Doctors advise 5-step plan to re-opening Thailand | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Doctors advise 5-step plan to re-opening Thailand
14 Thai doctors have sent a message to Thailand’s Government alerting them to the dangers of a premature easing of travel restrictions and closures around the country. Meanwhile pressure is mounting from people and hawkish businesses to reopen the schools, open the shop doors, restaurants and shopping centres.
The group of doctors submitted a 5-point proposal. The government says it is deciding how and when to relax restrictions so they can announce before the expiry of the state of emergency on April 30, just 9 days away.
The doctors say that the country’s ‘lockdowns’ have been shown to contain the spread of the virus to a “satisfactory level”. At this stage 32 provinces have reported no new infections for two weeks. Phuket, the province with the highest per capita infection rate in Thailand, has had no new reported cases or deaths for 3 days now.
But they also admitted that the success of the lockdown had forced severe economic and social costs and that the impact on low-income earners would be the hardest if the restrictions continued unnecessarily.
Several European countries are now going through a process of reopening towns, services and shops, in a risky health experiment, trying to re-launch ravaged economies without the safety net of an effective vaccine.
They explained to the government that the coronavirus can only be contained, not eradicated. They admit that the easing of restrictions may have to be approached from a community level and not a country-wide re-opening all on one day.
Before easing lockdown restrictions, the doctors proposed five measures be taken…
• expanding testing and isolation of the infected
• strict enforcement of social distancing and hygienic practices, such as the wearing of face masks
• the reopening of low risk businesses
• the long-term (up to 3 months) closure of high risk businesses, such as pubs, bars, entertainment venues and sports stadia
• effective monitoring and forecasting systems
The doctors recommended that lockdown measures should be eased gradually, as small pilot projects, starting in some of the provinces which have not reported any new infections for the past two weeks.
The team of doctors includes well-known virologist Dr. Yong Poovorawan, Dr. Kamnuan Oengchusak, Dr. Thirawat Hemachutha, Dr. Supamit Choonsutthiwat, Dr. Somchai Chakrabhand, Dr. Sopon Mekthon, Dr. Thanarak Phlipat, Dr. Kanchit Limpakarnjanarat, Dr. Manit Thiratantikanont, Dr. Praphon Tangsrikiatikul and Dr. Paichit Warachit.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Business
PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold
Massive unemployment due to the national state of emergency and the Covid-19 outbreak has pushed gold prices to near a 7 year high, and gold shops throughout the country are running out of cash because so many people are cashing in. In a briefing this week in Bangkok, PM Prayut Chan-Ocha asked the public to show restraint and not to trade in all of their gold at once.
The price spike has prompted a wild selling spree as some rush to sell the precious metal to raise cash as the pandemic spreads, impacting businesses and the economy as gold hoarders cash in.
“I’m asking people to sell gradually, not in large amounts, as shops may face a cash crunch.”
As with other countries, the yellow metal has traditionally been a popular way for Thais to save money, but a surge in global prices has tempted many to sell. People are trying to raise cash as the virus-induced slowdown has led to major job losses and wage cuts.
Prayut says officials are trying to work out a plan for gold shops to cope with the huge numbers of sellers. Thailand is under a partial lockdown until at least the end of April to curb the disease but some businesses deemed essential remain open.
Queues stretching hundreds of metres to reach goldsmiths’ counters to sell the metal for cash have become a common sight on Bangkok’s Yaowarat Road in Chinatown, home to major goldsmiths. Jitti Tangsithpakdi, chairman of the Gold Traders Association and owner of Chin Hua Heng Goldsmith, said sales volume at his company alone amounted to 200 million baht on Tuesday.
“Don’t unload gold all at one time as huge sums can mean hundreds of billions of baht, and no goldsmith can tolerate that selling pressure.”
The one-sided selling in the domestic market and difficulties exporting gold with many flights grounded and lockdown measures in major gold markets have forced some goldsmiths to halt operations for fears of cash shortage.
Most of the gold sold is bullion, reflecting that sales have been for profit, as gold bar is usually used for investment, according to Jitti.
In Thailand, the gold price has risen by 6,000 per baht weight (15.1 grams) since the beginning of this year. Furthermore the baht’s weakness against the US dollar has given local sellers a windfall.
SOURCES: Bloomberg |Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Business
NBTC seeks to reduce mobile bills by 30%
Hopefully for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers. The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission has been meeting with Thailand’s telecom operators in an effort to lower mobile phone service fees for users.
