Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

With all patients recovered, Phuket closes its Covid-19 field hospital

Jack Burton

Published 

14 mins ago

 on 

With all patients recovered, Phuket closes its Covid-19 field hospital | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Phuket News
    • follow us in feedly

So long, farewell. Phuket, which has had the highest number of Covid-19 infections per capita in Thailand, is closing its first “field hospital” after discharging its final patients. The temporary hospital is closing down, hopefully for good, and will be “put on standby,” as the last patients have recovered, the island’s governor announced yesterday.

The building was actually the unfinished new provincial HQ for the local Phuket government. The building’s completion has been stalled for years with uncompleted contracts and delays. But it has served an important purpose in housing the island’s Covid-19 patients and keeping them away from the main hospitals.

“Today is the day that Phuket has zero Covid-19 patients. I would like to thank all officials and Phuket residents for their efforts and cooperation to make our province finally Covid-19-free. Our next job is to rehabilitate the province’s economy, especially the tourism industry, which has been severely affected by the outbreak.”

The governor was joined at the closing ceremony by representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Phuket Office, the Phuket Chamber of Commerce and the Phuket Federation of Industries to hand out 600 survival kits to local people affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

Phuket’s first field hospital was established in March with 104 beds in a two-storey building. It was staffed with medical professionals from 5 hospitals throughout the province. Some 123 Covid-19 patients were treated at the hospital and all have fully recovered and been discharged. None has tested positive again.

The second field hospital is also on standby, having released its last patient on May 15.

Since the outbreak started, Phuket has reported 227 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Of these, 224 patients recovered and 3 died.

With all patients recovered, Phuket closes its Covid-19 field hospital | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Government outlines new rules as massage parlours reopen for business

Maya Taylor

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

Government outlines new rules as massage parlours reopen for business | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Alan Caishan on Unsplash

From today, you can once more enjoy a Thai massage, but there are strict conditions attached to the reopening of massage facilities. Suffice to say, it won’t be the same as the massage you had in the past. As the country enters phase 3 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, massage parlours are required to register on the Department of Health Service Support website, where they must complete an online self-assessment certificate.

They are also required to keep the department up to date by way of weekly reports on their safety and hygiene protocols. All massage parlours have been issued with a set of rules for both staff and customers. Facilities found to be breaching the conditions of operation will be shut down temporarily. Here are the rules for the “new normal” massage experience…

Guidelines for massage parlours

• Use one entrance only, with space of at least one metre between the reception desk and customers when recording personal details
• Shop operators must have a temperature screening point for both employees and customers
• Shops must provide cloth masks, medical masks, and hand sanitiser containing 70% alcohol
• Everyone in the shop must wear a mask and keep clean
• Follow good health practices issued by the Public Health Ministry
• Massage chairs must be placed at least 1.5 metres apart
• Only one customer per room, but in case of a large room, a folding door or curtain can be installed to separate the room into individual areas
• Provide safe payment options such as online payment
• Prepare and provide clean clothing to customers. When massage is over, the clothing must be removed and cleaned
• Prepare a proper ventilation system
• Employees must change into uniform before providing service
• During service, talk to customers only when necessary

Guidelines for customers…

• Wear a mask throughout the service
• Cooperate for temperature screening and provide true information about personal details
• Clean hands both before and after the service
• Follow the shop’s advice

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Returnees from UK found with high fever, hospitalised

Jack Burton

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

Returnees from UK found with high fever, hospitalised | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod English

Of the 251 Thais who repatriated from the United Kingdom yesterday 20 were found to have high fevers and rushed to hospital, according Suvarnabhumi Airport’s deputy director.

“The 251 Thais departed from London on Thai Airways International Flight TG917 and arrived at the airport at 2.20pm. Preliminary screening found that 20 passengers had high fever and they were rushed to hospital. 16 passengers expressed an interest in entering alternative state quarantine facilities, while the rest were transported to the government’s specified facilities in Bangkok and Samut Prakarn.”

As of today, the UK has reported 274,762 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 38,489 deaths. It remains one of the coronavirus hotspots in Europe following Spain, with Italy and France also badly hit by the pandemic.

Thailand reported 1 additional confirmed case of the Covid-19 virus today, and no new deaths, bringing total infections since the beginning of the outbreak in January to 3,082, with the death toll remaining at 57. 60 patients remain in hospitals nationwide. 2,965 people have been discharged from the hospital with an additional 2 patients overnight.

According to Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin…

“Thailand has recorded zero new locally-contracted cases for a week, as all new cases were imported from other countries. The confirmed case is reported as a Thai national who has recently returned from Russia and went directly into state quarantine.”

He went on to say that “higher-risk businesses will be allowed to reopen if the situation improves and the Emergency Decree could possibly be ended in July if there are no new cases.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Quality quarantine options for those who want some luxury

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

Quality quarantine options for those who want some luxury | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Qui Hotel

Private state quarantine options are available for those returning to Thailand and willing to pay a hefty price. The 14 day quarantine is required for everyone re-entering the country to prevent any possible spread of the coronavirus, but there are more luxurious options from hotels that have passed the test from the public health and defence ministries.

Around 90 guests so far have opted for the their mandatory quarantine at Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit. The hotel says they have received hundreds of enquiries about the alternative state quarantine service. The hotel is selling its quarantine package for 32,000 baht per person (for 14 days) which includes 3 meals a day. They are parenting with the Sukhumvit Hospital to provide, if needed, free ambulance service, coronavirus testing and a video call consolation with a doctor.

Quality quarantine options for those who want some luxury | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: A room at the Qui Hotel, a step up from the state quarantine facilities

But Qiu Hotel is cheap compared to other alternative quarantine services. Other hotels include Movenpick Wellness BDMS Resort Hotel, Grand Richmond Hotel, Royal Benja Hotel and the Idle Residence. Prices at these venues range from 45,000 – 60,000 baht for a two week quarantine stay, according to hotels’ Facebook pages.

Foreigners with work permits or permission from the labour ministry are allowed to enter the country, but they need health insurance, a health certificate and also need to be in quarantine for 2 weeks. They also need to be able to find flights to return to Thailand.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

" Alternative State Quarantine "by Qiu Hotel and Sukumvit Hospitalท่านสามารถตรวจสอบรายชื่อโรงแรมทางเลือกสำหรับการกักตัวได้ทาง www.hsscovid.com หรือ https://www.naewna.com/local/490404

Posted by Qiu Hotel on Saturday, 2 May 2020

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending