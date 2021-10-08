Connect with us

Friday Covid Update: 11,140 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

116 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the CCSA, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 17,534 with 17,440 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 11,140 new Covid-19 cases and 9,933 recoveries. There are now 110,113 people being treated for Covid-19 in Thailand.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 1,689,437 confirmed Covid-19 infections. The latest wave has accounted for 1,660,574 of those infections.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Jason
2021-10-08 14:16
Did the CCSA report how many tests were carried out? Did they report the number of first and second doses of the vaccine that were administered yesterday and how the country is going as a percentage of the population??
Bob20
2021-10-08 14:21
3 minutes ago, Jason said: Did the CCSA report how many tests were carried out? Did they report the number of first and second doses of the vaccine that were administered yesterday and how the country is going as a…
Griff1315
2021-10-08 14:25
7 minutes ago, Jason said: Did the CCSA report how many tests were carried out? Did they report the number of first and second doses of the vaccine that were administered yesterday and how the country is going as a…
semrand753
2021-10-08 18:19
4 hours ago, Jason said: Did the CCSA report how many tests were carried out? Did they report the number of first and second doses of the vaccine that were administered yesterday and how the country is going as a…
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Advertise onThe Thaiger

image