The NBTC say the fee reduction proposal is for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers and seeks to reduce fees up to 30%.
The initiative is aimed at helping people manage the cost of working from home, and assist mobile phone subscribers who are ineligible for the NBTC sponsored free 10 gigs of mobile data usage for 30 days assistance recently put in place.
SOURCE: The Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Business
Covid-19 crisis delays Thailand’s biofuel future
Thailand’s Energy Ministry has postponed a nationwide plan to switch to biofuels until the Covid 19 crisis subsides.
The ministry initially told oil refineries to stop producing gasohol 91 at the end of May and planned to increase consumption and manufacture of biofuels like gasohol E20, which will generate income for local farmers who grow biofuel energy crops like sugarcane and cassava, and ensure the Kingdom is less dependant on OPEC and fossil fuels.
Plans to make the switch are now delayed because the country currently needs the ethanol to produce 70% alcohol for sanitation washes and industrial uses during the crisis. The minister said “ethanol manufacturers have increased their production capacity roughly 90% from their current 60 to 70%, allowing for an excess of more than a million liters of ethanol.
“We believe farmers growing sugarcane and cassava are also benefiting from the rise in demand and price.”
The minister said it would be better if the ethanol is used for producing gasohol E20, because the demand will rise up to 2 million litres daily and more entrepreneurs will consider opening ethanol production plants.
“We have learned that ethanol producers have asked to boost their production capacity by another 500,000 litres per day. About 26 ethanol plants are able to produce 6.275 million litres a day. From this, 4.763 million litres can be used to make gasohol and the rest can produce 70% alcohol.
Fears of crop dependence or drought damaging production were alleviated by Biodiesel producer BBGI’s president who said people can still use gasohol 95 instead of gasohol 91.
“If there is not enough ethanol, the mixing ratio can be changed to suit the situation.”
PTT Oil and Retail says the petrochemical company is working on improving the specifications of gasohol E20 to meet the standards set by the Energy Ministry.
“We are also preparing to boost awareness among consumers about the benefits and differences between gasohol 95 and gasohol E20. Is better because of higher octane burns cleaner.”
SOURCE: The Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
11 soldiers being investigated after allegedly torturing and killing one brother, injuring the other
Plans to renew northern forests destroyed in recent fires
Water discounts and refunds will start May 1
Phuket reports one new case, an 83 year old Italian
Food donors must maintain proper social-distancing procedures
Singapore battles to control new surge in Covid-19 cases
Oil prices tank, as crisis fuels calls to re-open economies
Doctors advise 5-step plan to re-opening Thailand
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
The China Bounce – are the Chinese packing their bags ready to come back to Thailand?
Indonesian man arrested for fraud
PM will decide whether to relax Covid-19 restrictions
Bangkok alcohol sales ban extended to April 30
British woman stranded in Chiang Mai airport finds somewhere to stay
27 new virus cases, no deaths for third straight day, recovery rate passes 70%
Computer says no. Finance ministry refuses two-thirds of stimulus applicants.
Thai Covid 19 “Super Spreader” song goes… VIRAL
Singapore hit by a second wave of coronavirus cases
Up to 100,000 Thais at risk from alcohol-related ‘withdrawals’ during national ban
New Phuket governor announced, old Governor shunted off to Petchaburi
A golden moment for Thailand’s gold sellers
The road back to ‘normal’ – when can we get back to work?
Thai Health Minister demands apology for inflammatory comments
Food queues run 2 kilometres around Chiang Mai moat
AoT, already struggling, deny investing in faltering Thai Airways
UPDATE: Phuket Zoo animals left abandoned and starving – VIDEO
Thailand’s flight arrival ban extended to April 30
Travel and tourism in the Land of Smiles – 12 predictions
Police arrest 3 as they crack down on fake mask and gel network
Bank robber comes in from the rain, makes off with 106,000 baht
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Environment4 days ago
Thailand’s marine life is rebounding during Covid-19 crisis
- Crime4 days ago
Woman cooks and eats Leopard, posts her kitchen skills on Facebook attracting widespread outrage
- Coronavirus Thailand2 days ago
13 foreigners among those arrested at Pattaya pool party
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
700,000 employees unemployed as more factories suspend production
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s road to a ‘new normal’
- Coronavirus Asia3 days ago
Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Foreigners arrested for holding noisy party on Koh Phangan
- Business3 days ago
PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold