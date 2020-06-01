Pattaya police arrest intoxicated Chinese man, Thai girlfriend in front of station – VIDEO

A Chinese man and his Thai girlfriend were arrested in front of the Pattaya City Police Station in the early hours of this morning, after causing a disturbance and allegedly damaging a police car. Officers say the man was highly intoxicated.

Authorities were notified at around 1:30am that a couple was having a domestic dispute at an apartment. Police arrived and took them to the Pattaya police station to find out what was going on and lay charges. But that was merely the start of the altercation.

Police told reporters that the woman wanted to break up with the man, her Chinese boyfriend. She asked police to take her to his home to fetch all her possessions, while he was to go back to his home with his friends in a separate vehicle. This was arranged in front of the police station.

Minutes later, the Chinese man, who according to a police report was visibly intoxicated, jumped onto the police car with his girlfriend inside and began attacking the vehicle.

It took his friends took more than 10 minutes to stop him, wrestling him to the ground. Police say the girlfriend also escalated the incident by involving herself despite being told not to.

At this stage authorities say the couple is being charged with being a public nuisance. Although the incident occurred during curfew hours the couple will not be charged with violating the curfew as they were taken from their apartment for investigation earlier.

SOURCE: The Pattaya Mail