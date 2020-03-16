Songkran officially postponed | The Thaiger

News & Updates
Songkran officially postponed
In a shock move, an urgent meeting of the Covid-19 Administration Centre, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, today approved a motion to postpone the Songkran holidays from April 13-15 to later, undisclosed dates. Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Thanadirek made the announcement on her Twitter account this afternoon. Songkran is the traditional Thai New Year festival.
Ratchada says the meeting cited “increasing social distance” and “minimising public movement both domestically and internationally” to help stem the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
“The compensating holidays will be announced later.”
A source at the centre also revealed that within a week it will present to the Cabinet a motion to have all entertainment venues close at 8pm and all universities close their campuses and provide online classes beginning April 1, “until the situation improves.”
Many official Songkran events in various regions across the country had already been cancelled (with the exception of religious ceremonies), including the usual water wars and festivals that normally bring millions of tourists and Thais out to party. Today’s unprecedented decision marks the first action taken on a national scale.
Thailand yesterday reported its biggest daily spike in confirmed cases of the disease known as Covid-19, stoking fears that it’s on the cusp of a larger outbreak.
SOURCES: The Nation | The Pattaya News
Coronavirus
Hundreds linked to boxing stadium positive Covid-19 test
TV celebrity and boxing camp manager Matthew Deane, who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 6, was together with many others who were at the Lumpini boxing stadium in Ramintra Bangkok, north east of the city centre.
The mayor of the Chachoengsao provincial administration organisation (PAO), Kitti Paopiamsap posted in his Facebook last night at 8.50pm saying that a laboratory test at Paolo Hospital confirmed he was also infected with Covid-19. He believed he contracted the virus while at the Lumpini Boxing Stadium on March 6 from TV celebrity Mathew Deane.
After confirmation of the virus, this event sent shockwaves through the local community due to the large number of socal activities he had attened in the past week.
The different functions that Kitti attended included…
- March 6, a merit-making ceremony at a cock fighting ring, an activity at TamBom Napho Hospital in Sanam Chai Khet district.
- March 7, Mr Kitti went to 5 wedding ceremonies, 2 temple fairs, at Wat Phai Kaew and Wat Sanamchan, and a funeral at Wat dong Yang, all in Ban Pho district.
- March 8, he visited an elderly people’s group in Bang Nam Priew District and attended a funeral at Wat Sam Yaek in Bang Pakong district.
- March 11, he was at a funeral at Wat Sukharam in Bang Pakong.
- March 12, he met with representative of the elderly from all districts, had a meeting with Muslim people in Bang Narm Priew and attended the funeral of a forner abbot in Phanom Sarakham district.
- March 13, he was at a funeral in Bang Phaidistrict.
- March 14, Mr Kitti went to a wedding in tambon Klong Luang Peng and an ordination ceremony in Muang district, according to Bangkok Post.
He had met hundreds of people in these events, and some of them very closely.
Mr. Kitti asked his relatives, friends and other people in Chachoengsao province, who had been in close contact with him, to check their health and comply strictly with the advice of the Public Health Ministry, by either entering home quarantine and to see a doctor immediately if they develop a fever, sore throat, cough or runny nose.
Meanwhile, Thai PBS reports that Army special advisor General Nathaporn Srisawat said today that Major General Rachit Aarunwong, director of the Army Welfare Department and president of the Lumpini boxing stadium, is also infected with Covid-19 and is currently being treated in hospital.
“However, the patient has no fever and his lungs are normal, adding that all members of his family had been observed at home and is in quarantine for 14 days. General Nathaporn also said that the army has traced 36 people who were in close contact with Major General Rachit in the past 14 days and confined them to their residences for observation. 60 other people have also been quarantined.”
SOURCE: thaipbsworld / Bangkok Post
Coronavirus
“We’re not going to run out” – Thai Retailer Association
Retailers are insisting that supplies of new stock have been unaffected as local residents, afraid of a Cornonavirus-prompted lockdown, rush to retailers to restock on essential goods – drinking water, rice, canned food, semi-instant noodles, sugar and toilet paper have been found to be in short supply in various department stores, supermarkets and retail stores, as people start hoarding supplies.
Executive Director of the Thai Retailer Association, Chatrchai Tuongratanaphan, says “basic goods are not short in supply and, above all, manufactures can still boost production capacity to cope with a higher demand.”
Mr Chatrchai was responding to reports and pictures of the long queues in super-markets around the country.
“Many social media users says the stockpiling had been prompted by rumours that if Thailand reaches Stage 3 epidemic status, the government might impose significant restrictions of the movement of people.”
Stage 3 is when there is widespread community transmission of the virus. Read about Thailand preparing for Stage 3 HERE.
Netizens have been comparing the scenes in supermarkets over the weekend to those of the Thai floods of 2011 when basic goods and food disappeared from shelves.
Mr Chatrchai says the present situation is greatly different this time around.
“There will be no shortages of basic goods. At that time, all transport routes were flooded so manufacturers could not transport their goods.”
According to Thansettakij newspaper, a salesman at a trade shop in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district said that several products were sold out and stocks needed to be replenished.
Around Phuket on the weekend all supermarkets reported doing brisk business. In particular Makro stores were sold out in some lines but are assuring customers that there is still plenty of stocks available.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha tried to tone down people resorting to panic buying.
“We are not at a stage where we need to stockpile food.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
PHOTO: Kapook.com
Coronavirus
New Covid-19 specialist hospital to open as Thai government steps up response
The Thai government plans to use a freshly constructed hospital as a Covid-19-only patient hospital. Yesterday the number of infections in Thailand rose by 32 cases for a total of 114, the largest single rise in new daily cases. The Thai PM was speaking about the possibilities of moving to Stage 3 after chairing a meeting yesterday on new measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“The government will spend all the resources we need in the fight against Covid-19.”
Stage 3 is where people, including those with no previous trips to virus-hit countries, become infected with the disease. PM Prayut says, if widespread community infections breakout, a dedicated hospital would be needed. He referred to a new 100 bed hospital which is yet to open.
The new facility is the Bang Khun Thian Hospital in Bang Khun Thian, south west of the main city on the Gulf of Thailand, to treat Covid-19 patients. The 2 billion baht hospital was originally planned as a specialist geriatric hospital.
The PM also announced that officials are preparing other hospitals across the capital for Covid-19 patients with less severe symptoms, including the Royal Thai Airforce Hospital, Sirindhorn Hospital, Golden Jubilee Medical Centre and the Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute in Samut Prakhan.
State agencies are also on alert to be fully prepared for a worst-case scenario of a community viral outbreak.
“Those involved in security must think whether they need to enforce new legal measures to cope with the situation. It’s easy to announce them, but we also need to gauge their impact,” the PM was quoted in Bangkok Post.
“Bar and entertainment venues may need to be temporarily closed after recent cluster infections involving people drinking together in a bar.”
“Officials will first opt to seek the cooperation from pub owners but all must be closed if necessary.”
The PM also addressed public concerns over the shortages of face masks and the cost of disease treatments.
“The government is checking the total amount of face masks, both domestically produced and imported, to make sure everyone can get access to them. Officials are also developing alternative masks or washable cloth masks, for people who are less exposed to the disease.”
“We’re also applying UCEP (Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients) to Covid-19 patients.”
UCEP, the Thai universal public health system which covers all Thais and working foreigners (with a valid work permit) has listed Covid-19 as an emergency case enabling patients to seek treatment at their nearest private or state hospitals free of charge in the first 72 hours.
At present, people who suspect they may contract the virus are subject to medical bills ranging between 6,000 and 7,500 baht.
(Your personal situation with medical coverage from the UCEP or private health insurance should be checked to ensure that you don’t have any unpleasant financial surprises if you were to become infected)
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
