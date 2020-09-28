image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Dengue fever antibodies might contribute to Thailand’s low Covid-19 count

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

6 hours ago

 on 

Dengue fever antibodies might contribute to Thailand's low Covid-19 count
PHOTO: Flickr
Antibodies from dengue fever might raise immunity against Covid-19, according to study done in Brazil. It suggests a correlation between the mosquito transmitted illness and the coronavirus, citing lower Covid-19 cases in areas with past dengue outbreaks, like south east Asia. Thai doctor Manoon Leechawengwongs says this might be why Thailand has significantly less Covid-19 cases than other countries around the world.

Since the start of the outbreak, many scientists have been confused by south east Asia’s generally low infection rate and posited various theories about some local “immunity”.

Thailand has more than 100,000 dengue patients every year, he says, adding that many locals take the BCG vaccine for tuberculosis to prevent dengue. There have been 3,545 Covid-19 cases in Thailand with 59 deaths and 3,369 recoveries.

Duke University professor Miguel Nicolelis led the study and recently spoke to Reuters reporters about his findings. He says the study first focused on the spread of Covid-19 in Brazil and they came across the correlation between dengue and the coronavirus by accident. The study says areas in Brazil with high numbers of dengue infections had a comparatively low number Covid-19 cases while areas with low numbers of dengue cases had a high number of Covid-19 cases.

“This striking finding raises the intriguing possibility of an immunological cross-reactivity between dengue’s Flavivirus serotypes and SARS-CoV-2 … If proven correct, this hypothesis could mean that dengue infection or immunization with an efficacious and safe dengue vaccine could produce some level of immunological protection (against the coronavirus).”

Miguel adds past studies found that those with dengue antibodies can falsely test positive for Covid-19.

“This indicates that there is an immunological interaction between two viruses that nobody could have expected, because the two viruses are from completely different families.”

The study was posted on MedRxiv, but has not yet been peer reviewed. Manoon warns that Thai people should still abide by coronavirus prevention measures to prevent a possible second wave.

Click HERE to read the study on how dengue fever may have influenced the spread of Covid-19 in Brazil.

SOURCES: Reuters | Nation Thailand|Worldometer

Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.

5 Comments

5 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Frank Leboeuf

    September 28, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Would chikungunya count as well? Caught it Indonesia (Bali), and my father caught it a year later in Phuket.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Diego

    September 28, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    Yes, you know what else contributes to Thailand’s low Covid-19 count? Not testing!

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Issan John

      September 28, 2020 at 7:03 pm

      Wrong, 100%.

      Thailand conducts few Covid-19 specific tests in comparison to some countries, but has widespread temperature screening which is a reliable indicator as is the low number of recorded deaths from Covid-19 and the markedly low increase in overall deaths – all verifiable and comparable.

      Credit where credit’s due, Thailand and the sensible attitude of the Thais in general is why the count andcthe death rate are so commendably low – just as the reverse applies in the West.

      Reply
    • Avatar

      Issan John

      September 28, 2020 at 7:31 pm

      I’m a little dubious about the conclusion jumped to based on little more than guesswork and possible coincidence.

      Comparatively few of the population have had dengue fever / have antibodies – at 100,000 cases a year that’s a maximum of 10% of the population, possibly no more than 5% since dengue fever antibodies only give immunity to the particular strain of dengue fever caught not general immunity.

      If there was any cross immunity, therefore, it could only apply to that 10% (max) of the population so wouldn’t account for the figures being considerably better than 10% lower than other countries.

      That’s basic schoolboy maths.

      I’m also surprised the professor who led the study suggested that “immunization with an efficacious and safe dengue vaccine could produce some level of immunological protection (against the coronavirus)” since there is no such vaccine – it doesn’t exist.

      If there is any correlation between the two, then given the priority in finding a vaccine and cure for Covid-19 rather than one for dengue fever it would seem more likely that an “efficacious and safe” Covid-19 vaccine could provide some protection against dengue fever rather than the other way round.

      Reply
  3. Avatar

    John

    September 28, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    Do some critical journalism for once. Statistacically it’s simply not possible that there is almost no Covid-19 in Thailand. Dengue antibodies? Yes right, that’s why there is hardly any Covid in Brasil.

    Reply

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

22 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

22 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Thailand

The Thai government’s CCSA has reported another 22 new cases of Covid-19 this morning, raising the country’s total of infections to 3,545. The vast majority of these have recovered – 3,369. The death toll is unchanged at 59 people.

The new cases have come from imported cases, returnees and visitors, and became apparent whilst they were in quarantine during routine tests. The people have arrived from South Sudan, 4 people from India, 1 from Pakistan and 1 from the Philippines.

22 cases is the largest number of daily cases announced in a 24 hour period since April 5 this year when Thailand was emerging from its first wave.

22 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Thailand

SOURCE: worldometers.info

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai medic cautions against reducing quarantine period for foreign tourists

Maya Taylor

Published

9 hours ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Thai medic cautions against reducing quarantine period for foreign tourists
PHOTO: AFP

On one side there is a push to re-open Thailand’s borders to re-start the beleaguered tourist industry. On the other hand Thai officials are try to keep Covid-19 contained and fear the re-opening of the borders. Even the suggestion to reduce the quarantine time from 14 to 7 days is not gaining support from health officials.

Now, a doctor from the Faculty of Medicine at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University says reducing the quarantine period for foreign tourists would be inviting disaster. Dr. Thira Woratanarat made his statement after a suggestion from the Tourism and Sports Minister that quarantine could be halved if all goes well when Thailand re-opens its borders to a limited number of foreign tourists.

“In Thailand, if we decide to follow the proposal to reduce the quarantine time to 7 days, it would be an invitation to disaster.”

Thira points to a growing number of cases in many parts of the world, with around 350,000 new cases a day reported worldwide. The number of total deaths from the virus has now reached the 1 million mark.

For its part, the government says Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn’s proposal is not under consideration and that all foreign tourists will still be subject to mandatory 14 day quarantine. Officials say until the global pandemic situation improves, current restrictions remain in place.

A plan is underway to allow a limited number of foreign tourists to return to the Kingdom under a Special Tourist Visa scheme. The visa is due to be approved today when PM Prayut Chan-o-cha chairs a meeting of the government’s Covid-19 task force.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 deaths surpass 1 million whilst more reports emerge about former patients’ “brain fog”

The Thaiger

Published

11 hours ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Covid-19 deaths surpass 1 million whilst more reports emerge about former patients' "brain fog"

The world’s Covid-19-related deaths has passed the 1 million mark overnight as the the cycle of the world’s lockdowns and re-openings are getting mixed results. As of this morning, Thai time, the number of total deaths has reached 1,002,389, with 4,000-6,000 deaths still being recorded, globally, every day. And rising. On a more positive note, the number of daily deaths continues to level off, even dropping some weeks, as treatments continue to improve and the virus is better understood. At this stage, officially, only 0.42% of the world’s population has so far been infected, according to worldometers.info.

The milestone comes in a week where another report from the UK catalogues the “brain fog” experienced by former Covid-19 sufferers.

Covid-19 deaths surpass 1 million whilst more reports emerge about former patients'
The current hotspots for the virus, now 9 months in circulation, of new daily cases is led by India. Yesterday, India added 82,000+ cases to the world total whilst the US is showing a resurgence in new cases after dropping the average down during August. There is also a resurgence in new cases in parts of Europe, including the UK, which is now recording more new cases than it was at its peak in the first wave in April and May this year. The following graphs records the top 10 countries for new Covid-19 cases recorded yesterday…

Covid-19 deaths surpass 1 million whilst more reports emerge about former patients'

SOURCE: worldometers.info

Both South America and India are showing the highest rates of new cases, in pure numbers, whilst US health authorities are concerned about the latest surge in new cases as the country starts to head into its autumn and cooler weather.

Meanwhile, more former Covid-19 patients, even those who only suffered mild symptoms, continue to report about long-term effects from the coronavirus.

In Canada, some 130,000 Canadians have recovered but some patients report that they’re experiencing “debilitating side effects” months after their infection. Canadian scientists report that they are finding some of the long-term effects of Covid-19 include heart damage as well as neurological issues like “brain fog” and “difficulty thinking”. Other patients are reporting hair loss, fatigue and even painful lesions called “Covid toes,” many weeks or even months after infection.

One study based out of Italy reports that nearly 90% of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 reported at least one persistent symptom two months later.

39 doctors wrote about these “long-haulers” and their battle with Covid-19 and their persistent symptoms in a manifesto published in the British Medical Journal. Following the report, the doctors called on politicians, scientists and public health officials to conduct more research into chronic Covid-19 symptoms and to create additional clinical services.

“Failure to understand the underlying biological mechanisms causing these persisting symptoms risks missing opportunities to identify risk factors, prevent chronicity, and find treatment approaches for people affected now and in the future.”

The reports also defined the affected patients as not in the current list of “at risk” Covid-19 patients – usually elderly with underlying conditions – but instead representing a much wider demographic of younger and healthy patients who were experiencing the post-Covid symptoms.

SOURCE: BBC | CTV News

Continue Reading
