Strict rules set to govern a possible return of domestic flights from May 1 | The Thaiger

The director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand is eyeing May 1 as a possible date for some domestic flights to once more take to the skies.

Nation Thailand reports that this could start in provinces where ‘lockdown’ conditions are set to be eased, particularly where there are popular tourist hot-spots. But the CAAT boss Chula Sukmanop is warning that this will require “very strict requirements”.

It’s understood Chula has been meeting with airline representatives with a view to a partial resumption of flights from May 1, provided the following rules are strictly observed…

• The flight destination must be a province that has relaxed its ‘lockdown’ restrictions

• Strict social distancing must be in place during check-in, boarding and disembarking

• The wearing of masks is obligatory for all passengers while crew must wear masks, face shields and gloves

• Passengers must provide their own masks

• No meals or beverages can be served in-flight

• Passengers cannot bring their own food

• Every other seat must be left empty

• Passengers showing any symptoms of Covid-19 should be seated at the back of the aircraft for flights longer than 90 minutes

There has been no official announcements from the largest airports – Phuket, U-Tapao, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai or Suvarnabhumi airports – concerning the resumption of domestic flights.

Nation Thailand adds that, so far, only Air Asia has said it will operate some flights from May 1. Lion Air says they’re waiting to hear if the government plans to extend the state of emergency before making a decision. It’s understood that although the decree may be extended past April 30, a relaxing of some restrictions is expected.

Passengers can find more information at the CAAT website and should check directly with airlines regarding the introduction of any new flight schedules.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand