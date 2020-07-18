Experts warn against coconut water concoction for kidney stones

Low in calories, naturally free of fat and cholesterol, more potassium than bananas and super hydrating – these are just a few of the many benefits ascribed coconut water. Dubbed “Mother Nature’s sports drink” by marketers, demand is soaring in the US and elsewhere, propelled by celebrity and athlete endorsements, promises help with everything from hangovers to cancer. A multitude of unproven health claims are made… it “may” have antioxidant properties; have benefits against diabetes; prevent hair loss; reduce blood pressure and support heart health, etc.

But multiple posts shared hundreds of times on Thai social media claim that coconut water diluted with potassium aluminium sulphate (a compound used in water purification), can “dissolve kidney stones”. Health experts say this claim is misleading and potentially dangerous. There’s insufficient scientific evidence that the concoction can cure kidney stones, and Thailand’s Department of Medical Science warns that excessive consumption of aluminium can even lead to the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

The post’s Thai-language caption translates to English as… “#Formulated to dissolve kidney stones… use 1 glass of coconut water diluted by a thumb-sized potassium alum, 2-3 times, remove the potassium alum and drink it, do it for 5 days, once a day and stop. If your symptoms are not better, do it until it gets better.”

Similar claims were shared on Twitter as far back as 2011 and on YouTube in 2019. Thay’ve now resurfaced on Facebook. During a July 16 phone conversation with AFP, a urologist at Thailand’s Taksin Hospital says that there are studies that say drinking coconut water can prevent you from getting stones.

“However, you can’t expect it to be very effective because the studies about this are still unclear, and it can’t be used to cure all types of kidney stones. The medical treatment for kidney stones varies, depending on the type and size, such as taking medication, shock wave lithotripsy or surgery.”

He recommended drinking 2 litres of clean water daily, regular exercise and a healthy diet to avoid stones forming in the body.

SOURCE: AFP