baht as a reward.

Members of the public are encouraged to report illegal street racing.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Love for driving fast leads to fatal crash

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

Love for driving fast leads to fatal crash | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Spring News

Shortly after expressing his love for driving fast, a young man has died in a high speed motorcycle crash in Bangkok. He wrote on Facebook yesterday saying that when riding solo… “I can go as fast as I wish.”

2 hours later, he died.

A witness said the 21 year old motorcyclist from Lopburi was speeding by when he smashed into a road barrier. Medics from King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital rushed to the scene and found the man’s body next to his beloved motorcycle. Nation Thailand did not report if the man was wearing a helmet, or the suspected speed the man was going before he crashed.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
image

Trending