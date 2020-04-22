Thai aviation will take to the skies with strict new anti-virus guidelines | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Thai aviation will take to the skies with strict new anti-virus guidelines
“Little of this, plus the additional hassles at check in and immigration, is going to help entice tourists to return to Thailand in the short-term.”
Looking at the new ‘normal’, post April 30 in Thailand, we are now starting to see how commercial aviation may have to function for, at least, the immediate future. Suffice to say, flying around is going to be more complicated for operators and passengers.
Airlines are being told that they will have to adopt strict anti-virus transmission rules when resuming domestic flights from May 1,. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand says that, whilst returning to operational schedules is the airlines’ right, “they must operate flights differently”.
The airlines will meet the CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop tomorrow to discuss guidelines and rules for restarting flights.
Airlines have been virtually grounded in Thailand as the domestic and international aviation industry serving Thailand has been sitting it out and their planes gathering dust.
Chula says the Covid-era rules will have to factor in social distancing and disease-transmission prevention. That will include leaving empty seats in each row in aircraft cabins, requiring all passengers to wear face masks and not serving food and drinks.
On the face of it, the basic requirements already make the operation of the businesses much less palatable and profitable. Fewer passengers will be able to board a flight, wearing face masks for an hour a more will not be comfortable for many passengers and airlines will miss the additional cash from the serving of refreshments (although the cabin staff will be delighted!). Inevitably, the fewer passengers will keep prices higher, rather than lower.
Thai-registered airlines who have ground flights include national carrier Thai Airways, its low-cost subsidiary, Thai Smile, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, and Nok Air. International flights operated by Nok Scoot will remain suspended until April 30. Bangkok Airways has shelved its international flights indefinitely, its domestic flights have been halted until the end of the month.
Four airlines, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, Nok Air and Bangkok Airways, have already announced their intention to restart domestic flights in May.
Thai Airways announced yesterday that it was sending repatriation flights to Sydney, Australia, and to Auckland, New Zealand, to bring Thai citizens home from April 25-27.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thai citizens are flooding back through land borders
Thai citizens who have been stranded in neighbouring countries due to Covid-19 pandemic are slowly returning to Thailand, mostly through the land border crossings that were reopened last Saturday.
Since the ‘lockdown’ orders issued by both the Malaysian and Thai governments last month, only a few Thai workers had been able to return home. But last week, the Thai government ordered the reopening of 23 border crossings to allow Thais to beginning returning home. Read more about that HERE.
Thousands of Thai citizens, mostly working in the fishing industry or restaurants, are believed to be stranded in Malaysia at the moment. At this stage, Thai returnees are required to obtain official verifications from Thai embassies before they can return into the Kingdom, including health certificates.
And border officials have enforced stricter screenings on the returnees – anyone who has a body temperature over 37 C will be sent to for Covid-19 virus diagnosis at hospitals.
So far no one crossing borders since Saturday has tested positive for the coronavirus.
In Mae Sot district of Tak province (north western Thailand), 49 Thai people arrived at a checkpoint on the border with Myanmar on Sunday. They went through a health screening procedure before being sent to a state quarantine facility where they will spend the next 14 days.
SOURCE: MCOT
What could happen after April 30? Thailand’s new ‘normal’
What could happen after April 30? Will it be the same in all provinces? Will the government prioritise public health, or a return to business? At this stage no final decisions are made.
This is a collection of the latest information from various sources which provide a framework for what is likely to be the Thai government’s response to the next phase of the Covid-19 outbreak – the gradual re-opening of Thailand for business.
The focus for the government is on provinces which have remained free of coronavirus infections, or had at least 2 weeks without new infections. This is what we know at the moment. Tim Newton reports on Thailand News Today…

An English translation of the PM’s letter to Thailand’s 20 richest
Much has been written and said about PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s letter to Thailand’s 20 richest people, requesting their “input and ideas,” with even Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam stepping in to clarify that the letter is “not begging for money.”
Here is an English translation of the PM’s letter, which he announced following a nationally televised 10-minute speech on Friday. The letter is dated April 20:
“Thailand is facing a Covid-19 outbreak which is one of the gravest crises the country and the world have seen. The disease has affected both social relationships and the economy at an unprecedented level. Now is the time for Thai people to work together on all levels, especially those who have strong knowledge, abilities and financial resources. This is why I am reaching out to you who are considered the elders of society.
“I deeply appreciate that many of you have already helped people in several aspects, but I must ask you to do more. Please use your abilities and resources to help Thai people who are facing one of biggest obstacles in their lives in the fastest and most efficient manner.
“I do not ask for donations or handouts, all I ask is to send me details of projects that you are ready to carry out. I also ask that those projects should reach all groups of Thai people and all parts of the country, as well as help them in any aspect of their lives in a tangible way.
“I also welcome suggestions as to how the government can help or facilitate those projects so they succeed. I would be highly thankful if you could send me the details by next week.
Please kindly consider my request, and thank you in advance.
General Prayut Chan-o-cha
Prime Minister”
SOURCE: The Nation
