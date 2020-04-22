Thai citizens are flooding back through land borders | The Thaiger

Thai citizens who have been stranded in neighbouring countries due to Covid-19 pandemic are slowly returning to Thailand, mostly through the land border crossings that were reopened last Saturday.

Since the ‘lockdown’ orders issued by both the Malaysian and Thai governments last month, only a few Thai workers had been able to return home. But last week, the Thai government ordered the reopening of 23 border crossings to allow Thais to beginning returning home. Read more about that HERE.

Thousands of Thai citizens, mostly working in the fishing industry or restaurants, are believed to be stranded in Malaysia at the moment. At this stage, Thai returnees are required to obtain official verifications from Thai embassies before they can return into the Kingdom, including health certificates.

And border officials have enforced stricter screenings on the returnees – anyone who has a body temperature over 37 C will be sent to for Covid-19 virus diagnosis at hospitals.

So far no one crossing borders since Saturday has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In Mae Sot district of Tak province (north western Thailand), 49 Thai people arrived at a checkpoint on the border with Myanmar on Sunday. They went through a health screening procedure before being sent to a state quarantine facility where they will spend the next 14 days.

SOURCE: MCOT