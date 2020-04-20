Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
27 new virus cases, no deaths for third straight day
Thailand reported 27 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours but no additional deaths today.
The new figure is 5 fewer than the 32 cases reported yesterday, and the lowest number of daily cases recorded since March 14.
For the third consecutive day, no additional deaths, related to the virus, were reported, leaving the accumulated death toll at 47. The national recovery rate to 71.6%.
Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave
A Russian couple say they’ve been stuck in a cave in Krabi waiting out the Covid-19 crisis in Thailand.
They’ve been holed up in a tent inside the entrance to the cave in Tonsai Bay. Officials heard from locals about the 2 Russians, both around 30 years old, who had sought refuge in the local cave. The married couple were invited to the Ao Nang Tourist Police Station to investigate their circumstances.
They said that when the local hotels closed they had nowhere else to go. Police took them to hospital where they are certified as healthy and then checked into one of the 4 hotels in Krabi that are allowed to remain open supporting stranded foreigners.
Samut Prakarn shooting leads to one fatality
Last night at around 6pm, an army private is alleged to have shot and killed his father in law in Samut Prakarn province (South of Bangkok).
Police from the Bangmeuang Station were informed of the multiple gunshots at a house in Sub Yang Yein housing estate. They quickly set up a blockade surrounding the area. Authorities negotiated with the shooter who was holed up in a car parked in front of the house.
After an hour of negotiations the suspect decided to surrender. Police arrested the suspect – a 37 year old Army private of the Military Police Division. At this stage police assumed that the motive for the crime was a personal conflict.
Chiang Mai still struggling for some fresh air
Chiang Mai is suffering yet another day of poor air quality, the 86th consecutive day with air quality index above 100.
And whilst the air quality is still bad, it’s still a lot better than it was a month or so ago when the readings zoomed up to 300-400, and somedays, even higher.
aqicn.org data reports that Chiang Mai’s air quality index had a PM2.5 level of 168 micrograms per cubic metre on average, 50 AQI being Thailand’s upper safety limit. A firefighter said this year had been very difficult with lots of big fires to fight.
“This year is dry. There has been no rain. I’ve been working nonstop for almost 2 months and haven’t gone home yet”
Haze has been a common phenomenon in North Thailand and particularly Chiang Mai for more than a decade. It usually occurs from January to April, but peaks in March as extremely dry conditions increase the severity of forest fires, mostly deliberately lit.
Pattaya’s biggest Songkran party makes way for empty streets
This week in Pattaya, in any other year, there is a traditional celebration known as Wan Lai, the celebration after Songkran.
It’s a week long wet-fest where Thai citizens and tourists come to Pattaya to enjoy post-Songkran on steroids.
In regular years the Pattaya festival draws hundreds of thousands of people from the world a truly unique festival/party, featuring dozens of concerts, events, water throwing, special vendors, shows, drinking (lots of drinking). There are also family gatherings. But just like the traditional Songkran has evolved into a huge water-splashing party, Wan Lai has evolved as well, into an even bigger water-splashing party.
But due to the Covid-19situation in Thailand, mass gatherings are now banned, so that the massive Wan Lai party has been replaced with empty streets.
The Thai Government has stated that they still plan to have a Songkran celebration later in the year and promised the Thai people they would still get their annual new year festival.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM will decide whether to relax Covid-19 restrictions
A spokeman for the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will decide in the next 10 days whether to relax remove restrictions imposed as part of the Emergency Decree to fight the spread of Covid-19.
Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin says that the decision regarding the curfew and business closures “will depend on the situation ahead.”
“As we move closer to April 30, it depends on public cooperation and compliance. Even though the number of new infections is falling, we want a much more satisfactory figure.”
“33 provinces have reported no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 over the past 2 weeks from April 5-18, while 9 provinces remain completely free of the virus. We still urge the public not to let their guard down despite the fall in infections.”
The eastern province of Sa Keao, on the Cambodian border, is the latest province to discharge its final Covid-19 patient. Read more HERE.
Responding to reports that some shopping centres are preparing to resume operations on May 1, Taweesilp insisted that the PM will evaluate the situation in the final week of April, before allowing any businesses to reopen.
While the government and the PM decide whether to lift restrictions, here is a summary of the last Cabinet meeting’s measures to help alleviate the Covid-19 crisis:
- Approval of establishing a Health Service with special compensation benefits.
- Giving permission to 38,105 extra payments to public hospitals
- 2,792 newly graduated medical students to work with the government.
- Giving extra bonuses to medical staff.
- Medical staff to receive 1,500 per month.
- Volunteer staff to receive 1,000 per month.
