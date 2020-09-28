Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Dengue fever antibodies might contribute to Thailand’s low Covid-19 count
Antibodies from dengue fever might raise immunity against Covid-19, according to study done in Brazil. It suggests a correlation between the mosquito transmitted illness and the coronavirus, citing lower Covid-19 cases in areas with past dengue outbreaks, like south east Asia. Thai doctor Manoon Leechawengwongs says this might be why Thailand has significantly less Covid-19 cases than other countries around the world.
Since the start of the outbreak, many scientists have been confused by south east Asia’s generally low infection rate and posited various theories about some local “immunity”.
Thailand has more than 100,000 dengue patients every year, he says, adding that many locals take the BCG vaccine for tuberculosis to prevent dengue. There have been 3,545 Covid-19 cases in Thailand with 59 deaths and 3,369 recoveries.
Duke University professor Miguel Nicolelis led the study and recently spoke to Reuters reporters about his findings. He says the study first focused on the spread of Covid-19 in Brazil and they came across the correlation between dengue and the coronavirus by accident. The study says areas in Brazil with high numbers of dengue infections had a comparatively low number Covid-19 cases while areas with low numbers of dengue cases had a high number of Covid-19 cases.
“This striking finding raises the intriguing possibility of an immunological cross-reactivity between dengue’s Flavivirus serotypes and SARS-CoV-2 … If proven correct, this hypothesis could mean that dengue infection or immunization with an efficacious and safe dengue vaccine could produce some level of immunological protection (against the coronavirus).”
Miguel adds past studies found that those with dengue antibodies can falsely test positive for Covid-19.
“This indicates that there is an immunological interaction between two viruses that nobody could have expected, because the two viruses are from completely different families.”
The study was posted on MedRxiv, but has not yet been peer reviewed. Manoon warns that Thai people should still abide by coronavirus prevention measures to prevent a possible second wave.
Click HERE to read the study on how dengue fever may have influenced the spread of Covid-19 in Brazil.
SOURCES: Reuters | Nation Thailand|Worldometer
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
22 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Thailand
The Thai government’s CCSA has reported another 22 new cases of Covid-19 this morning, raising the country’s total of infections to 3,545. The vast majority of these have recovered – 3,369. The death toll is unchanged at 59 people.
The new cases have come from imported cases, returnees and visitors, and became apparent whilst they were in quarantine during routine tests. The people have arrived from South Sudan, 4 people from India, 1 from Pakistan and 1 from the Philippines.
22 cases is the largest number of daily cases announced in a 24 hour period since April 5 this year when Thailand was emerging from its first wave.
SOURCE: worldometers.infoKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai medic cautions against reducing quarantine period for foreign tourists
On one side there is a push to re-open Thailand’s borders to re-start the beleaguered tourist industry. On the other hand Thai officials are try to keep Covid-19 contained and fear the re-opening of the borders. Even the suggestion to reduce the quarantine time from 14 to 7 days is not gaining support from health officials.
Now, a doctor from the Faculty of Medicine at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University says reducing the quarantine period for foreign tourists would be inviting disaster. Dr. Thira Woratanarat made his statement after a suggestion from the Tourism and Sports Minister that quarantine could be halved if all goes well when Thailand re-opens its borders to a limited number of foreign tourists.
“In Thailand, if we decide to follow the proposal to reduce the quarantine time to 7 days, it would be an invitation to disaster.”
Thira points to a growing number of cases in many parts of the world, with around 350,000 new cases a day reported worldwide. The number of total deaths from the virus has now reached the 1 million mark.
For its part, the government says Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn’s proposal is not under consideration and that all foreign tourists will still be subject to mandatory 14 day quarantine. Officials say until the global pandemic situation improves, current restrictions remain in place.
A plan is underway to allow a limited number of foreign tourists to return to the Kingdom under a Special Tourist Visa scheme. The visa is due to be approved today when PM Prayut Chan-o-cha chairs a meeting of the government’s Covid-19 task force.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 deaths surpass 1 million whilst more reports emerge about former patients’ “brain fog”
The world’s Covid-19-related deaths has passed the 1 million mark overnight as the the cycle of the world’s lockdowns and re-openings are getting mixed results. As of this morning, Thai time, the number of total deaths has reached 1,002,389, with 4,000-6,000 deaths still being recorded, globally, every day. And rising. On a more positive note, the number of daily deaths continues to level off, even dropping some weeks, as treatments continue to improve and the virus is better understood. At this stage, officially, only 0.42% of the world’s population has so far been infected, according to worldometers.info.
The milestone comes in a week where another report from the UK catalogues the “brain fog” experienced by former Covid-19 sufferers.
The current hotspots for the virus, now 9 months in circulation, of new daily cases is led by India. Yesterday, India added 82,000+ cases to the world total whilst the US is showing a resurgence in new cases after dropping the average down during August. There is also a resurgence in new cases in parts of Europe, including the UK, which is now recording more new cases than it was at its peak in the first wave in April and May this year. The following graphs records the top 10 countries for new Covid-19 cases recorded yesterday…
SOURCE: worldometers.info
Both South America and India are showing the highest rates of new cases, in pure numbers, whilst US health authorities are concerned about the latest surge in new cases as the country starts to head into its autumn and cooler weather.
Meanwhile, more former Covid-19 patients, even those who only suffered mild symptoms, continue to report about long-term effects from the coronavirus.
In Canada, some 130,000 Canadians have recovered but some patients report that they’re experiencing “debilitating side effects” months after their infection. Canadian scientists report that they are finding some of the long-term effects of Covid-19 include heart damage as well as neurological issues like “brain fog” and “difficulty thinking”. Other patients are reporting hair loss, fatigue and even painful lesions called “Covid toes,” many weeks or even months after infection.
One study based out of Italy reports that nearly 90% of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 reported at least one persistent symptom two months later.
39 doctors wrote about these “long-haulers” and their battle with Covid-19 and their persistent symptoms in a manifesto published in the British Medical Journal. Following the report, the doctors called on politicians, scientists and public health officials to conduct more research into chronic Covid-19 symptoms and to create additional clinical services.
“Failure to understand the underlying biological mechanisms causing these persisting symptoms risks missing opportunities to identify risk factors, prevent chronicity, and find treatment approaches for people affected now and in the future.”
The reports also defined the affected patients as not in the current list of “at risk” Covid-19 patients – usually elderly with underlying conditions – but instead representing a much wider demographic of younger and healthy patients who were experiencing the post-Covid symptoms.
SOURCE: BBC | CTV NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Former party-list MP candidate convicted of drug smuggling, sentenced to 50 years in prison
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Teenagers allegedly fired guns into the air, stray bullet kills 16 year old girl
Strong winds “blow” shipping container off a stack and onto a truck, injuring the driver
Dengue fever antibodies might contribute to Thailand’s low Covid-19 count
Bangkok heist nets gold ornaments valued at 5.6 million baht
More rain fronts on the way around Thailand today and tomorrow
22 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Thailand
1,202 gambling websites to be blocked in Thailand
Thai medic cautions against reducing quarantine period for foreign tourists
Van passengers hospitalised after gas leak on the way to Roi Et
“Boss” commission chief says Thai justice system in need of reform
Nonthaburi teacher allegedly beat students, witnesses may face charges -VIDEO
Domestic tourism stimulus campaign set to be extended
Thai Vietjet introduce new “Deluxe” product for domestic routes in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid getting Dengue Fever
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Phuket Immigration handing out ‘conditional’ 14 day visas, pending investigations
New army chief declares he’ll protect Thailand’s monarchy and restore peace
Quarantine could be reduced to 7 days from November, if border re-opening succeeds
Bangkok nightclub busted for underage drinking
Sri Panwa Phuket getting social media flak after owner criticises pro-democracy protest leader
Thai sex workers push for prostitution decriminalisation
4 Thai banks to be investigated for “suspicious transfers” after FinCEN files report
Thailand seals its 2,000 kilometre border with Myanmar
Thai beauty queen victim of racist slurs for siding with anti-government protesters
Top 10 things that have changed in Thailand during the Covid-era
Flights to nowhere. The latest ‘cunning plan’ by Thai Airways
Covid task force calls for extension to Thailand’s emergency decree
Bangkok DJ dies in high speed crash on notorious ‘death road’
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Trending
- Environment13 hours ago
Top 10 ways to avoid getting Dengue Fever
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Quarantine could be reduced to 7 days from November, if border re-opening succeeds
- Thailand3 days ago
Flights to nowhere. The latest ‘cunning plan’ by Thai Airways
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid task force calls for extension to Thailand’s emergency decree
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Thai Chamber of Commerce urges visa amnesty to be extended after today’s deadline
- Thailand3 days ago
The future of Thailand’s hotels, tough times ahead – VIDEO
- Tourism2 days ago
Thailand’s Special Tourist Visa to be approved tomorrow
Frank Leboeuf
September 28, 2020 at 3:56 pm
Would chikungunya count as well? Caught it Indonesia (Bali), and my father caught it a year later in Phuket.
Diego
September 28, 2020 at 3:59 pm
Yes, you know what else contributes to Thailand’s low Covid-19 count? Not testing!
Issan John
September 28, 2020 at 7:03 pm
Wrong, 100%.
Thailand conducts few Covid-19 specific tests in comparison to some countries, but has widespread temperature screening which is a reliable indicator as is the low number of recorded deaths from Covid-19 and the markedly low increase in overall deaths – all verifiable and comparable.
Credit where credit’s due, Thailand and the sensible attitude of the Thais in general is why the count andcthe death rate are so commendably low – just as the reverse applies in the West.
Issan John
September 28, 2020 at 7:31 pm
I’m a little dubious about the conclusion jumped to based on little more than guesswork and possible coincidence.
Comparatively few of the population have had dengue fever / have antibodies – at 100,000 cases a year that’s a maximum of 10% of the population, possibly no more than 5% since dengue fever antibodies only give immunity to the particular strain of dengue fever caught not general immunity.
If there was any cross immunity, therefore, it could only apply to that 10% (max) of the population so wouldn’t account for the figures being considerably better than 10% lower than other countries.
That’s basic schoolboy maths.
I’m also surprised the professor who led the study suggested that “immunization with an efficacious and safe dengue vaccine could produce some level of immunological protection (against the coronavirus)” since there is no such vaccine – it doesn’t exist.
If there is any correlation between the two, then given the priority in finding a vaccine and cure for Covid-19 rather than one for dengue fever it would seem more likely that an “efficacious and safe” Covid-19 vaccine could provide some protection against dengue fever rather than the other way round.
John
September 28, 2020 at 4:55 pm
Do some critical journalism for once. Statistacically it’s simply not possible that there is almost no Covid-19 in Thailand. Dengue antibodies? Yes right, that’s why there is hardly any Covid in Brasil.