WHO and intelligence community awaiting evidence from US President Trump about “Wuhan lab” claims | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
WHO and intelligence community awaiting evidence from US President Trump about “Wuhan lab” claims
The World Health Organisation says they’re awaiting evidence to support “speculative” claims by the US President and Secretary of State that the new coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab in Wuhan.
The Five Eyes, a network involving UK, US, Australia, New Zealand and Canada intelligence officials, say they do believe that Beijing has not necessarily been transparent about how coronavirus initially spread in Wuhan at the turn of the year, but say they have seen no evidence linking the virus to any lab, or assertions that it is ‘man-made’.
The WHO’s emergencies director Michael Ryan says they hope the US leadership team can release evidence of their claims.
“We have not received any data or specific evidence from the United States government relating to the purported origin of the virus. So from our perspective, this remains speculative.”
And today, Australian intelligence agencies have also questioned evidence trumpeted by US officials supposedly linking the coronavirus to a Wuhan laboratory as concerns within the government grow that the push will derail efforts to eliminate dangerous wildlife wet markets.
Australian PM Scott Morrison said last Friday the Australian government “did not have strong evidence linking the Wuhan lab to the virus”.
Scientists generally believe the killer virus jumped from animals to humans, emerging in China late last year, possibly from a market in Wuhan selling exotic animals for meat.
But US President Donald Trump, increasingly ramping up the narrative that China mishandled the first outbreak, claims to have proof it started in a Wuhan laboratory. His Secretary of State Mike Pompeo then doubled down on the comments in a TV interview on Sunday (below) claiming that he had “enormous evidence” to “back up that claim”.
Asked by a reporter last week… “Have you seen anything at this point that gives you a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of this virus?”
President Trump replied… “Yes, I have. Yes, I have. And I think the World Health Organisation should be ashamed of themselves because they’re like the public relations agency for China.”
Asked later to clarify his comment, he said…”I can’t tell you that. I’m not allowed to tell you that.”
The US President’s comments forced the the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to make a rare public statement that… “it concurs with the wide scientific consensus regarding Covid-19’s natural origins. It was the first response from US intelligence debunking conspiracy theories that the virus is a biological weapon.
WHO’s Ryan stressed that this was a very important piece of public health information for future control.
“Like any evidence-based organisation, we would be very willing to receive any information that purports to the origin of the virus.”
“If that data and evidence is available, then it will be for the US government to decide whether and when it can be shared, but it is difficult for the WHO to operate in an information vacuum in that regard.”
“We need to understand more about that natural origin, and particularly about intermediate hosts.”
“Science needs to be at the centre. If we have a science-based investigation and a science-based enquiry as to what the origin species and the intermediate species are, then that will benefit everybody on the planet.”
The UN-based health agency, which is also facing scathing criticism from President Trump over accusations it initially downplayed the seriousness of the outbreak to shield China, has repeated that the virus clearly appears to have originated naturally from an animal source.
Maria Van Kerkhove, a WHO medical spokesperson, has stressed that there were some 15,000 full genome sequences of the novel coronavirus available.
“From all of the evidence that we have seen… this virus is of natural origin.”
Coronavirus Prevention & Treatment
Lack of social distancing at BTS stations in Bangkok
This morning with thousands of people heading off to work, they ended stranded at BTS stations after services were hit by a “technical error”. A post via twitter at 6:03 am from BTS SkyTrain authorities, states “there has been a technical error from on the rail line near National Stadium and Siam stations, the delay will take roughly 10 minutes. We are sorry for any inconvenience.”
Meanwhile travellers kept streaming onto the platforms and squashed into the area while waiting for the trains.
Pictures of BTS travellers waiting in line at the stations went viral today, contradicting the best intentions and attempts at social distancing as required by the Public Health Ministry.
Coronavirus News & Updates
Update on Chiang Mai’s Covid-19 situation
A report of the situation in the Chiang Mai states that at this time there are still no reports of any additional Covid-19 infections being found in the northern city. The total still remains at 40 infected, 38 discharged from hospital, 1 death of a patient who died in the hospital, and 1 patient remaining in hospital receiving medical attention.
A total of 1,401 citizens were considered high risk personnel. Of that number 1,348 people have now returned home while 53 still remain in quarantine.
Those who travel from Bangkok and suburbs to Chiang Mai – in total, there are now 16,711. Out of that number, 15,825 have completed their 14 day isolation while 886 still remain in home quarantine. 1,509 people who have travelled from “hi risk” communicable areas are being tracked and monitored. There are 9 people still in the local state-run quarantine, 8 at the Nakara Boutique Hotel Chiang Mai and 1 at May Flower Grand de Chiang Mai.
Coronavirus News & Updates
Thailand’s Covid-19 situation, May 5
The spokesman of the Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Administration, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, announced today that only 1 new case of the Covid-19 virus had been detected across the kingdom.
This is a drop from the 18 recorded cases yesterday, and was the lowest daily number since March 9.
The single case is a Thai male, a 45 year old in Narathiwat (southern Thailand ), who had just returned from Malaysia and is considered an “imported case”. This means there have been 0 cases of the virus spreading locally, the second day in a row countrywide of this situation.
On April 25 the man fell sick with coughing, a fever, runny nose, sore throat and shortness of breath. He was diagnosed with pneumonia at a local hospital and finally tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.
The country now has 2,988 total cases with 2,747 patients discharged – an additional 7 more patients were released yesterday.
187 confirmed Covid-19 patients remain in hospital nationwide and the number of deaths remains at 54.
Dr Taweesilp warned that people should take precautions while visiting crowded places, especially now that the government has relaxed disease control measures.
He asked for patience in terms of reopening businesses and easing further restrictions, stressing they could not let their guard down yet.
