Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Friday Covid Update: 171 deaths and 14,555 new cases

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

171 coronavirus-related deaths and 14,555 new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 13,691 recoveries. Thailand now has 129,421 active Covid-19 cases.

Out of the new cases, 1,156 were detected through proactive case finding and 790 were found in correctional facilities. Covid-19 infections at Thailand’s prisons and detention centres have been reported on a daily basis over the past several months.

Since April 1, in the latest and most severe wave of Covid-19, the CCSA has reported 1,419,929 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

More information on the Covid-19 situation in Thailand will be reported this afternoon.

Friday Covid Update: 171 deaths and 14,555 new cases | News by Thaiger

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Bob20
2021-09-17 10:23
14 minutes ago, Griff1315 said: New UK red listings being announced today what's the betting Thailand remains RED. My money is firmly on RED Red or red?
image
Bob20
2021-09-17 10:29
6 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: Twins only count as one person. Not in a restaurant they don't 🤣
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-17 10:31
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: 790 were found in correctional facilities. Either 790 new prisoners or the outbreak is on the rise!
image
HolyCowCm
2021-09-17 10:45
13 minutes ago, Bob20 said: Not in a restaurant they don't 🤣 Apparently so as they are the only thing fun that is open, but soon to be closed for only take outs.
image
Bob20
2021-09-17 10:49
2 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: Apparently so as they are the only thing fun that is open, but soon to be closed for only take outs. You said twins count as one. But not when you get the bill in…
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics3 seconds ago

Foreign Minister Don to US for meetings with UN, ASEAN, more
Thailand34 mins ago

The Future of Medical Tourism in Thailand | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Episode 91
Transport43 mins ago

Thai government officials offered special promotional fares on Air Asia

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket47 mins ago

Phuket: 5 Covid-19 deaths, 2 Sandboxers, drop in hospital beds
Coronavirus Vaccines1 hour ago

Rollout of AstraZeneca boosters for people fully vaccinated with Sinovac begins September 24
Business1 hour ago

Occupancy at alternative quarantine hotels takes a nosedive
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thai FDA approves Moderna vaccine for ages 12 to 17
Tourism2 hours ago

Desperate hotel operators look to Bangkok re-opening for signs of hope
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 171 deaths and 14,555 new cases
Tourism3 hours ago

Will it, won’t it? October re-opening in doubt as Anutin defers to medical experts
Philippines18 hours ago

ICC opens investigation into Philippines President Duterte
World18 hours ago

American general defends “clandestine” phone calls with China
Thailand18 hours ago

Countdown to October reopening; body of Koh Phi Phi resort manager found | Thailand News Today | September 16
Visa18 hours ago

Hungarian woman arrested in Koh Samui for 10-year overstay
Thailand19 hours ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat reports Covid outbreak at prison
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending