Diplomats no longer exempt: will be subject to quarantine | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Diplomats no longer exempt: will be subject to quarantine
The CCSA announced yesterday that centre has resolved that ambassadors and diplomats entering Thailand will no longer be exempt from Thailand’s quarantine requirements, and will be required to enter “alternative state quarantine” on arrival for 14 days. The announcement follows the discovery of a case of Covid-19 in the daughter of a Sudanese diplomat living in Bangkok.
That case ostensibly led to a European Union diplomat being refused entry to a Bangkok condominium by the building’s mamagement in recent days. Police and district office officials were called to resolve the matter, but without success. Officials from the Thai Foreign Ministry stepped in and arranged alternative accommodation. Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin announced yesterday that the diplomat has moved to the Grand Centralpoint Bangkok Hotel, one of the registered state quarantine hotels.
The Honourary Consul-General of Estonia in Thailand has announced that the diplomat in question is not an Estonian, as previously reported in some media, but a European Union diplomat.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia battling new Covid-19 cases in SE Asia
Indonesia, The Philippines and Singapore are leading the way in South East Asia, contributing the most number of new cases of the coronavirus in the past week (worldometers.info). In the past 24 hours The Philippines (1,841), Indonesia (1,462) and Singapore (327) have added the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the ASEAN region. In The Philippines the numbers have surged since the end of March. Singapore had a big surge, with an outbreak amongst its huge migrant worker population in mid-April, slowly dropping back to manageable levels, only to see a ‘blip’ in new cases this week. Indonesia’s level […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Cabinet to decide on third visa extension for foreigners
The Foreign Affairs Ministry announced today that a third “automatic extension” of visas for foreigners is “in the works” and will be proposed to the Cabinet with the results announced “soon” by the Immigration Bureau. A decision was originally slated for July 15, then postponed to today. Spokesman Natapanu Nopakun’s remarks this afternoon indicate the decision hasn’t yet been made. Currently set to expire July 31, the immigration amnesty was put in place after international travel was shut down in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was later extended to the end of this month, but with few travel […]
Transport
All transit passengers must now show Covid-19 certificate: CAAT
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand will enforce a new rule requiring all passengers, even on Thai-owned chartered flights or special flights transitioning through Thailand, to have a valid Covid-19 clearance certificate. CAAT has probibited all transit flights with Covid-19-infected passengers following China’s temporary ban of 2 Thai registered airlines after several passengers tested positive upon arrival in China. In both cases the flights only transited through Bangkok, and no passengers disembarked. The carriers, Thai AirAsia X and Thai Lion Air, were flying from Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur earlier this month and reportedly stopped in Bangkok only to refuel and […]
