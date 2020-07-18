Connect with us

Expats

More details on visa amnesty “grace period” proposal

Jack Burton

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

More details on visa amnesty &#8220;grace period&#8221; proposal | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod English
    • follow us in feedly

The Thai Immigration Bureau has provided more details on a proposed visa amnesty extension. The proposal, expected to go before the Cabinet at its regular meeting on Tuesday, is being presented as more of an application for a grace period than an extension.

The proposal would essentially provide a grace period for those on amnesty without a valid visa, to apply for a different visa. If the applicant is truly unable to get home they’ll need to provide proof of their situation, and they would be given a short term extension while the situation is ongoing.

The immigration commissioner says the proposal is for the grace period to run until September 26, however dates are subject to change based on Cabinet approval. Under the proposal, those planning to leave normally would have until that date to depart and would not need to take any further action if they chose not to apply for a different visa. Those on amnesty would also be allowed to apply for different long stay visas if they qualified.

Plenty of questions remain. With the ban on most international arrivals, flight opportunities are few and airlines unable to reliably predict if booked flights will actually be happening*. How will people on a tourist visa, or other visa that normally requires border runs, work with borders currently closed? The Immigration commissioner says that each person on amnesty, if they wish to stay past the grace period, will need to discuss this on a one-on-one basis with Immigration, provided the proposal is approved.

An Immigration spokesman said specific rules for visa applications and extensions will be clarified and presented to the public after the Cabinet makes its decision.

The Thaiger will continue to provide updates as details emerge.

* Many flights continue to be scheduled by international carriers, and some can be booked, but many of these flights end up being cancelled or shuffled to forward dates.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Expats

In reversal, Australian embassy will provide visa extension letters

Jack Burton

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

In reversal, Australian embassy will provide visa extension letters | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Australia's ambassador to Thailand Allan McKinnon gives his daily video address - Facebook

A number of embassies in Bangkok are saying that they won’t issue any further visa extension letters for their citizens when Thailand’s visa amnesty expires on July 31. Both the US and British embassies announced that their citizens in Thailand will have to decide “whether to stay or go,” and that such letters will “no longer be possible.” But at least one country is bucking the trend. Immigration officials estimate that between 300,000 – 400,000 foreigners are stranded in Thailand due to the lockdowns and closing of borders. Australia’s ambassador to Thailand has confirmed that the Australian Embassy in Bangkok […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Transit passengers must have health certificate before buying ticket: CAAC

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

Transit passengers must have health certificate before buying ticket: CAAC | The Thaiger

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has ordered the implementation of new regulations for any international flights entering Thailand – All passengers must have a medical certificate showing that they are free of Covid-19 before booking their ticket. The move follows China’s decision to temporarily ban Thai Lion Air from flying the Bangkok-Guangzhou route and Thai AirAsia X from flying Bangkok-Tianjin, after some passengers arriving in China tested positive for the virus. The Civil Aviation Administration of China announced on Wednesday that it’s banning the carriers from those routes for a week starting Monday, as a punishment for bringing Covid-19 […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Diplomats no longer exempt: will be subject to quarantine

Jack Burton

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

Diplomats no longer exempt: will be subject to quarantine | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

The CCSA announced yesterday that centre has resolved that ambassadors and diplomats entering Thailand will no longer be exempt from Thailand’s quarantine requirements, and will be required to enter “alternative state quarantine” on arrival for 14 days. The announcement follows the discovery of a case of Covid-19 in the daughter of a Sudanese diplomat living in Bangkok. That case ostensibly led to a European Union diplomat being refused entry to a Bangkok condominium by the building’s mamagement in recent days. Police and district office officials were called to resolve the matter, but without success. Officials from the Thai Foreign Ministry […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending