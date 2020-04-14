Singapore issues permanent ban for breaking curfew | The Thaiger

image
Coronavirus Asia

Singapore issues permanent ban for breaking curfew

Sean Kelly

Published 

6 hours ago

 on 

Singapore issues permanent ban for breaking curfew
PHOTO: Ministry of Manpower
Twenty four work pass holders had their work permits cancelled and are now permanently banned from working in Singapore for breaking Covid 19 “circuit breaker” rules.

The foreign workers were caught eating, drinking and socialising in groups near Tuas View Square in Singapore’s western region. The Ministry of Manpower stepped up inspections of dormitories to ensure safe distancing measures are maintained.

“Workers must remain in their rooms as much as possible, and may only leave to buy essential goods and services.”

The Ministry said “Inspections revealed that the vast majority of the dorms have instituted safe distancing measures and health checks for their residents. The dormitory residents also had no well being or salary issues, recently however, more cases of Coivd 19 have involved foreign work pass holders and there is now a serious risk of widespread outbreak.”

The Ministry reminded companies who employ foreign workers “we need you to engage your staff and help them understand that these are important and necessary adjustments for their health and safety,” but they must also be aware of the harsh penalties if the laws are violated.

Singapore has stated that workers who do not cooperate will be fined and risk having their work passes revoked and permanently banned from working in the Nation State in the future.

SOURCE: Channel News Asia









Coronavirus (Covid-19)

South Asia risks becoming the next epicentre for Covid-19 pandemic

Anukul

Published

10 hours ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

South Asia risks becoming the next epicentre for Covid-19 pandemic
PHOTO: peoplesdispatch.org

The World Bank has announced that South Asia is advancing towards its worst economic performance in 40 years. With decades of progressing in the battle against poverty, now the nations are facing problems that could bring poverty back to the front doorsteps of South Asia countries – India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and other smaller nations, have some of the most densely populated cities combining a total of 1.8 billion citizens. So far the nations have reported relatively few coronavirus cases but experts fear they could be the next epicentre of the virus.



The World Bank reports…

“South Asia finds itself in a perfect storm of adverse effects with widespread lockdowns freezing most normal activities. Tourism has completely dried up, supply chains have been disrupted, demand for garments has collapsed and consumer and investor sentiments have deteriorated, leading to large numbers of poor workers suddenly jobless.”

“The Covid-19 after effects have been predicted to have slashed the growth forecast for the region to 1.8 – 2.8% from its pre-pandemic projection of 6.3%, with at least half of the countries falling into ‘deep recession’.”

“Worst hit will be Maldives where the collapse of tourism will result in gross domestic output contracting by as much as 13%, while Afghanistan could shrink by as much as 5.9% and Pakistan by up to 2.2%.”

The report also warned that the pandemic will push more inequality in the regions, with the pandemic mainly hitting informal workers with limited access to healthcare or social security.

For example in India, the world’s biggest lockdown has led hundreds of thousands of migrant workers to return to their home villages, many had to do so on foot.

It is advised by the World Bank that…

  • Governments need to ramp up action to curb the health emergency, protect their people, especially the poorest and most vulnerable, and set the stage for a fast economic recovery
  • Preparing weak healthcare systems, safety nets and securing access to food, medical supplies and necessities
  • Temporary work programs for migrant workers
  • Debt relief for business and individuals
  • Cutting down on imports and exports goods

The bank’s Hartwig Schafer says “once the crisis is over, governments need urgently to pursue ‘innovative policies’ and jumpstart economies. Failure to do so can lead to long-term growth disruptions and reverse hard-won progress in reducing poverty.”

The World Bank is making ‘broad, fast action’, deploying up to 160 billion USD in financial support over the next 15 months to help countries protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post


Coronavirus (Covid-19)

300 more “little ghosts” returning from South Korea

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

300 more "little ghosts" returning from South Korea
PHOTO: Kapook

Health officials announced today that 300 more Thai citizens, dubbed “phee noi” or “little ghosts” in Thai, will be repatriated from South Korea over the next two days. 135 immigration detainees, accompanied by South Korean health officials, will depart tomorrow on a Jeju Air chartered flight from South Korea at 5pm Thai time. The flight will arrive at BKK at 9pm.

165 more passengers certified by the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul, who were delayed due to Thailand’s international flight cancellation policy, will follow on April 15. Their flight from South Korea will arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 1opm. The Thai passengers on both flights from South Korea will be transferred 10 14 days of government-sponsored quarantine and care.

The 300 returnees are part of the estimated 5,000-10,000 (some put the number as high as 140,000) Thai workers fleeing South Korea to escape the spread of Covid-19, when the country was a virus hotspot, but South Korea has managed to control the spread better than most nations and is now held up as an example or agressive testing and containment. South Korea declared an amnesty for the Little Ghosts, most of whom are thought to be prostitutes and agricultural workers among the thousands of Thais who work illegally in the country on tourist visas.

SOURCE: NNT


Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 causes ‘Koi’ to contemplate an abortion

Sean Kelly

Published

1 day ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

Covid-19 causes 'Koi' to contemplate an abortion
Chiang Mai Times

The Planned Parenthood Association of Thailand, under the Patronage of HRH the Princess Mother, marks their 50th anniversary tomorrow, but today more than ever, Thai women are being forced to ask the difficult question of how to manage an unplanned pregnancy during the Covid-19 global pandemic.

As government policies to contain the Covid-19 virus continue to devastate Thailand’s economy, some pregnant women are considering abortion as a solution to an unplanned pregnancy.

39 year old Koi from the northeast city of Khon Kaen chose to terminate her pregnancy after her family’s earnings massively dropped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“My pregnancy was unplanned. I was six weeks in. This new reality was disorienting. I know it isn’t a good way and many people may think what I’m about to do is morally wrong, but I have no choice and it’s hard to accept.”

Koi, her husband and two children aged 14 and 10, own a food shop in downtown Khon Kaen. Their income has dropped 50% to 70%, her savings nearly wiped out.

Koi and her husband were earning roughly 30,000 baht, but now they earn less than 10,000 baht per month, barely enough to feed her family, the Bangkok Post reports.

“When I found out I was pregnant again I was shocked because I don’t know how I can afford a third child. We have extremely limited funds and live in a small house. No one knows when we will return to ordinary life. The Covid-19 pandemic has really destroyed our livelihoods.”

After discussing the unplanned pregnancy with her husband, Koi thought for days what is best for her family before allowing a close friend to take her to a family planning clinic in Khon Kaen run by the PPAT.

After speaking with doctors at the clinic, Koi said “I needed someone who could advise me and listen to my problems. I came to the right place, as the doctors here paid attention to my case.”

“She did not pressure me and explained everything to me, especially the risk of conceiving at 39 years old. So, I thought it over and decided to terminate my pregnancy. I want my child to grow up with good health and access to high quality education. I don’t want my child to be a burden on society if he or she is not properly nourished.”

Somchai Kaemthong, PR director of PPAT said PPAT works under the medical guidelines and practices of the Medical Council.

“Women can have an abortion if they are no more than 12 weeks pregnant and they must give their consent before. If women under 20 want to end their pregnancy, parents must give their consent.” Mr Somchai said.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post | PPAT


ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 months ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 months ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 months ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

