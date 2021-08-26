Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Figures show Covid-related deaths 2.5 times higher among pregnant women

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Brett Jordan

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says Covid-related deaths in Thailand are 2.5 times higher in pregnant women. Assistant spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan says the deaths are mainly caused by respiratory failure. Thai PBS World reports that findings from December to August 11 show that the deaths of pregnant Covid-19 patients accounted for 0.43% of all Covid-related fatalities.

The Royal College of Pediatricians of Thailand has expressed serious concern over the findings, which attribute the deaths to the physical changes in a pregnant woman’s body. In the later stages of pregnancy, the enlargement of the uterus, coupled with an increase in amniotic fluid, puts pressure on the lungs, making it difficult for them to fully expand. This in turn causes breathing difficulties, which can ultimately result in respiratory failure.

According to Apisamai, the findings also show that 11.8% of fetuses had contracted Covid-19 from their mothers. She says this underscores the importance of vaccination in the third month of pregnancy, adding that the vaccine can also be given to breastfeeding mothers.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disease Control has analysed data gathered between April 1 and August 11, which shows that 27% of infected pregnant women contracted the virus in weeks 14 – 28 of their pregnancy. 30% became infected between weeks 29 and 42, while 55% contracted Covid-19 between weeks 14 and 42. The findings show that women who are over 14 weeks pregnant are more likely to contract the virus, with the risk they will get severe symptoms and die.

The Public Health Ministry’s goal is to vaccinate 500,000 pregnant women, but so far, only 27,591 have been inoculated since February 28 and of this figure, just 2,078 have received both doses.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 seconds ago

Figures show Covid-related deaths 2.5 times higher among pregnant women
Coronavirus (Covid-19)25 mins ago

Officials meet today to discuss easing some Covid-19 restrictions
Coronavirus (Covid-19)44 mins ago

Restaurant operators accept rules for re-opening dine-in services
Sponsored14 hours ago

Apply for a business visa in Thailand easily

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Crime1 hour ago

Manhunt launched for ex-cop who allegedly killed suspect in custody
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Thursday Covid Update: 18,501 new cases and 229 deaths
Bangkok7 hours ago

Bangkok Sandbox: open businesses to vaccinated customers
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok9 hours ago

Wanted police superintendent has mansion, 13 luxury cars
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Australia and New Zealand consider just living with Covid-19
World13 hours ago

Keep your subscriptions! OnlyFans backs down on porn ban
World14 hours ago

Worldwide Covid-19 infections may be levelling off again
Best of16 hours ago

Top 5 Largest Property Developers in Thailand
Best of16 hours ago

Top 5 Real Estate Agencies in Thailand
Best of17 hours ago

Best Wedding Venues in Bangkok
Thailand17 hours ago

Husband and wife arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle crystal methamphetamine to Hong Kong
Video17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 7 policemen arrested over killing of drug dealer | August 25
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending