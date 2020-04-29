Stranded Russian student earns his room and board at Surat Thani temple | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Stranded Russian student earns his room and board at Surat Thani temple
Ivan’s life has taken quite an unexpected turn. The young Russian student probably never expected to be handing out meals alongside Buddhist monks in somewhere in southern Thailand, but that’s how he spends his days now that he’s broke and stranded. He survives on meals from, and helps out where he can, at a temple in Surat Thani.
Phra Khru Pisal Pattananukit, patriarch of Wat Mai Pattararam in the Surat Thani municipality, says that the the tourist, identified only as Ivan, aged 25, has been staying at the temple since March 26.
“Ivan is well-mannered, kind, and industrious. He wouldn’t accept money from us. He wanted to work, but I was afraid it would be illegal, so I let him stay in the wat and teach English to our novices.”
The abbot says the visitor arrived from Koh Samui, where he had been on holiday. Running out of money, he asked if he could stay at the temple while waiting for a flight back to Russia. But there were no flights to be had, as most airline grounded their fleets and inbound flights were banned from Thailand in early April.
The monk praised him for not sitting idly at the temple, saying he helped other monks to clean the premises and worked in the kitchen preparing free meals for people in the neighbourhood.
Ivan declined to give his last name.
Fortunately for him the government has allowed foreigners holding all types of non-immigrant visas to stay in the country until July 30 without the need to file for extensions.
Well done Ivan and hope you get back to your country sometime soon.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
6 million unemployed in tourism alone – a stark outlook for Thailand’s tourist industry
More accurate predictions are starting to emerge as the full impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand start to become clearer, and we still don’t have the shops open yet.
Reports from the UN’s International Labour Organisation, in collaboration with the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, have already made stark predictions about the problems that lay ahead for the Thai government, and the people working in the immediate and peripheral parts of the tourism industry.
Up to 6 million people are expected to lose their jobs in the tourism sector alone as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, that’s in a country with a total population around 66 million. Tourism is a critical industry for the Thai economy that accounts for between 15-18% of the country’s GDP in direct income, and up to 21% when you include all the other businesses that rely on the flow of tourists.
Thailand’s tourism sector has overcome many past shocks – natural disasters, coups, a reputation for political instability, recessions and long-running protests. That Thailand survived these interruptions, then continued to thrive, gave Thailand’s tourism industry the nickname “Teflon Thailand”.
Locations like Phuket and Pattaya, which are almost entirely tourist-dollar driven, will be particularly hard hit without any other local industries to keep the economic wheels turning.
The Covid-19 crisis has come out of nowhere and completely short-circuited the demand and supply parts of the entire tourism economy.
“The magnitude of the current socio-economic shocks that come from the health and economic effects tied to the current Covid-19 pandemic are, however, unprecedented in recent history.”
At the core of the report, and Thailand’s tourism woes going forward, is the total collapse of inbound tourism. International tourist arrivals in January and February dropped to 5.9 million, compared with 7.3 million in the same months last year. The ban on international flights didn’t start until April 4.
The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce now estimates that up to 6 million people employed in the tourism sector will end up unemployed, if Thailand lost about 30 million tourists – that’s the current projection.
“The number of unemployed people could even rise to 10 million if the pandemic does not subside by the end of June.”
Tourism makes up 21.6% of Thailand’s GDP, according to the report, compared to Cambodia’s 6.7% and Vietnam’s 6.9%.
The report also warns that the tourism sector would not survive the pandemic’s repercussions without assistance from the government.
Over the past decade the tourist hotspots have been playing catch up to provide infrastructure and rooms to cater for the continual surge of more and more international tourists. The rise in tourist numbers has doubled in a decade, and that was more than double when compared to the decade before that.
But now half-completed hotels and condos are likely to remain unfinished and the rest of the country’s accommodation offerings will be battling for slim pickings for at least the rest of this year and probably well into 2021.
The country’s MICE industry (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions), already battling with the high Thai baht and uncompetitive meetings and convention landscape, will likely be almost non-existent well into next year. On a side note, the meetings industry worldwide has suddenly found a workable online solution that will probably remain a new normal in the industry and allow people to meet and compare professional notes without the bothersome flights, hotel rooms and drinks bills.
In response, the Thai government is already offering up to 100 billion baht in soft loans for tourism operators, who can also request for debt suspensions and interest rate reductions. But those debts will need to be paid off at some stage, a tough ask when the income opportunities are going to be so limited in the short to medium term.
There is no doubt going to be a huge pent up demand to travel again when borders start to open up around the world but governments will be tentative to allow fresh faces through their gates after the travel and tourism industry worldwide basically provided the Covid-19 virus with the opportunity to spread as quickly as it did.
Will insurance companies provide insurance for passengers to travel again? If the Thai government does allow a return of tourists, will then be required to go into a quarantine period? Will people have the discretionary income to travel when the world is mired in an economic recession? Will the world’s hard-hit aviation industry be able to recover quickly and re-open up routes? And how much will those airline tickets be, particularly if there remains health requirements for social distancing on planes?
So many questions lay ahead for an industry that provides 20% of the country’s earnings.
SOURCES: Khaosod English | UN International Labour Organisation
Chiang Mai governor meets related sectors at Chaloem Phrakiat meeting room
Today at the Chaloem Phrakiat Meeting Room, in Chiang Mai, Charoenrit Sanguansat the governor of Chiang Mai, along with 3 deputy governors, 25 sheriffs (from all districts), heads of government, prosecutors, military officials, police and related sectors, came for a briefing on how Chiang Mai will move towards opening up the province in the upcoming weeks.
Charonenrit says that even though the province can control the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, “we still need intensive prevention measures to implement the relaxation in accordance with the government guidelines”.
2 main points were discussed in the meeting today – to continue and maintain Covid-19 current measures even though Chiang Mai has been Covid-19 free for 20 days. The second point was reducing forest fires and PM 2.5 dust within the province.
Charoenrit gave authority to the Deputy Governor to places measure for the relaxation of business closures and work with the local community to assess social distancing. For the second part of the meeting the governor gave authority to the National Guard Division to control the forest fires.
SOURCE: Facebook@PRChiangMai
Bangkok City Hall eyes reopening 8 types of venue
Bangkok’s City Hall (aka the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration) has agreed to allow the reopening of 8 areas of activities but has not announced the date yet according to a spokesman.
After its executive meeting, the BMA will issue relief some measures, since the current ones will expire tomorrow. 8 types of locations will reportedly be allowed to open:
- Restaurants: People can eat in, but seats must be kept 1.5 metres apart and alcoholic beverages are barred; opening hours must adhere to the Emergency Decree.
- Markets can sell all types of products.
- Areas for exercise: Only non-contact sports such as walking, running, badminton, tennis, table tennis, etc. are allowed; team sports such as football, softball, volleyball, basketball are prohibited.
- Public parks to be open for exercise and rest, however gatherings will not be allowed.
- Barber shops and beauty salons: Only allowed to cut, wash, and dry; must stop for cleaning and sterilising every two hours; only reserve a queue for service; operator has to wear a mask and a face shield at all times.
- Pet salon, clinics, or animal hospital: Only one pet or one animal can be brought in.
- Hospitals, clinics and nursing homes
- Golf courses
Establishments that fail to follow these guidelines will be immediately closed.
The BMA has proposed these measures to the government and they will be discussed at a meeting with the Communicable Disease Committee today to prepare further measures.
A decision on the prohibition of selling alcoholic beverages, which will end tomorrow, is still awaited.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
