Strict rules set to govern a possible return of domestic flights from May 1 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Strict rules set to govern a possible return of domestic flights from May 1
The director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand is eyeing May 1 as a possible date for some domestic flights to once more take to the skies.
Nation Thailand reports that this could start in provinces where ‘lockdown’ conditions are set to be eased, particularly where there are popular tourist hot-spots. But the CAAT boss Chula Sukmanop is warning that this will require “very strict requirements”.
It’s understood Chula has been meeting with airline representatives with a view to a partial resumption of flights from May 1, provided the following rules are strictly observed…
• The flight destination must be a province that has relaxed its ‘lockdown’ restrictions
• Strict social distancing must be in place during check-in, boarding and disembarking
• The wearing of masks is obligatory for all passengers while crew must wear masks, face shields and gloves
• Passengers must provide their own masks
• No meals or beverages can be served in-flight
• Passengers cannot bring their own food
• Every other seat must be left empty
• Passengers showing any symptoms of Covid-19 should be seated at the back of the aircraft for flights longer than 90 minutes
There has been no official announcements from the largest airports – Phuket, U-Tapao, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai or Suvarnabhumi airports – concerning the resumption of domestic flights.
Nation Thailand adds that, so far, only Air Asia has said it will operate some flights from May 1. Lion Air says they’re waiting to hear if the government plans to extend the state of emergency before making a decision. It’s understood that although the decree may be extended past April 30, a relaxing of some restrictions is expected.
Passengers can find more information at the CAAT website and should check directly with airlines regarding the introduction of any new flight schedules.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
“Healthy stickers” to be required of all Buriram residents starting May 1
Buriram, one of Thailand’s major provinces in the lower northeastern region know as Issan, will soon require residents to carry a “healthy sticker” whenever they go outside. The provincial governor made the announcement yesterday and said the measure will come into effect on May 1. The sticker, to be attached to residents’ ID cards, will be required as a proof of health before entering shops, markets and public venues.
Those who have not travelled outside the province and patients who have recovered from Covid-19 infections are eligible for the stickers. Anyone returning to or entering the province will face quarantine for 14 days before they can receive the blue sticker. They will lose the sticker if they travel outside Buriram.
“As for those traveling outside Buriram province, police and disease-control officials will immediately remove the sticker. and those re-entering Buriram province will have to enter the process of quarantine.”
According to the governor, the province has had 13 coronavirus patients. 10 have recovered from disease and 1 has died so far. With two in hospital, the province is also monitoring 39 people for possible infections.
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Many falangs chipping in to help their stricken communities – VIDEO
Thai media are reporting that foreigners, together with their their Thai friends, are doing great work in Chiang Mai to ease the economic hardship felt by many due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
MCOT reports that a group of foreigners as well as Thais outside a shop near the Chang Pheuak gate have been handing out 300 – 400 ready meals and drinks daily.
There were temperature checks and sanitizer gels and children and adults were waiting in line 2 metres apart.
Local authorities and police were there to help, making sure that regulations were followed.
In another location, on Loi Kroh Road, a foreign restaurant owner with a Thai wife was handing out meals and fruit juice. Social distancing measures were also in place there.
Thais are also doing stepping up: professors at Chiang Mai University led by Phisit Nasee handed out 200 baht cash donations to migrant workers after they held a collection.
In a similar story, outpourings in the southern province of Phuket have been abundant and forthcoming, as foreign and local pub and restaurant owners in Kamala village there hand out hundreds of ready-made meals and bottles of water every day, and find no lack of demand. One group distributed 600 meals on Wednesday and ran out within a couple of hours.
SOURCE: thaivisa | MCOT | The Thaiger
SOURCES: thaivisa | MCOT | The Thaiger
Coronavirus Thailand
Government ramps up production of 5 anti-Covid-19 medicines, procurement of others
The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation is increasing production of five drugs used treat Covid-19 to ensure adequate stocks for all patients.
A GPO spokesmansaid that excluding Favipiravir also known as Avigan, Thailand has five drugs to treat Covid-19, totalling 39.6 million tablets: there are 1.8 million tablets of Chloroquine, an anti-malarial drug; 30.6 million tablets of an antiretroviral drug containing Lopinavir and Ritonavir, used to treat HIV/AIDS; 1.9 million tablets of the antiretroviral drug Darunavir; 1.9 million tablets of Ritonavir and 3.4 million tablets of Azithromycin, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections.
The spokesman says the GPO has expedited the purchase of antiviral drugs — Favipiravir and Hydroxychloroquine.
“We ordered Favipiravir from Japan and China of which 187,000 tablets have been delivered, while another 103,860 tablets will be delivered by the end of April. Meanwhile, we have already ordered 1.09 million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine from domestic manufacturers.”
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
