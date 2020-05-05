Government health official warns of near-certainty of “second wave” of Covid-19 | The Thaiger

image
image
Coronavirus Thailand

Government health official warns of near-certainty of “second wave” of Covid-19

May Taylor

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Government health official warns of near-certainty of "second wave" of Covid-19
PHOTO: Thai Visa Forum
With the easing of some restrictions put in place to slow and eventually halt the spread of the Covid-19 virus, a government health official is now warning of the rise of a “second wave” from next week is “inevitable”.

Nation Thailand reports that the Director of the Division of Communicable Diseases issued his warning yesterday, saying an increase in the number of people leaving their homes and getting together in larger numbers, would almost certainly lead to a rise in Covid-19 case numbers.

Sopon Iamsirithaworn says health officials will be on the look-out for any indication of a spike, which could reveal itself through an increase in the number of patients reporting breathing difficulties or other respiratory issues. People are being asked to continue with strict hygiene measures, such as washing their hands regularly, in order to continue efforts to contain the spreading of Covid-19.

Thailand hopes not to follow Singapore, which developed a second wave of infections after it initially looked like it had brought the virus outbreak under control. As the wet season approaches, officials are anxious to keep any increase at bay, with fears the virus may live longer in cooler and more humid conditions (without citing specific evidence on the matter).

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Government health official warns of near-certainty of "second wave" of Covid-19

Coronavirus Prevention & Treatment

Lack of social distancing at BTS stations in Bangkok

Anukul

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Lack of social distancing at BTS stations in Bangkok
PHOTO: Thai TV social

This morning with thousands of people heading off to work, they ended stranded at BTS stations after services were hit by a “technical error”. A post via twitter at 6:03 am from BTS SkyTrain authorities, states “there has been a technical error from on the rail line near National Stadium and Siam stations, the delay will take roughly 10 minutes. We are sorry for any inconvenience.”

Meanwhile travellers kept streaming onto the platforms and squashed into the area while waiting for the trains.

Lack of social distancing at BTS stations in Bangkok

Pictures of BTS travellers waiting in line at the stations went viral today, contradicting the best intentions and attempts at social distancing as required by the Public Health Ministry.

Lack of social distancing at BTS stations in Bangkok | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation

Coronavirus News & Updates

Update on Chiang Mai’s Covid-19 situation

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Update on Chiang Mai's Covid-19 situation
PHOTO: chiangmainews.co.th

A report of the situation in the Chiang Mai states that at this time there are still no reports of any additional Covid-19 infections being found in the northern city. The total still remains at 40 infected, 38 discharged from hospital, 1 death of a patient who died in the hospital, and 1 patient remaining in hospital receiving medical attention.

Update on Chiang Mai's Covid-19 situation | News by The Thaiger

A total of 1,401 citizens were considered high risk personnel. Of that number 1,348 people have now returned home while 53 still remain in quarantine.

Those who travel from Bangkok and suburbs to Chiang Mai – in total, there are now 16,711. Out of that number, 15,825 have completed their 14 day isolation while 886 still remain in home quarantine. 1,509 people who have travelled from “hi risk” communicable areas are being tracked and monitored. There are 9 people still in the local state-run quarantine, 8 at the Nakara Boutique Hotel Chiang Mai and 1 at May Flower Grand de Chiang Mai.

SOURCE: Chiang Mai News

Coronavirus News & Updates

Thailand’s Covid-19 situation, May 5

Anukul

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Thailand's Covid-19 situation, May 5
FILE PHOTO: benarnews.org

The spokesman of the Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Administration, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, announced today that only 1 new case of the Covid-19 virus had been detected across the kingdom.

This is a drop from the 18 recorded cases yesterday, and was the lowest daily number since March 9.

The single case is a Thai male, a 45 year old in Narathiwat (southern Thailand ), who had just returned from Malaysia and is considered an “imported case”. This means there have been 0 cases of the virus spreading locally, the second day in a row countrywide of this situation.

On April 25 the man fell sick with coughing, a fever, runny nose, sore throat and shortness of breath. He was diagnosed with pneumonia at a local hospital and finally tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

The country now has 2,988 total cases with 2,747 patients discharged – an additional 7 more patients were released yesterday.

187 confirmed Covid-19 patients remain in hospital nationwide and the number of deaths remains at 54.

Dr Taweesilp warned that people should take precautions while visiting crowded places, especially now that the government has relaxed disease control measures.

He asked for patience in terms of reopening businesses and easing further restrictions, stressing they could not let their guard down yet.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Bangkok Post

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2988
  • Active Cases: 187
  • Recovered: 2747
  • Deaths: 54
  • Last Updated: 05-05-2020 at 15:30

