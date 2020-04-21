Thailand visa amnesty extended to July 30 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand visa amnesty extended to July 30
Thailand’s cabinet has approved a second automatic visa extension for foreigners for three more months. The extended amnesty is a bid to prevent long queues at immigration centres around the country.
Narumon Pinyosinwat, spokeswoman for the Thai government, says they want to stem the spread of the coronavirus and avoid foreigners having to wait in lines and threaten their own health and the health of immigration officials.
“Foreigners whose visas had expired since March 26 will be permitted to stay until July 30 without having to apply for an extension.”
Thailand has has recorded 2,811 coronavirus cases and 48 fatalities. 19 new cases were announced today as the trend in new cases continues to drop.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
What could happen after April 30? Thailand’s new ‘normal’
What could happen after April 30? Will it be the same in all provinces? Will the government prioritise public health, or a return to business? At this stage no final decisions are made.
This is a collection of the latest information from various sources which provide a framework for what is likely to be the Thai government’s response to the next phase of the Covid-19 outbreak – the gradual re-opening of Thailand for business.
The focus for the government is on provinces which have remained free of coronavirus infections, or had at least 2 weeks without new infections. This is what we know at the moment. Tim Newton reports on Thailand News Today…
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Quarantine
Irrigation Department of Chiang Mai urges citizens to use water sparingly
“The current drought situation is the worst it has been in a decade, with only 1.4 square liters of water running per second. The municipality’s request for water for the moat has had to be delayed as water for households is the main priority at this time.”
The Director of Chiang Mai’s Irrigation Department said yesterday the department had added 300,000 cubic metres of water to the province’s Mae Jok Luang reservoir which supplies water to the irrigation canal.
“Due to water shortage in the Wat Umong area of Suthep District (north of city centre) many reservoirs are being emptied out to supply water to the public.”
He says with people at home under quarantine due to Covid-19 this year, households are consuming far more water than normal. If consumption continues at this rate, he warns, there could be a shortfall in the coming weeks.
While there are still numerous reservoirs and pockets of water to draw from across the area, their levels are dropping at an alarmingly rate. The director urges everyone to use water accordingly and to not waste it as water is precious at this period time.
SOURCE: Chaingmai City LifeKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Politics
An English translation of the PM’s letter to Thailand’s 20 richest
Much has been written and said about PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s letter to Thailand’s 20 richest people, requesting their “input and ideas,” with even Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam stepping in to clarify that the letter is “not begging for money.”
Here is an English translation of the PM’s letter, which he announced following a nationally televised 10-minute speech on Friday. The letter is dated April 20:
“Thailand is facing a Covid-19 outbreak which is one of the gravest crises the country and the world have seen. The disease has affected both social relationships and the economy at an unprecedented level. Now is the time for Thai people to work together on all levels, especially those who have strong knowledge, abilities and financial resources. This is why I am reaching out to you who are considered the elders of society.
“I deeply appreciate that many of you have already helped people in several aspects, but I must ask you to do more. Please use your abilities and resources to help Thai people who are facing one of biggest obstacles in their lives in the fastest and most efficient manner.
“I do not ask for donations or handouts, all I ask is to send me details of projects that you are ready to carry out. I also ask that those projects should reach all groups of Thai people and all parts of the country, as well as help them in any aspect of their lives in a tangible way.
“I also welcome suggestions as to how the government can help or facilitate those projects so they succeed. I would be highly thankful if you could send me the details by next week.
Please kindly consider my request, and thank you in advance.
General Prayut Chan-o-cha
Prime Minister”
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand visa amnesty extended to July 30
What could happen after April 30? Thailand’s new ‘normal’
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
At least 18 dead in Canada’s worst-ever mass shooting
68 year old dies from heat trauma in Uttaradit
Shock rise in Thai exports
Irrigation Department of Chiang Mai urges citizens to use water sparingly
American creates bomb scare at Bangkok’s US Embassy
An English translation of the PM’s letter to Thailand’s 20 richest
Dead Chaiyaphum 43 year old had Covid-19
19 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand, 1 new death (Tuesday)
Thailand’s new ‘normal’ – Government charts course post-April 30
11 soldiers being investigated after allegedly torturing and killing one brother, injuring the other
Plans to renew northern forests destroyed in recent fires
Water discounts and refunds will start May 1
Computer says no. Finance ministry refuses two-thirds of stimulus applicants.
Thai Covid 19 “Super Spreader” song goes… VIRAL
Singapore hit by a second wave of coronavirus cases
New Phuket governor announced, old Governor shunted off to Petchaburi
Travel and tourism in the Land of Smiles – 12 predictions
UPDATE: Phuket Zoo animals left abandoned and starving – VIDEO
Thai Health Minister demands apology for inflammatory comments
Pattaya man allegedly confesses to stabbing murder of ex-wife
Police arrest 3 as they crack down on fake mask and gel network
Food queues run 2 kilometres around Chiang Mai moat
When will Thailand’s booze bans end?
Thailand’s flight arrival ban extended to April 30
Thailand’s marine life is rebounding during Covid-19 crisis
Bank robber comes in from the rain, makes off with 106,000 baht
Can air-con spread Covid-19?
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s road to a ‘new normal’
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
- Coronavirus Thailand4 days ago
700,000 employees unemployed as more factories suspend production
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
13 foreigners among those arrested at Pattaya pool party
- Southeast Asia4 days ago
AirAsia will resume some flights beginning April 29
- Coronavirus Asia4 days ago
Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases
- Business3 days ago
PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Foreigners arrested for holding noisy party on Koh Phangan