- Readjusting the time of retirement for government official jobs.
- Reducing the interest rates of Krung Thai Bank and Aom Sin Bank.
- Giving allowances to people who are confirmed with case of Covid-19.
- Issuing specific Covid-19 health insurance for 320,000 employees.
- Approval of the draft proposal of the Special ASEAN Summit plus 3 on Covid-19 Disease.
- Agree to improve the details of the 2021 budget to help the Covid-19 pandemic by…
- Reducing all regular expenses by 25% on items that will not be affected by the reduction.
- Reducing expenses that have only one year restriction by 50%.
- Reducing any excise cost or budgets that will not be majorly affected.
- Opening a central fund to help contain the Covid-19 virus.
- Acknowledging PM Prayut’s appointment of a committee leader to oversee the affected people by the epidemic, to provide comprehensive and fair benefits for medical centres that are related to the disease.
In a nationally televised statement April 17, Prayut said:
“At the moment, I am focusing on 2 key areas of work. The first concerns health issues, meaning – what we need to do to reduce the spread of Covid-19, and enhance our capacity to treat patients. The second area of work concerns providing assistance to the Thai people, so that all citizens will have enough money to live on. This involves approving a number of assistance programs and the Ministry of Finance has been delegated to be the main agency responsible for coming up with and implementing such measures. My role is to direct and manage the entire work of the government, so that each ministry and agency can do its job correctly, appropriately, and effectively.”
“Aside from our prominent tycoons, I also want to hear the opinions and expert advice from our private sector. Therefore, next week, I will also meet directly with our business societies to listen to their viewpoints, including the many medium and small businesses. I want to learn more about the real situation, without initially going through state agencies.”
SOURCE: Thai Gov / Bangkok Post / Thailand PRD
Tourism
Back to business – time for Thailand’s tourist industry to get ready
OPINION by Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com
Tourism is a vital part of Thailand’s economy. And as the country emerges into the post-Covid world, getting tourists back to the country will be an essential springboard to the rest of the Thai economy. None of that will be automatic or easy as international travel has been severely disrupted and will take months, probably years, to recover. But once they arrive here, either as domestic, regional or international travellers, the decisions about where they stay will now shaped by new criteria.
As part of our series looking at “Thailand’s Countdown to Re-opening”, Bill Barnett looks at Thailand’s hotel industry as it prepares for the new ‘normal’.
The single most critical issue facing Thailand’s hotel operators and owners is the restarting of the country’s economic engine, which includes tourism. From the ground today, the stark truth is it is high time hoteliers shift their current doomsday mindset. They must stop falling into the bottomless trap of desperation and emotional despair that create the aura of an industry as a helpless victim. Exit Sandman enter Marvel.
First off, hotels need to change the narrative. The pathway to reopening Thailand’s Covid-19 stunted economic model is becoming clear, as the national curve of virus cases is statistically moving towards flatter terrain. Science matters. But the clear and present danger is that the government must take control of the levers of the economic recovery or else the damage to the country’s tourism workforce will be even harsher and create tragic consequences.
Thailand’s travel and tourism industry directly contributes an estimated 12-14% of GDP, while the expanded and informal contribution is likely at 20% or slightly above. More important to the percentage is that tourism is the face of the country that is now the second largest economy in Southeast Asia. The Thai smile is a global icon and symbol of the national character.
But as we move into unknown post-virus mode, the hotel industry has forgotten how to smile and lost its true essence, self-esteem and it it’s vital importance as a gateway to Brand Thailand.
In the coming days and weeks, hotels focus must be taking a look forward and not caught up in the past. The pathway of tourism recovery will no doubt start at the domestic level and next radiate into intra-regional travel. Hotels and operators have to learn and adjust to a new regime of health and safety concerns at all levels of the experience – guests, staff, premises and supplies. There are no short-cuts here and the preparation of these processes has to be done today, as it’s an arduous task.
But equally important to the planning is the reality that travel preferences in the near future will be based on a new criteria. It’s conceivable that potential guests who used to be influenced by TripAdvisor, will now make a travel decision based on perceptions and concerns over personal safety, standards and hygiene.
Currently the Tourism Authority of Thailand is reportedly working on a set of new standards with the Ministry of Public Health, under the Safety and Health Administration. Regionally the Singapore Tourism Board has undertaken a health audit program for hotels and tourism establishment. The program will audit 570 hotels and venues in the next sixty days.
For Thailand’s tourism economy to restart it has to understand it must win visitors back. They won’t just magically return. There are no lack of choices in Asia and reality is a price driven recovery trajectory is likely given the intrinsic damage to businesses across all markets.
