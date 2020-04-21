Thailand visa amnesty extended to July 30 | The Thaiger

Much has been written and said about PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s letter to Thailand’s 20 richest people, requesting their “input and ideas,” with even Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam stepping in to clarify that the letter is “not begging for money.”

Here is an English translation of the PM’s letter, which he announced following a nationally televised 10-minute speech on Friday. The letter is dated April 20:

“Thailand is facing a Covid-19 outbreak which is one of the gravest crises the country and the world have seen. The disease has affected both social relationships and the economy at an unprecedented level. Now is the time for Thai people to work together on all levels, especially those who have strong knowledge, abilities and financial resources. This is why I am reaching out to you who are considered the elders of society.

“I deeply appreciate that many of you have already helped people in several aspects, but I must ask you to do more. Please use your abilities and resources to help Thai people who are facing one of biggest obstacles in their lives in the fastest and most efficient manner.

“I do not ask for donations or handouts, all I ask is to send me details of projects that you are ready to carry out. I also ask that those projects should reach all groups of Thai people and all parts of the country, as well as help them in any aspect of their lives in a tangible way.

“I also welcome suggestions as to how the government can help or facilitate those projects so they succeed. I would be highly thankful if you could send me the details by next week.

Please kindly consider my request, and thank you in advance.

General Prayut Chan-o-cha

Prime Minister”

SOURCE: The Nation