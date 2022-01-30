Connect with us

Dr Yong: I don't think "endemic" means what you think it means.

Neill Fronde

PHOTO: Endemic is not the right word. (via Princess Bride)

Dr Yong Poovorawan, the country’s outspoken top virologist, is raining on Thailand’s endemic parade. The chief of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine of Chulalongkorn University pointed out that while the nature of Covid-19 may be evolving over time to be less of a threat, it will never by definition be endemic.

It seems in the Thai government’s fervour to end the Covid-19 pandemic, they overlooked the actual meaning of the words they are announcing, according to Dr. Yong.

en·dem·ic /enˈdemik/
adjective
1. (of a disease or condition) regularly found among particular people or in a certain area.
2. (of a plant or animal) native and restricted to a certain place.

As Dr Yong pointed out on his Facebook page, while the term endemic is being thrown around a lot regarding Covid-19, it is unlikely that Covid-19 will become endemic any time in the immediate future. The term is being wildly and gleefully misused and misunderstood throughout Thailand and all sorts of online blogs.

If Thailand declares that Covid-19 is “endemic”, some people assume that Covid-19 will no longer be a danger in Thailand.

Dr Yong seems to be the first official in Thailand to recognise this misuse of the word, explaining that there are endemic diseases, like Yellow Fever in Africa, but Covid-19 is found in just about every corner of the world and it is unlikely that all the cases globally will fade away.

Covid-19 is more likely to subside globally, reined in by the use of vaccines and growing natural immunity which will lower the mortality rate. Then it will be another respiratory disease that exists around the world, like the seasonal flu.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Stonker
    2022-01-30 22:24
    15 minutes ago, JJJ said: This criticism makes no sense. While perhaps an unreputable source, Harvard describes it: “The expectation that COVID-19 will become endemic essentially means that the pandemic will not end with the virus disappearing; instead, the optimistic…
    image
    Stonker
    2022-01-30 22:32
    17 minutes ago, Guest1 said: But it is not only the Thai government, that is using "endemic", to decribe a "we have to.live with it, it is now there, like the flue is, too" situation, they all wanna get from…
    image
    Freeduhdumb
    2022-01-30 22:36
    It's interesting how the Thai Tiger article uses different wording than the source article from the NationThailand article. I would opine that maybe, just maybe Dr Yong Poovorawan may also be a bit confused on definitions? Again, just my opinion, The…
    image
    Freeduhdumb
    2022-01-30 22:38
    2 hours ago, DollhinSpirit said: I am a US virologist and Dr Yong is absolutely correct. The Thai government in their zeal to minimize the situation (for the tourism economy) is again saying things publicly that are more wishful thinking…
    image
    JJJ
    2022-01-30 22:59
    To be fair, this response completely lacks logic or reason. My OP quotes the definition precisely. The new quotes about immunity have nothing to do with the definition of endemic or endemicity. They are irrelevant to the question posed.…
    Neill Fronde

    Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

