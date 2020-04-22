Thai government addresses widespread sexual abuse | The Thaiger

image
Crime

Thai government addresses widespread sexual abuse

“There have been few complaints in the past because the victims are afraid of their harassers who are usually their bosses,”

Sexual harassment is a hot-button issue in many countries, today, with awareness rising of a topic which has long been unaddressed and taboo. Yesterday the Thai government pledged to protect victims who come forward and to investigate complaints of sexual abuse, reportedly experienced by 20% of Thai women.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government wants more women to report sexual assault in the workplace and the Cabinet has unveiled plans to shield those who do from unfair dismissals.

“The prime minister has stressed that disciplinary action will be taken (against wrongdoers) and that those who file complaints are protected.”

Few details about the campaign emerged about how it would implement the measures but the administration vowed to set up a walk-in centre in Bangkok where the general public could report sexual abuse.

A survey conducted last year by market research firm YouGov found one in five Thais experienced sexual harassment. According to the UN, nearly 90% of rape cases go unreported.

The global #MeToo movements encouraging women around the world to speak up appears to have had little effect in Thailand, despite local efforts. But rights groups say yesterday’s move will encourage more women to come forward.

“There have been few complaints in the past because the victims are afraid of their harassers who are usually their bosses,” according to the director of the Foundation for Women.

“We need to ensure that they are protected and will not be laid off or prevented from being promoted.”

SOURCE: Reuters

Thai school director turns himself in after allegedly molesting one of his students

Anukul

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

Thai school director turns himself in after allegedly molesting one of his students | The Thaiger
PHOTO: thairath.co.th

Yesterday at 3 pm the director of Ban Hua Na Lao school in the Phetchabun province (central Thailand), 59 year old Narongwit Phakham turned himself in to Ban Tiew Police after being accused of molesting a student at his school.

Following up on a video clip of the school director allegedly molesting the schoolgirl in his school office, police officials requested an arrest warrant from the Phetchabun Provincial Court.

The video went viral on social media last week.

Narongwit refused to answer any questions from the media and says he would only give details in the court.

Thai school director turns himself in after allegedly molesting one of his students | News by The Thaiger

Deputy Chief Police of Petchabum Colonel Chaiyach Chaemachan reveals that the man was charged in court with indecent assault of a minor aged under 13 years of age. The crime is punishable to a maximum of 15 years in jail or 500,000 baht fine, or both.

The court has set the bail amount at 600,000 baht.

The girl’s parents have already given their statements to police. They revealed that the girl was 12 years old at the time the video was recorded last year. She was in her Prathom 6 or last year of primary school.

SOURCE: Thairath / The Nation

Crime

Car thief rammed as the owners take matters into their own hands

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

5 hours ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

Car thief rammed as the owners take matters into their own hands | The Thaiger

A car thief has been apprehended by the owner of the car he stole. Police in the central Samut Sakhon province, just west of Bangkok, arrested 32 year old Not Jeankow on Monday. The theft took place at around half past midnight at a used car lot. ‘Not’ already had a warrant out for motor vehicle theft and broke the nationwide curfew to steal the car.

On Saturday, Not visited Karnika Raksakorn, the owner of a secondhand car dealership. Pretending he was going to buy a car ‘Not’ grabbed the keys to a Bronze Toyota Altis while Karnika looked away. Karnika didn’t notice the missing keys at the time. The car had the license plate 9867.

Then after midnight, ‘Not’ returned to the lot and simply drove the car away. Later on Sunday, officials learned that the stolen car was spotted on the roads but the suspect, and the car, escaped before they arrived on the scene.

Car thief rammed as the owners take matters into their own hands | News by The Thaiger

Authorities kept an eye on the roads in the area, believing he would return. On Monday Pisek Kaewpila, the 37 year old son in law of Karnika, drove around searching for the missing vehicle. Someone called him and said the thief had gone into a house to fetch a phone. Pisek drove to the house, but ‘Not’ saw a car coming and quickly drove away. Pisek notified police and kept following the suspect.

Pisek then made a spontaneous decision to drive into the stolen car. ‘Not’ tried to escape but police arrived just in time and arrested him, taking as evidence the now-damaged car. It’s not clear who is going to pay for the damage repairs.

‘Not’ had previously stolen 2 motorbikes and sold them in the Nong Khaem District of Bangkok.

Car thief rammed as the owners take matters into their own hands | News by The Thaiger

SOURCES: Thai Residents | Khaosod

Hot News

American creates bomb scare at Bangkok’s US Embassy

Anukul

Published

1 day ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

American creates bomb scare at Bangkok’s US Embassy | The Thaiger
PHOTO: siamrath.co.th

This morning at 8:3oam officers at Bangkok’s Lumphini Police Station were notified of a suspicious western man who placed a suspicious box in front of the US embassy. A bomb disposal team was sent to the scene but in the box there was only a Muay Thai doll, some clothes, A3 batteries, papers and a plastic bottle was found nearby. The bag also contained pharmaceutical drugs however the suspect would not say what the medicines were for.

American creates bomb scare at Bangkok's US Embassy | News by The Thaiger

The American man, identified as 35 year old Lucas William Mackemie, was arrested and taken to be questioned at the station. His visa and ID showed that he works as a teacher in Chon Buri province. He was sent to a psychiatric hospital to have his mental condition checked

American creates bomb scare at Bangkok's US Embassy | News by The Thaiger

Authorities revealed that the US embassy did a background check on the man revealing that he is an ex-marine who served in Iraq, and suffers from post-traumatic stress syndrome. Police say his visa will expire at the end of June.

SOURCE: The Nation

Trending