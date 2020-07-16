Connect with us

Nearly all Rayong schools close “as a precaution” amid Covid-19 scare

Maya Taylor

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Nearly all Rayong schools close "as a precaution" amid Covid-19 scare
PHOTO: www.thai-blogs.com
274 schools in Rayong have closed, following revelations that some teachers visited venues that had also been visited by an Egyptian soldier, and members of his air crew. One of the soldiers was found to be infected with the Covid-19 virus after he had left the country and flown back to Egypt. The Thai Education Ministry says classes will now take place online to ensure pupils can complete the semester.

The news comes as Samsenwittayalai School in Bangkok says it too has decided to close, as a student at the school recently visited the Rayong hotel where the infected Egyptian crewman was staying. That student is currently self-isolating for 14 days. In addition, another Bangkok school, close to the condo development housing a 9 year old Sudanese girl also infected with the virus, has closed temporarily as a precaution. Sainampeung School in the capital’s Khlong Toei district closed yesterday, as a result of what the Education Ministry is calling “an emergency situation”.

Preparations are now underway in Rayong for classes to continue online, with the Education Minister saying that in the event of a second wave of the virus, classrooms may be done away with completely.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

