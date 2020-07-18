Expats
More details on visa amnesty “grace period” proposal
The Thai Immigration Bureau has provided more details on a proposed visa amnesty extension. The proposal, expected to go before the Cabinet at its regular meeting on Tuesday, is being presented as more of an application for a grace period than an extension.
The proposal would essentially provide a grace period for those on amnesty without a valid visa, to apply for a different visa. If the applicant is truly unable to get home they’ll need to provide proof of their situation, and they would be given a short term extension while the situation is ongoing.
The immigration commissioner says the proposal is for the grace period to run until September 26, however dates are subject to change based on Cabinet approval. Under the proposal, those planning to leave normally would have until that date to depart and would not need to take any further action if they chose not to apply for a different visa. Those on amnesty would also be allowed to apply for different long stay visas if they qualified.
Plenty of questions remain. With the ban on most international arrivals, flight opportunities are few and airlines unable to reliably predict if booked flights will actually be happening*. How will people on a tourist visa, or other visa that normally requires border runs, work with borders currently closed? The Immigration commissioner says that each person on amnesty, if they wish to stay past the grace period, will need to discuss this on a one-on-one basis with Immigration, provided the proposal is approved.
An Immigration spokesman said specific rules for visa applications and extensions will be clarified and presented to the public after the Cabinet makes its decision.
The Thaiger will continue to provide updates as details emerge.
* Many flights continue to be scheduled by international carriers, and some can be booked, but many of these flights end up being cancelled or shuffled to forward dates.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Expats
In reversal, Australian embassy will provide visa extension letters
A number of embassies in Bangkok are saying that they won’t issue any further visa extension letters for their citizens when Thailand’s visa amnesty expires on July 31. Both the US and British embassies announced that their citizens in Thailand will have to decide “whether to stay or go,” and that such letters will “no longer be possible.” But at least one country is bucking the trend. Immigration officials estimate that between 300,000 – 400,000 foreigners are stranded in Thailand due to the lockdowns and closing of borders. Australia’s ambassador to Thailand has confirmed that the Australian Embassy in Bangkok […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Transit passengers must have health certificate before buying ticket: CAAC
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has ordered the implementation of new regulations for any international flights entering Thailand – All passengers must have a medical certificate showing that they are free of Covid-19 before booking their ticket. The move follows China’s decision to temporarily ban Thai Lion Air from flying the Bangkok-Guangzhou route and Thai AirAsia X from flying Bangkok-Tianjin, after some passengers arriving in China tested positive for the virus. The Civil Aviation Administration of China announced on Wednesday that it’s banning the carriers from those routes for a week starting Monday, as a punishment for bringing Covid-19 […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Diplomats no longer exempt: will be subject to quarantine
The CCSA announced yesterday that centre has resolved that ambassadors and diplomats entering Thailand will no longer be exempt from Thailand’s quarantine requirements, and will be required to enter “alternative state quarantine” on arrival for 14 days. The announcement follows the discovery of a case of Covid-19 in the daughter of a Sudanese diplomat living in Bangkok. That case ostensibly led to a European Union diplomat being refused entry to a Bangkok condominium by the building’s mamagement in recent days. Police and district office officials were called to resolve the matter, but without success. Officials from the Thai Foreign Ministry […]
In reversal, Australian embassy will provide visa extension letters
Pattaya motorcyclist in fatal crash
Transit passengers must have health certificate before buying ticket: CAAC
More details on visa amnesty “grace period” proposal
Diplomats no longer exempt: will be subject to quarantine
Experts warn against coconut water concoction for kidney stones
Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia battling new Covid-19 cases in SE Asia
Cabinet to decide on third visa extension for foreigners
Somkid’s departure sees baht drop further
Proposal being ‘examined’ by authorities for a possible visa amnesty extension
All transit passengers must now show Covid-19 certificate: CAAT
Thailand’s over-zealous virus control is killing the economy
Early morning stabbing on Pattaya beach, victim claims “for no reason”
Cabbie’s body found in Bangkok petrol station toilet
Why are Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers so low?
“Let us stay – Why can’t Thai Immigration extend our visas?”
Visa amnesty, looming July 31 deadline in Thailand
Foreign embassies stop issuing visa extension letters
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
Thai Airways unlikely to resume flights in August
Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge
One third of tourism businesses could go under due to Covid-19
Flight restrictions clarified amid new Covid-19 fears
Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong
More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family
Daughter of Sudanese diplomat tests positive for Covid-19 in Bangkok
Rare big cats spotted in Thai national park
Egyptian soldier tests positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Foreign embassies stop issuing visa extension letters
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways unlikely to resume flights in August
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Flight restrictions clarified amid new Covid-19 fears
- Bangkok4 days ago
More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai government blames Egyptian embassy for Covid-19 positive air crew mess
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Air Asia announces 2 new cross-country domestic routes into Hua Hin
- Bangkok3 days ago
Nonthaburi man says pythons ate 20 of his cats
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s domestic tourism provided 4 times the number of international travellers in 2019