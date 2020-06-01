Crime
Pattaya police arrest intoxicated Chinese man, Thai girlfriend in front of station – VIDEO
A Chinese man and his Thai girlfriend were arrested in front of the Pattaya City Police Station in the early hours of this morning, after causing a disturbance and allegedly damaging a police car. Officers say the man was highly intoxicated.
Authorities were notified at around 1:30am that a couple was having a domestic dispute at an apartment. Police arrived and took them to the Pattaya police station to find out what was going on and lay charges. But that was merely the start of the altercation.
Police told reporters that the woman wanted to break up with the man, her Chinese boyfriend. She asked police to take her to his home to fetch all her possessions, while he was to go back to his home with his friends in a separate vehicle. This was arranged in front of the police station.
Minutes later, the Chinese man, who according to a police report was visibly intoxicated, jumped onto the police car with his girlfriend inside and began attacking the vehicle.
It took his friends took more than 10 minutes to stop him, wrestling him to the ground. Police say the girlfriend also escalated the incident by involving herself despite being told not to.
At this stage authorities say the couple is being charged with being a public nuisance. Although the incident occurred during curfew hours the couple will not be charged with violating the curfew as they were taken from their apartment for investigation earlier.
SOURCE: The Pattaya MailKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
LA’s Thai Town hit by protesters and rioters
Thai Town businesses in Los Angeles were raided yesterday as rioters and looters across the US hit the streets, enraged over police brutality after a white police officer killed George Floyd, an African American, by pinning him to the ground, with his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck, restricting his breathing. Protesters in Minneapolis, where the officer patrolled, set the police station on fire, sparking riots across America.
SiamTown US, a Thai newspaper in Los Angeles, say looters broke into a Thai restaurant by busting in walls through the pharmacy next door. A jewellery store in Thai Town was broken into around midnight. SiamTown US posted video surveillance footage on their Facebook page.
“Police caught the bad guy, but everything is damaged,” Sue Kiattisak Khamphanthong, the restaurant owner, said in a video posted on her Facebook page. Her video shows multiple holes in the walls where people broke in. Shelves, products and pots in her kitchen were knocked to the ground.
The unrest in Los Angeles has led the National Guard to monitor city hall, the Los Angeles Times reports. Nearly a dozen people were arrested for attempting to loot a mall in the area yesterday and a popular L.A. street was hit hard by looters, with glass shattered all over the sidewalks.
SOURCES: Khaosod | Los Angeles Times
ขโมยชัด ๆ แล้วมีหน้ามาบอกว่าต้องการความยุติธรรม. มาหาความ ยุติธรรม￼ในครัวกูนี่น่ะ
Posted by Sue Kiattisak on Sunday, 31 May 2020
เตือนภัยธุรกิจไทยในอเมริกา!! อย่าทิ้งสิ่งของมีค่าไว้ในร้าน https://youtu.be/c6EC7XOwS7Uคลิปจากกล้องวงจรปิดเมื่อเทื่ยงคืนครึ่งเมื่อคืนนี้ โชว์ภาพกลุ่มวัยรุ่นประมาณ 5 คนเดินสำรวจร้านค้าในพลาซ่าถนนซันเซ็ท ไทยทาวน์ แคลิฟอร์เนีย อาศัยช่วงเคอร์ฟิวไม่มีคน ก่อนทุบร้านเครื่องประดับและนาฬิกาเสียหาย
Posted by SiamTownUS on Sunday, 31 May 2020
Crime
25 arrested after police raid online gambling base in Mae Sot
Police arrested 25 people involved in online gambling after a raid Saturday night at a house in Mae Sot, Northern Thailand, right on the Burmese border. Police also confiscated equipment used for the online gaming. Out of the 25 people arrested, 5 of them were Thai and the rest were foreigners, mostly from China.
Since people have been staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, many have been gambling online, the chief of the Immigration Police Bureau says. Police seized 7 computers, 14 smartphones and 2,000 to 2,500 SIM cards. The gambling operations also has 50 bank accounts with a total of around 100 million baht.
The illegal gambling business operated 24 hours a day with employees working in 3 shifts that were 8 hours each.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Monarchy satire Facebook group under government scrutiny
Police are investigating a popular Facebook group that posts satirical commentary about the Thai royal family. One man was even detained and questioned about his posts on the satire group page, Thai media reports. There was also talk about a few other members questioned, but that has not been confirmed.
The group dubbed “Royalist Marketplace” (in Thai) is run by Pavin Chachavalpongpun, a popular critic who lives in Japan, according to a screenshot of the page taken by Khaosod. There was 430,015 members at the time of the screenshot with hundreds of posts each day. It’s now up to 452,000 as of Monday morning. The page was created about a month ago.
We can’t even post the full content of the Facebook front page.
Whilst the site was originally intended to be a broader marketplace to help Thailand’s struggling SMEs, it’s quickly morphed into politically charged commentary and satire, with plenty of ‘Royal’ content as well, that is considered highly offensive by a coterie of Thai society, as well as the current government.
Pavin Chachavalpongpun is associate professor at the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at Kyoto University in Japan.
“A week ago, I set up another Facebook group, the Royalists Marketplace, as a platform for discussion on all things monarchy. Content is mixed, ranging from business advertisements, serious discussion on the monarchy, to parody and sarcasm. It is the latter which brightens up the Royalists Marketplace.”
Discussions of the Thai monarchy remain a taboo subject in the country. An anti-cybercrime police spokesperson said the agency is constantly working with the digital economy ministry to monitor and suppress any content deemed inappropriate, but he did not confirm if people were detained and questioned over the content on this page.
While Western countries can usually speak freely about those in power, it is a criminal act to make negative comments about members of the Royal Family in Thailand. Under Thailand’s Lese-majeste laws, you can be arrested and prosecuted and end up with a 15 year prison sentence.
Last month, a man was fired from Krispy Kreme Thailandafter he made remarks about the former King of Thailand. The doughnut chain said the man did not pass the employment probation period, but most people with knowledge of the matter say the Facebook post led to the man’s dismissal. In the post the man alleged some of the former King’s musical pieces were lifted from Western songs.
SOURCES: Khaosod English| Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Another family kept apart by Thai red tape and quarantine confusion
Thailand News Today – Monday, June 1
Black water pours into the Gulf of Thailand right next to Pattaya’s Walking Street – VIDEO
Pattaya police arrest intoxicated Chinese man, Thai girlfriend in front of station – VIDEO
Government outlines new rules as massage parlours reopen for business
With all patients recovered, Phuket closes its Covid-19 field hospital
11 dead, 14,000 ill as rainy season worsens dengue fever outbreak in northeast
Returnees from UK found with high fever, hospitalised
LA’s Thai Town hit by protesters and rioters
25 arrested after police raid online gambling base in Mae Sot
Quality quarantine options for those who want some luxury
Southern mayor backs bounty for shark hunt after boy’s foot was bitten
UPDATE: George Floyd protests spread across the US – curfews imposed
Opposition criticises Government for unnecessary borrowing
No “new normal” for Thailand’s deadly road toll
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
July 1 will end all lockdowns in Thailand, including international travel
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Bangkok mother, daughter swindled out of 1.8 million baht, suspect arrested
Security chief says country to reopen July 1
Central Thailand prepares for return of thousands of Burmese workers
Bank report predicts extended timeframe for Thai tourism recovery
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 27
Emergency Decree extended through June amidst accusations of political motivation
Thai Airways can’t refund 24 billion baht in unused tickets
High speed railway linking Thailand and China takes another step
Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces re-entry procedures for foreigners
Massage shops, boxing stadiums may be allowed to reopen next week
Government looks to domestic travel in phase 3 of easing Covid restrictions
Central buys Family Mart Thailand
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Security chief says country to reopen July 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai Airways can’t refund 24 billion baht in unused tickets
- Business3 days ago
Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces re-entry procedures for foreigners
- Business3 days ago
Foreigners with work permits to be allowed back into Thailand on case by case basis
- Crime1 day ago
Despite vindication, “Rolex General” is back in the hot seat
- Thailand3 days ago
Government to introduce financial incentives to boost domestic tourism
- Environment1 day ago
Netizens in uproar after man saves deer from python in Chon Buri – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Gyms, fitness centres to reopen tomorrow nationwide