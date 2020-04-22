Thai airline pilot works for Grab Food delivering your food in style | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Bangkok
Thai airline pilot works for Grab Food delivering your food in style
Airlines in Thailand are facing hardship to survive during the ‘Great Disruption’ of the Covid-19 pandemic. Border closures, travel restrictions and airline groundings have led to many staff and pilots ending up on the patient waiting queue or, for some, the unemployment queue.
But another industry, the food delivery business, is booming at the moment. So when opportunity meets demand, there’s always a good outcome.
The ‘Nation Thailand‘ reports about a pilot who has had to hang up his wings but has put on a motorbike helmet instead. Airline pilot Thanun Khantatatbumroong has decided to start delivering food after his airline suspended him cutting off most of his usual income.
For more than a month now Thanun has worked with ‘Grab Food’. Not only is he delivering people food, he’s doing it in style and been using his BMW R1200 GSA motorbike to transport food and beverages. (When I get my pizza delivered I want it delivered by a BMW R1200, not some scabby 10 year old Honda Click!)
Captain Thanun has also joined with other aircraft crew to create their own delivery network, which is pulling in revenue of more than 1,000 baht a day.
“The airlines will open domestic and main routes in the near future, however normal international flight services will not resume until the Covid-19 crisis is resolved.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus Thailand
Fern frustrated trying to hand out free food in Nakhon Pathom
A woman in Nakhon Pathom has taken to Facebook to share her frustration and disappointment after officials seized over 300 bundles of food that she planned to hand out in front of the Phra Pathom Chedi, north west of Bangkok. Fern Pannamjai posted on Monday that she was giving out food at the location for 30 minutes, along with photos of the food, on her page.
“Pork rice soup ready to give away, 250 sets today and 50 boxes of rice, a total of 300 sets of food. This is day 7 of giving free food”.
When struggling locals started lining up for the food, officials from the Nakhon Pathom provincial authority turned up and seized all the food. They told her that if the hand outs of free food were to continue it would be breaking the emergency decree that remains in place. They told Fern that the food was going to be given away to people living in “slums”.
Fern posted online and apologise for not being able to give away the pork soup as promised to the people waiting in lines.
She broke down on a video saying… “What hurts me the most is that the people who came to wait did not get to eat, but those sleeping in their homes got to eat. I’m not saying that those waiting at home are wrong, but I feel sorry for the people who sat in the sun because they believed that a meal was coming their way.”
“I am sorry for not being able to fulfill my promise, it really was impossible to continue the giveaway. I know you were waiting for my soup, but I couldn’t give it to you”.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
PS. The Thaiger would recommend you contact local police in your area to assist with any donations which may cause people to assemble, so the authorities can assist with the orderly and safe gatherings. The police have been very helpful in directing traffic and making sure people maintain social-distancing.
Hot News
American creates bomb scare at Bangkok’s US Embassy
This morning at 8:3oam officers at Bangkok’s Lumphini Police Station were notified of a suspicious western man who placed a suspicious box in front of the US embassy. A bomb disposal team was sent to the scene but in the box there was only a Muay Thai doll, some clothes, A3 batteries, papers and a plastic bottle was found nearby. The bag also contained pharmaceutical drugs however the suspect would not say what the medicines were for.
The American man, identified as 35 year old Lucas William Mackemie, was arrested and taken to be questioned at the station. His visa and ID showed that he works as a teacher in Chon Buri province. He was sent to a psychiatric hospital to have his mental condition checked
Authorities revealed that the US embassy did a background check on the man revealing that he is an ex-marine who served in Iraq, and suffers from post-traumatic stress syndrome. Police say his visa will expire at the end of June.
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Food donors must maintain proper social-distancing procedures
Yesterday police deputy spokesman Kissana Phattanacharoen announced that officers at Phlapphla Chai 2 police station have investigated an incident that took place on April 12 when dozens of people had gathered to receive charitable food near Hua Lamphong railway station in Bangkok.
Bangkok police have pressed charges against food donors for allegedly failing to submit any social gathering precautions. The legal action follows a video showing people failing to comply with social distancing measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19. Some of them even started fighting amongst themselves.
“The organisers reported to the police and have been now been charged with violating the ban on public gatherings and failing to comply with social distancing measures.”
“Police are also tracking down those involved in the brawl.”
“People who want to distribute food or other necessities must contact local authorities so as to help maintain proper social distancing procedures.”
Meanwhile, yesterday thousands of Phuket citizen waited in line to receive food from a group of young locals who have previously gathered money from donors to provide help for those affected by the Covid-19 virus. They had received permission from Police Colonel Thiraway Liamsuwan, the Director of the Phuket police station.
More than 30 authorities came to facilitate the handout of food, to help control traffic and keep people spread out according to the control measure in Phuket.
Deputy Chief of Phuket District Danai Jai said that even though authorities came to control social distancing, there were too many people coming to receive the donations.
“The police officers encounter eda problem of keeping the people 2 metres apart from each other.”
“Having people who want to promote the welfare of people and to donate things to the people is a good thing and the state will support these people. For donors who want to do this should notify or coordinate with their local district authorities or police station so the officers can offer help and organise the spread of the Covid 19 virus.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | News Hawk Phuket
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
