image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus Bangkok

Thai airline pilot works for Grab Food delivering your food in style

Anukul

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Thai airline pilot works for Grab Food delivering your food in style | The Thaiger
PHOTO: nationthailand.com
    • follow us in feedly

Airlines in Thailand are facing hardship to survive during the ‘Great Disruption’ of the Covid-19 pandemic. Border closures, travel restrictions and airline groundings have led to many staff and pilots ending up on the patient waiting queue or, for some, the unemployment queue.

But another industry, the food delivery business, is booming at the moment. So when opportunity meets demand, there’s always a good outcome.

The ‘Nation Thailand‘ reports about a pilot who has had to hang up his wings but has put on a motorbike helmet instead. Airline pilot Thanun Khantatatbumroong has decided to start delivering food after his airline suspended him cutting off most of his usual income.

For more than a month now Thanun has worked with ‘Grab Food’. Not only is he delivering people food, he’s doing it in style and been using his BMW R1200 GSA motorbike to transport food and beverages. (When I get my pizza delivered I want it delivered by a BMW R1200, not some scabby 10 year old Honda Click!)

Captain Thanun has also joined with other aircraft crew to create their own delivery network, which is pulling in revenue of more than 1,000 baht a day.

“The airlines will open domestic and main routes in the near future, however normal international flight services will not resume until the Covid-19 crisis is resolved.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Thai airline pilot works for Grab Food delivering your food in style | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus Thailand

Fern frustrated trying to hand out free food in Nakhon Pathom

The Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

Fern frustrated trying to hand out free food in Nakhon Pathom | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook/Fern Pannamjai

A woman in Nakhon Pathom has taken to Facebook to share her frustration and disappointment after officials seized over 300 bundles of food that she planned to hand out in front of the Phra Pathom Chedi, north west of Bangkok. Fern Pannamjai posted on Monday that she was giving out food at the location for 30 minutes, along with photos of the food, on her page.

“Pork rice soup ready to give away, 250 sets today and 50 boxes of rice, a total of 300 sets of food. This is day 7 of giving free food”.

When struggling locals started lining up for the food, officials from the Nakhon Pathom provincial authority turned up and seized all the food. They told her that if the hand outs of free food were to continue it would be breaking the emergency decree that remains in place. They told Fern that the food was going to be given away to people living in “slums”.

Fern posted online and apologise for not being able to give away the pork soup as promised to the people waiting in lines.

She broke down on a video saying… “What hurts me the most is that the people who came to wait did not get to eat, but those sleeping in their homes got to eat. I’m not saying that those waiting at home are wrong, but I feel sorry for the people who sat in the sun because they believed that a meal was coming their way.”

“I am sorry for not being able to fulfill my promise, it really was impossible to continue the giveaway. I know you were waiting for my soup, but I couldn’t give it to you”.

Fern frustrated trying to hand out free food in Nakhon Pathom | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Thai Residents

PS. The Thaiger would recommend you contact local police in your area to assist with any donations which may cause people to assemble, so the authorities can assist with the orderly and safe gatherings. The police have been very helpful in directing traffic and making sure people maintain social-distancing.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Hot News

American creates bomb scare at Bangkok’s US Embassy

Anukul

Published

1 day ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

American creates bomb scare at Bangkok’s US Embassy | The Thaiger
PHOTO: siamrath.co.th

This morning at 8:3oam officers at Bangkok’s Lumphini Police Station were notified of a suspicious western man who placed a suspicious box in front of the US embassy. A bomb disposal team was sent to the scene but in the box there was only a Muay Thai doll, some clothes, A3 batteries, papers and a plastic bottle was found nearby. The bag also contained pharmaceutical drugs however the suspect would not say what the medicines were for.

American creates bomb scare at Bangkok's US Embassy | News by The Thaiger

The American man, identified as 35 year old Lucas William Mackemie, was arrested and taken to be questioned at the station. His visa and ID showed that he works as a teacher in Chon Buri province. He was sent to a psychiatric hospital to have his mental condition checked

American creates bomb scare at Bangkok's US Embassy | News by The Thaiger

Authorities revealed that the US embassy did a background check on the man revealing that he is an ex-marine who served in Iraq, and suffers from post-traumatic stress syndrome. Police say his visa will expire at the end of June.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Food donors must maintain proper social-distancing procedures

Anukul

Published

1 day ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

Food donors must maintain proper social-distancing procedures | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Newshawk Phuket

Yesterday police deputy spokesman Kissana Phattanacharoen announced that officers at Phlapphla Chai 2 police station have investigated an incident that took place on April 12 when dozens of people had gathered to receive charitable food near Hua Lamphong railway station in Bangkok.

Bangkok police have pressed charges against food donors for allegedly failing to submit any social gathering precautions. The legal action follows a video showing people failing to comply with social distancing measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19. Some of them even started fighting amongst themselves.

“The organisers reported to the police and have been now been charged with violating the ban on public gatherings and failing to comply with social distancing measures.”

“Police are also tracking down those involved in the brawl.”

“People who want to distribute food or other necessities must contact local authorities so as to help maintain proper social distancing procedures.”

Meanwhile, yesterday thousands of Phuket citizen waited in line to receive food from a group of young locals who have previously gathered money from donors to provide help for those affected by the Covid-19 virus. They had received permission from Police Colonel Thiraway Liamsuwan, the Director of the Phuket police station.

Food donors must maintain proper social-distancing procedures | News by The Thaiger

More than 30 authorities came to facilitate the handout of food, to help control traffic and keep people spread out according to the control measure in Phuket.

Deputy Chief of Phuket District Danai Jai said that even though authorities came to control social distancing, there were too many people coming to receive the donations.

“The police officers encounter eda problem of keeping the people 2 metres apart from each other.”

“Having people who want to promote the welfare of people and to donate things to the people is a good thing and the state will support these people. For donors who want to do this should notify or coordinate with their local district authorities or police station so the officers can offer help and organise the spread of the Covid 19 virus.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | News Hawk Phuket

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2826
  • Active Cases: 425
  • Recovered: 2352
  • Deaths: 49
  • Last Updated: 22-04-2020 at 15:15
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 months ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 months ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 months ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending