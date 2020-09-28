Thailand
Strong winds “blow” shipping container off a stack and onto a truck, injuring the driver
A truck driver was critically injured after strong winds from last night’s storms caused a shipping container to fall from a 7 storey stack at the Samut Prakan port, south of Bangkok, and smash down onto an 18 wheel truck with the driver inside.
Workers rushed to pull the driver, Raphin Noiwanit, out of the crushed truck. They say he was unconscious and ruched to Pu Chao Saming Phrai Hospital. 5 other shipping containers were knocked off from the 7 storey stack during the storm around 9:30pm last night. Only 1 of the containers landed on the truck parked below. The workers say it was “unbelievable” that the winds could be strong enough to take down 6 heavy shipping containers.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Bangkok heist nets gold ornaments valued at 5.6 million baht
Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Bangkok gold shop at gunpoint, stealing gold ornaments valued around 5.6 million baht. The man allegedly pointed a gun at employees, forcing them to hand over 3 trays of gold ornaments.
The Yaowarat Krungthep shop is located at the entrance of Tesco Lotus in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district. Since the shop is near the building’s entrance, it was easy for the alleged robber to escape and drive off on a motorcycle, according to Chokechai police.
The selling price for the gold ornaments are 28,350 per piece, according to the Gold Traders Association. Altogether, it’s estimated the alleged robber ran off with about 5.6 million baht worth of gold.
Police are reviewing the shop’s surveillance camera footage as well as video from outside the Tesco Lotus and nearby roads. Deputy police chief Suchart Theerasawat says they have a lead on the suspected robber, but are fact checking evidence before making an arrest.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Van passengers hospitalised after gas leak on the way to Roi Et
Passengers in a van leaving from Bangkok ended up in the hospital after a gas leak went unnoticed. Many passengers began to feel dizzy and nauseous. Some had difficultly breathing before falling unconscious. Some passengers were even found foaming at the mouth.
The 34 year old driver, identified as Jakpong, was hired to drive the passengers from Bangkok to the Roi Et province in Thailand’s north east. He says he started noticing a burning smell when passing through Ayutthaya, just north of Bangkok. Jakpong stopped briefly at a gas station, but then continued to drive. A passenger started feeling nauseous and asked to stop again.
When the van stopped again at Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong District, the passenger who complained of nausea fainted while walking to the restroom. Other passengers tried to stand up, but some also fainted.
The petrol station attendants called emergency responders to attend to the van full of sick people. All 9 people in the van were sent to Chong Nana Hospital. A doctor from the hospital says some passengers report they had difficulty breathing and dizziness before falling unconscious. Some were found foaming at the mouth.
The driver told emergency responders that he was only slightly dizzy. The driver says he had no idea there was a gas leak. Police are still investigating.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
#รถตู้เหมาแก๊สรั่วผู้โดยสารหมดสติทั้งรถ.เมื่อเวลา 00.15 น.วันที่ 27 กันยายน นพ.ณรงค์ศักดิ์ บำรุงถิ่น…
Posted by ปากช่องไทม์ on Saturday, September 26, 2020
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Little has changed: 9 years after devastating floods, Bangkok remains defenceless
Parts of Bangkok remain at risk of catastrophic floods, as happened in 2011, when thousands of people were displaced and homes partially or totally destroyed. Now, 9 years later, a report in the Bangkok Post says city officials have made little progress in shoring up the capital’s flood defences, and the upper-eastern area remains as exposed as ever.
Back in the day, these areas would have been covered in rice paddies, meaning flood water could be retained. In recent decades however, the selling off of huge swathes of land for the development of residential and commercial projects, has made the region much more vulnerable.
While the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has had some grand plans for various flood catchment projects, progress has either slowed or, in some cases, come to a grinding halt. In 2012, officials began planning tunnels and underground reservoirs to carry excess water to natural reservoirs or ponds.
It was hoped 6 flood catchment projects, encompassing around 1,000 rai, could hold up to 5 million cubic metres of water. Since then, little progress has been made, with 4 out of the 6 failing to take shape as a result of the land in question being – you guessed it – sold off for the development of yet more residential and commercial property.
There are currently 2 flood catchment projects in the pipeline, according to Somsak Meeudomsak from the BMA. The first, in the district of Kanna Yao, is expected to hold around 728,000 cubic metres of water, and the second, in the district of Min Buri, will hold 218,400 cubic metres. Somsak is hopeful both projects will go ahead as they have the support of residents.
However, while the BMA has previously said the Kanna Yao project would see 130 rai of land being used for flood defences, it’s understood 30 rai of adjacent land is currently being developed for commercial purposes. Locals in the area are anxious to see the flood catchment project go ahead, with one anonymous resident saying the people are urging officials to move quickly before they lose out to developers.
“The BMA says it has just started the land expropriation. But developers are quick in buying land and developing projects. If the BMA moves too late, this flood catchment project might be grounded like the previous 4.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Former party-list MP candidate convicted of drug smuggling, sentenced to 50 years in prison
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Teenagers allegedly fired guns into the air, stray bullet kills 16 year old girl
Strong winds “blow” shipping container off a stack and onto a truck, injuring the driver
Dengue fever antibodies might contribute to Thailand’s low Covid-19 count
Bangkok heist nets gold ornaments valued at 5.6 million baht
More rain fronts on the way around Thailand today and tomorrow
22 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Thailand
1,202 gambling websites to be blocked in Thailand
Thai medic cautions against reducing quarantine period for foreign tourists
Van passengers hospitalised after gas leak on the way to Roi Et
“Boss” commission chief says Thai justice system in need of reform
Nonthaburi teacher allegedly beat students, witnesses may face charges -VIDEO
Domestic tourism stimulus campaign set to be extended
Thai Vietjet introduce new “Deluxe” product for domestic routes in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid getting Dengue Fever
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Phuket Immigration handing out ‘conditional’ 14 day visas, pending investigations
New army chief declares he’ll protect Thailand’s monarchy and restore peace
Quarantine could be reduced to 7 days from November, if border re-opening succeeds
Bangkok nightclub busted for underage drinking
Sri Panwa Phuket getting social media flak after owner criticises pro-democracy protest leader
Thai sex workers push for prostitution decriminalisation
4 Thai banks to be investigated for “suspicious transfers” after FinCEN files report
Thailand seals its 2,000 kilometre border with Myanmar
Thai beauty queen victim of racist slurs for siding with anti-government protesters
Top 10 things that have changed in Thailand during the Covid-era
Flights to nowhere. The latest ‘cunning plan’ by Thai Airways
Covid task force calls for extension to Thailand’s emergency decree
Bangkok DJ dies in high speed crash on notorious ‘death road’
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Trending
- Environment13 hours ago
Top 10 ways to avoid getting Dengue Fever
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Quarantine could be reduced to 7 days from November, if border re-opening succeeds
- Thailand3 days ago
Flights to nowhere. The latest ‘cunning plan’ by Thai Airways
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid task force calls for extension to Thailand’s emergency decree
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Thai Chamber of Commerce urges visa amnesty to be extended after today’s deadline
- Thailand3 days ago
The future of Thailand’s hotels, tough times ahead – VIDEO
- Tourism2 days ago
Thailand’s Special Tourist Visa to be approved tomorrow