Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

DDC says use the QueQ app to book appointment at sports stadium in Pathum Thani

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: QueQ - No more Queue line﻿/Facebook

The Department of Disease Control says people can now make appointments through the QueQ app to get a next day Covid test at the Dhupateme Royal Thai Air Force Sports Stadium, located in the central Thai province of Pathum Thani.

Opas Karnkawinpong, the director general of the DDC, showcased the collocation with the QueQ app. The app was originally developed by the Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention and Digital Government Development Agency. The move’s intention is to reduce times for other services.

The QueQ app will give people a confirmation for their test day at the sports stadium when they register between 8 am to 6 pm. After submitting a request, people should receive an appointment time and must arrive at least 15 minutes before the specified time.

The Pathum Thani sports stadium/National Stadium in Bangkok will continue to offer antigen tests until the end of the month. Mass testing continues at the Thai-Japan Bangkok Youth Centre. From July 12 to July 22, 1,000 out of the 10,000 tests, or 10%, came back positive.

Curious, would-be-testees can download the QueQ app through Google Play and Apple’s app store, says Dr Opas. The website can also be reached here. They can also be contacted at 02 821 5151 or info@queq.me. The reviews on Google play are somewhat divided, but most are over a year old. Several comments complain that the app frequently crashes and is in a hodgepodge of English and Thai. There is also a smattering of 4 stars and 1 star reviews on Apple’s app store.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 mins ago

Covid UPDATE: 15,335 new infections, provincial numbers
Coronavirus Infections23 mins ago

DDC says infections still rising, possibly falling in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

DDC says use the QueQ app to book appointment at sports stadium in Pathum Thani

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Business2 hours ago

Inside story behind the Thailand property seachange
Thailand2 hours ago

Domestic flights added to Phuket/Samui, CAAT says be careful
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

4th body found on a Bangkok street
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Events5 hours ago

Where have all of Thailand’s boat shows gone?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 15,335 new infections, news briefs
Indonesia12 hours ago

Man with Covid-19 disguised as his wife to board flight
Hua Hin13 hours ago

Kitchen raiding elephant breaks same wall in house for more food
Thailand15 hours ago

1st Taekwondo Olympic gold as Panipak wins for Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

AstraZeneca Thailand writes open letter to people of Thailand
Koh Samui20 hours ago

Surat Thani announces new Covid-19 measures for Samui Plus
Thailand23 hours ago

His Majesty the King donates 2.8 billion baht in Covid-19 aid
Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Provinces: 14,260 new infections, 119 deaths
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending