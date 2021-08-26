Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Officials meet today to discuss easing some Covid-19 restrictions

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration

Government officials are to meet today to discuss the possibility of easing some restrictions, ahead of a meeting of the Covid-19 task force tomorrow. Apisamai Srirangson from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the proposal to ease some curbs is being driven by a fall in the infection rate across the country. Today, Thailand reported 18,501 new cases, compared to over 20,000 every day last week.

According to a Bangkok Post report, Apisamai says the number of people discharged from hospital each day also exceeds the number of new infections, meaning there are sufficient beds available for patients with moderate or serious illness. However, she adds that while the number of new infections is generally on a downward trend, it is going up in some parts of the country. She says the north-east in particular, is seeing a surge in cases as a result of patients travelling to their hometowns for treatment.

“Inter-provincial travel out of the dark-red zone is pushing up the risk of transmission. Those who travelled home from provinces hardest hit by the virus must self-quarantine and family members must take adequate precautions.”

Addressing the government’s vaccine rollout, Apisamai says officials are working to a target of 15 million doses rolled out each month, an increase on the original goal of 10 million. In order to achieve this, at least 500,000 doses a day need to be administered. She adds that this month, the government will procure another 6.5 million Sinovac doses, 5.8 million AstraZeneca doses, 1.5 million Pfizer doses, and a million doses of Sinopharm. During September, the government will procure 15 million vaccine doses, followed by 17 million in October.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Maya Taylor

