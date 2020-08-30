Survey: majority support students’ freedom of expression

A recent survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll, found that a majority of Thais agree with students across the country giving the anti-government”3 finger salute” and wearing white ribbons, saying that they have the right to free expression. The study was conducted August 25-27 on 1,317 people aged 15 and over, of various levels of education and occupations throughout Thailand.

When asked for their overall opinions about using the salute and ribbons in a symbolic campaign, and with each respondent allowed to give more an answer:

51.2% said the students had the right to free expression;

21.2% said it was inappropriate for them to do this in schools;

16.2% said it was a show of support for democracy and opposition to dictatorship;

15.8% said it was a show of innocence and purity;

13.7% said the students were only following trends in social media;

11.8% said they were expressing their wish for the country’s future;

9.3% said political groups/parties were behind them;

7% said the students wanted to see the fall of the Prayut Chan-o-cha government;

3.8% said this could cause division in schools;

3.1% believed it had a hidden objective;

2% said it was causing family conflicts;

0.9% thought there were foreign agencies behind the campaign.

When asked if they agreed with what the students are doing:

34.8% said they strongly agreed with it

17.2% were in moderate agreement

25.9% were totally opposed to it

15.4% were somewhat opposed 6.67%, had no comment.

As to whether they thought the campaign indicated there are now conflicts between people of different age groups in Thailand:

57.9% said “yes”

29.3% said the students of this era have great self-confidence and are not open to different opinions

28.6% said the students, influenced by social media, have become more aggressive.

24.7% didn’t think the campaign would lead to such conflicts

14.9% thought it was only a show of different opinions

2.4%, had no comment.

Asked whether they believe there are now ideological conflicts in Thai politics:

79.5% said “yes”, ideological differences are very clear in the current political situation

17.5% did not think so.

2.96%, had no comment.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post