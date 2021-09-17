Connect with us

Tourism

Will it, won’t it? October re-opening in doubt as Anutin defers to medical experts

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Flutechill

Thailand’s public health minister has responded to comments from top medics who have questioned the wisdom of re-opening the country next month. Anutin Charnvirakul says any re-opening will need the go-ahead from the Department of Disease Control, adding that nothing has been confirmed yet.

No one said the country will re-open on October 1.”

The Bangkok Post reports how, back in June, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said Thailand would re-open to vaccinated tourists in 120 days. However, the country is currently still in the middle of a Covid crisis and some health experts say the government is being hasty. Anutin says their views will be taken into account in making the final decision.

“The matter cannot be rushed as information on the pandemic situation and risks must be thoroughly addressed. We cannot order (the re-opening) yet because we must investigate academic information and make an assessment. If we are not ready, the re-opening will not be possible. We must look at several factors.”

Meanwhile, the tourism minister is understandably a bit more eager for the re-opening to go ahead. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says over 70% of Bangkok residents have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. 38% have received both. Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang says the capital should be ready to re-open by October 15, as he expects 70% of residents to be fully vaccinated by then. All 50 of the capital’s districts will be included in the re-opening plan, including Din Daeng and Huay Kwang, despite them having Covid-19 clusters, as Phiphat says the situation will be under control by then.

However, Thira Woratanarat from the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University has his doubts. He continues to warn against re-opening the country, saying infections remain high and vaccinated foreign tourists could still bring the virus in or even contract it during their Thai holiday.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Bluesofa
2021-09-17 11:35
Just now, Stardust said: No one said we build a wall Or did someone say we will buy a Wall('s ice cream)
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-17 11:42
22 minutes ago, TheDirtyDurian said: Can they stop saying reopening. Unless it's for all countries, not just the 70 currently eligible to enter under the Sandpox it's not a reopening . Just like it’s a 50% off sale this is…
image
Stardust
2021-09-17 11:43
1 hour ago, Bob20 said: I agree that vaccinated and PCR negative tourists do not add risk. But while we have low vaccination rates, all MOVEMENT of people spreads the virus (like Songkran). That is why the country can not…
image
Bob20
2021-09-17 11:49
Just now, Stardust said: After all this mess people have to realize when it failed and lost! You cannot locked a country til death only for a short time and when failed have to go forward. It is a kind…
image
AdamX
2021-09-17 12:00
2 hours ago, Buttaxe said: Endemic not pandemic. Yes.
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics29 seconds ago

Foreign Minister Don to US for meetings with UN, ASEAN, more
Thailand35 mins ago

The Future of Medical Tourism in Thailand | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Episode 91
Transport43 mins ago

Thai government officials offered special promotional fares on Air Asia

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket47 mins ago

Phuket: 5 Covid-19 deaths, 2 Sandboxers, drop in hospital beds
Coronavirus Vaccines1 hour ago

Rollout of AstraZeneca boosters for people fully vaccinated with Sinovac begins September 24
Business1 hour ago

Occupancy at alternative quarantine hotels takes a nosedive
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thai FDA approves Moderna vaccine for ages 12 to 17
Tourism2 hours ago

Desperate hotel operators look to Bangkok re-opening for signs of hope
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 171 deaths and 14,555 new cases
Tourism3 hours ago

Will it, won’t it? October re-opening in doubt as Anutin defers to medical experts
Philippines18 hours ago

ICC opens investigation into Philippines President Duterte
World18 hours ago

American general defends “clandestine” phone calls with China
Thailand18 hours ago

Countdown to October reopening; body of Koh Phi Phi resort manager found | Thailand News Today | September 16
Visa18 hours ago

Hungarian woman arrested in Koh Samui for 10-year overstay
Thailand19 hours ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat reports Covid outbreak at prison
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending