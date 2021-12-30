Omicron variant infections set to surpass 1,000 in Thailand

The highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread quickly in countries throughout the world, and Thailand is no exception. After the first case of Omicron was detected just three weeks ago in the Kingdom, outbreaks and superspreader events saw the case number quickly climb to 200, then 500, then over 700, and now to nearly 1,000 infections.

The latest figures released by the Department of Medical Sciences reported there are now 934 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Thailand. 577 of those infections were considered imported cases that were found in people who recently arrived in Thailand.

The remaining 357 of the coronavirus infections were locally transmitted, like the rippling infection toll from the Kalasin cluster, where a couple who returned from Belgium went out several times in the province before being diagnosed with Omicron variant. Locally transmitted infections from that source have been traced to at least 11 provinces throughout the country already.

The Ministry of Public Health said the Omicron variant can now be found in all public health regions of the country. Authorities predict that local transmissions will quickly surpass those infections brought in from international travellers as tourism once again slowed in Thailand due to the suspension of the Test & Go programme leaving those who wish to enter Thailand to have to do some form of quarantine.

It is not yet certain whether full vaccinations including a booster shot is more effective than the antibodies created organically by having previously had Covid-19. But the Department of Medical Sciences said it appears that repeated Covid-19 infection would not cause more intense symptoms.

Yesterday reported 25 Covid-19 deaths and 3037 new Covid-19 infections, a bit of an uptick from figures the day before. 33,339 infected people are currently receiving treatment at hospitals in Thailand, while 3115 people released from medical care, having fully recovered I’m Covid-19.

SOURCE: MCOT

