Connect with us

Coronavirus Vaccines

Study confirms mixing AstraZeneca and mRNA vaccines as good as 2 mRNA doses

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Mufid Majnun for Unsplash

A recent study of Covid-19 vaccines shows that using AstraZeneca for the first dose, followed by an mRNA vaccine for the second, is as effective as 2 mRNA doses. The AstraZeneca vaccine is a viral vector vaccine, whereas vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna use mRNA technology.

Thai PBS World reports that the study was carried out in Germany, using 2 groups, 1 of which received AstraZeneca as a first dose, followed by either Pfizer or Moderna as a second dose. The second group received 2 doses of either Pfizer or Moderna. The 2 doses of the mRNA vaccines were administered 4 weeks apart, whereas the combination of AstraZeneca and Moderna or Pfizer was administered 11 weeks apart.

The results were published in the Nature Medicine journal on Monday, according to Manop Pithukpakorn from the Excellence Centre for Genomics and Precision Medicine at Siriraj Hospital. He says the results show that combining AstraZeneca and an mRNA vaccine provokes a level of anti-spike and neutralising antibodies that is 10 times higher than the level seen after 2 doses of AstraZeneca. He says the level is similar to that observed after 2 doses of either Pfizer or Moderna.

In a further positive development, there were fewer adverse side-effects following the combination of AstraZeneca and an mRNA vaccine, compared to the side-effects observed after 2 mRNA doses. The latest findings back up an earlier study that appeared to show that using AstaZeneca as the first dose and Pfizer or Moderna as the second may be the way to vaccinate in future.

Meanwhile, Thailand is still waiting for an mRNA vaccine, the first of which will be 1.5 million Pfizer doses donated by the US government and expected to arrive tomorrow. The government has also ordered another 20 million Pfizer doses, while 5 million doses of Moderna have been ordered for sale at private hospitals. The latter 2 orders are not expected to arrive until the last quarter of the year.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus Vaccines26 seconds ago

Study confirms mixing AstraZeneca and mRNA vaccines as good as 2 mRNA doses
Coronavirus Phuket36 mins ago

Officials reluctant to cancel Phuket sandbox, lifeline for desperate locals
Best of48 mins ago

Top 5 art museums in Pattaya

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 16,533 new cases
Best of15 hours ago

Top 5 Wine Bars in Bangkok with Delivery
Best of15 hours ago

The Best Bakeries in Bangkok with Delivery
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

More Pattaya people arrested drinking alcohol, violating Covid measures
Best of15 hours ago

5 of the most appealing Phang Nga hotels
Phuket16 hours ago

“Phuket Sandbox” still on, provincial restrictions set after uptick in Covid-19
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Boss indictment, Pattaya arrests, bubble burst | July 27
Best of17 hours ago

Top 5 bars in Pattaya
Thailand17 hours ago

UPDATE: Dying Samut Prakan mother tells daughters to go to orphanage
Best of17 hours ago

Top 5 Thai restaurants in Krabi
Drugs18 hours ago

Hong Kong officials seize 61 kilograms of heroin shipped from Bangkok
Best of18 hours ago

Koh Pha Ngan’s 5 best resorts
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending