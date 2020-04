Emergency decree extension will be discussed in next week’s cabinet meeting | The Thaiger

“A meeting of cabinet ministers did not discuss an extension of the emergency decree.” – PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

“The cabinet meeting did not consider extending the emergency decree, which is being enforced nationwide until April 30. The government is gathering related information, which will be presented to the cabinet meeting next week. The situation will depend on public cooperation and compliance with precautionary measures.”

“The government will have to be extra careful when deciding which measures can be eased.”

“Although fewer infections are now being reported nationally, the government cannot start to relax the measures that have been used to control the Covid-19 virus as it could lead to another spike of Covid-19 infections, and all the effort to date would go to waste.”

The Thai PM urged the public not to pressure the government and “cause others to be misinformed about the government’s work”.

Linking back to his plan to contact the country’s top 20 wealthiest people, the PM says…

“I wanted to know how their organisations are helping their employees and to gather ideas and opinions from all involved, as they can be used to support the government’s measures.”

Prayut added that he won’t be meeting the 20 billionaires in person, “and a distortion of these facts will not benefit anyone.”

SOURCE: Thai News PRD

