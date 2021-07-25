Coronavirus (Covid-19)
DDC says use the QueQ app to book appointment at sports stadium in Pathum Thani
The Department of Disease Control says people can now make appointments through the QueQ app to get a next day Covid test at the Dhupateme Royal Thai Air Force Sports Stadium, located in the central Thai province of Pathum Thani.
Opas Karnkawinpong, the director general of the DDC, showcased the collocation with the QueQ app. The app was originally developed by the Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention and Digital Government Development Agency. The move’s intention is to reduce times for other services.
The QueQ app will give people a confirmation for their test day at the sports stadium when they register between 8 am to 6 pm. After submitting a request, people should receive an appointment time and must arrive at least 15 minutes before the specified time.
The Pathum Thani sports stadium/National Stadium in Bangkok will continue to offer antigen tests until the end of the month. Mass testing continues at the Thai-Japan Bangkok Youth Centre. From July 12 to July 22, 1,000 out of the 10,000 tests, or 10%, came back positive.
Curious, would-be-testees can download the QueQ app through Google Play and Apple’s app store, says Dr Opas. The website can also be reached here. They can also be contacted at 02 821 5151 or info@queq.me. The reviews on Google play are somewhat divided, but most are over a year old. Several comments complain that the app frequently crashes and is in a hodgepodge of English and Thai. There is also a smattering of 4 stars and 1 star reviews on Apple’s app store.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
