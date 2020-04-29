“Please be patient. I share your pain” – Thai PM | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
“Please be patient. I share your pain” – Thai PM
Following the extension of the emergency decree for another month, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is calling on everyone to bear with him as efforts to flatten the Thai Covid-19 curve continue.
The Bangkok Post reports that with the decree being extended until May 31, the PM is now asking for understanding and cooperation, promising that the government will provide financial assistance to those who have fallen on hard times.
“I realise that everyone, including low-income earners, farmers and those with independent careers, is experiencing hard times. The government will take good care of you with existing budgets and an executive decree on borrowing, the details of which will come out later. I would like business operators to be patient a little bit longer. I also share your pain. “
The PM continues to be concerned about a possible second wave of infection, with the Cabinet deciding yesterday to extend the emergency decree in place across the country, while allowing provincial governors to decide next steps on local restrictions.
The national curfew remains in place between 10pm and 4am, as does the ban on mass gatherings. There continues to be severe limits on inbound and outbound travel, with the only exception being repatriation flights in either direction.
The Bangkok Post reports that the Cabinet is asking the Foreign Affairs Ministry to get a clearer idea of how many Thai citizens are overseas and wish to return home so that their subsequent arrival and quarantine can be planned for. To avoid government quarantine facilities being overwhelmed, only 200 Thais a day are being admitted back into the country. They must then undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine period.
The Cabinet yesterday agreed that any easing of restrictions would be based on public health first and foremost, and on condition that rules to prevent the spread of infection are strictly adhered to. It’s understood the situation will be carefully monitored and should there be any signs of an increase in Covid-19 cases, restrictions will once more be back in force.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 update (Wednesday) 9 new cases, 0 new deaths
Health officials at this morning’s national daily briefing announced 9 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total to 2,957. No new deaths were reported and the tally remains at 54 since the beginning of the outbreak in January.
Of the national total, 2,665 people have recovered and been discharged from hospital, making the recovery rate just above 90%.
Bangkok currently has 1,654 cases, the highest number, followed by the southern province of Phuket, with 214. Northern Thailand currently has 94 cases, the central region 375, eastern Thailand has 111 and the South, 674.
The national state of emergency to combat the spread of the virus was extended for another month yesterday, though some restrictions on domestic travel and business closures are being lifted, albeit gradually. The ban on passenger arrivals and the national curfew will remain in place until at least May 30.
Authorities warn that, because the level of testing per capita nationwide remains low, the actual number of infections could be much higher than reported, and while the number of cases appears to be dropping steadily, “the public must not to become complacent, and must strictly follow social distancing guidelines”.
The following chart is an indication of the way provinces may open up business if there are no new infections in their province.
Coronavirus Thailand
Bangkok police officer caught drinking after curfew – VIDEO
Bangplad police station in Bangkok has reported that the “Want to be famous for V.Plus +” page, had recorded and published a video of patrolling police officers warning another officer who was drinking alcohol after the curfew hours. The patrolling officer received two complaints from local residents that there were people violating the emergency decree and they were ‘mingling and drinking together’ around 1:30am.
“You can drink inside your house so it doesn’t interfere with residents.”
“Now pick it up and move, NOW.”
His response…
“You are being impolite to me.”
In the video, the police officer asked them to “move the party inside” and said he doesn’t want to arrest another police officer. The patrolling officer also mentioned, “that this is his second time here and he doesnt want to call the internal investigation team.”
UPDATE…
Police Colonel Krishna Pattanacharoen, the deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, stated today that the Royal Thai Police had ordered the local committee to investigate the incident. If found to be guilty they will take disciplinary and criminal actions on all involved.
Major General Ekachai Bunwisut, Commander of Civil Service Commander 7 will conduct the investigation and report the results quickly If the person in the clip actually committed the crime, they will be taking the same measures as Krishna.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Coronavirus Phuket
Zero cases reported in Phuket today (Wednesday)
Phuket has recorded no new cases of Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours. That’s great news after a number of new cases kept popping up in a cluster in the island’s Bang Tao community.
The outgoing Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana announced yesterday afternoon that island officials would start opening up the island’s sub-districts with most travel restrictions between tambons to be lifted, excepting five areas on the island which were considered ‘at risk’ (below).
Travel between Phuket’s 17 tambons was introduced back on April 13. Checkpoints were set up restricting non-essential travel, confining residents to the borders of their sub-district.
But even within the ‘at risk’ tambons, the provincial authorities say they may focus on the smaller communities where the infections have been concentrated, rather than maintaining the lockdown on the entire sub-district. They say they could lift restrictions again if ‘at risk’ communities have been without new infections for 14 days.
For example, Patong’s last infection was reported on April 21, so the restrictions could be lifted from May 5.
The meeting the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee considered opening the boundaries between every sub-district except for 5 locations…
• Bangla Road, in Patong Subdistrict
• Village Moo 2, 3 and 5, Bang Tao Village, in the Cherngtalay Subdistrict
(Here is a more detailed list for the Cherngtalay Sub-district…
Village No. (moo) 1, Cherngtalay Village
Village No. (moo) 2, Bang Tao Nai Village
Village No. (moo) 3 of Surin Beach
Village No. (moo) 4, Pasak Village
Village No. (moo) 4 in Ban Nai Thon
Village No. (moo) 5 in Bang Tao Nok Village
Village No. (moo) 6 in Ban Khok Tanot)
• Routes in and out of Prachasamakhee Village on Thepkasatree Road, Moo 2, in the Koh Kaew Subdistrict
• Moo 2, Soi Bangchee, in the Ratsada Subdistrict
• Chao Fa Garden Village, in the Wichit Subdistrict
Phuketians will still be required to wear a face mask in public at all times, maintain high personal hygiene and maintain ‘social distance’ protocols. The lifting of travel restrictions between tambons on the island is believed to apply after midnight on April 30.