For those who say ‘we are headed into unknown territory’, a new villain named ‘fear factor’ has emerged. We have in reality entered a new business cycle and can learn a bit from history. Take 9/11 and the emergence of a fear of flying afterwards. Security, safety and standards were implemented to both avoid repeat incidents, and to instil traveller confidence. Yes, lines formed and travel took longer but what we have learned is the importance of travel as a part of our business and leisure lifestyle. It helps define who we are. In a nutshell, be it 9/11 or Covid-19, this too will pass.
For the hotel and travel sector the immediate task is to start planning for re-opening and rigorously addressing the new market challenges. Stop dwelling on what’s happened and move on. Tourism and hotels are a field of dreams and the reality is we did build it and they will come back.
The most important mantra today has to be that hotels and travel must return as superheroes. They must understand the importance of this face and smile to their country, the jobs and livelihoods the industry provides, and makes steps toward getting back to work as soon as it's safe. Look to the remainder of 2020 and beyond not with fear but with fight and determination. Thailand, it's time we get back on the road and back to business.
Economy
Deputy PM tries to clarify the PM’s letters to Thailand’s richest citizens
On Friday night the Thai PM told the Thai population that he was going to send a letter to Thailand’s Top 20 richest people asking for their ideas on how to revive the Thai economy. And he hinted that he wants them to chip in as well.
He explained that he’s doing it to gather their input and ideas to ease the impact on the economy and seeking their advice. The reaction of Thai social media was predictably savage accusing Prayut and his coalition as being a “beggar government”.
But Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam last night wanted to clarify that the letters the government is sending to 20 of the richest Thais was not begging for money.
He said that “things will get clearer next week and it is the premier who is taking care of all the details,” (great, that clarifies everything).
Though the PM did not mention the top richest of Thailand by name during his address, they would include CP’s Chearavanont family, Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, the Chirathiwat family, Gulf Energy Development’s CEO Sarath Ratanavadi, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services and Bangkok Airways founder Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth, the Osathanugrah family, and BTS Group Holdings chairman Keeree Kanjanapas.
With an estimated net worth of US$16.9 billion, Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group, is the wealthiest person in Thailand.
The number two spot was occupied by Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi with a net worth of US$16.6 billion. He runs Thailand’s largest brewer, Thai Beverage, known for its Chang beer.
Number 20 on the list, presumably going to get a letter as well, is Thaksin Shinawatra with an estimated net worth of US$1.9 billion. We can imagine the letter…
“Hi Thaksin. How are things in London? Getting used to the cold weather? How’s your sister? Haven’t caught up with you or your family much recently, as you’re a bit difficult to contact. I’ve been busy being prime minister. You know what it’s like – meetings, phone calls, signing things, coups. Anyway, I’ve got this great idea…”
During his Friday evening address the Prayut also called on people to stand in unity with the government, without the division of “colour” (referring to the red shirt-yellow shirt political divide in Thai politics).
Prime Minister Prayut told the public that he and the Covid-19 Situation Administration Centre representatives will meet next week to discuss the possible loosening of restrictions and measures.
We look forward to hearing about the replies of the letters.
Here’s the list of the Top 30 wealthiest Thais, according to South China Morning Post, with a prominent omission at the Number One spot…
1. Dhanin Chearavanont: US$16.9 billion
2. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi: US$16.6 billion
3. Sarath Ratanavadi: US$9 billion
4. Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha: US$5 billion
5. Sumet Jiaravanon: US$4.6 billion
6. Jaran Chiaravanont: US$4.5 billion
7. Montri Jiaravanont: US$4.4 billion
8. Harald Link: US$3.5 billion
9. Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth: US$3.3 billion
10. Chuchat Petaumpai & Daonapa Petampai: US$3.1 billion
11. Vanich Chaiyawan: US$3 billion
12. Krit Ratanarak: US$2.6 billion
13. Keeree Kanjanapas: US$2.6 billion
14. Prachak Tangkaravakoon: US$2.4 billion
15. Somphote Ahunai: US$2.3 billion
16. Kiat Chiaravanont: US$2 billion
17. Prayudh Mahagitsiri: US$1.9 billion
18. Wichai Thongtang: US$1.9 billion
19. William Heinecke: US$1.9 billion
20. Thaksin Shinawatra: US$1.9 billion
21. Niti Osathanugrah: US$1.8 billion
22. Chatchai Kaewbootta: US$1.4 billion
23. Phongthep Chiaravanont: US$1.3 billion
24. Yupa Chiaravanond: US$1.3 billion
25. Prathip Chiravanond: US$1.3 billion
26. Manas Chiaravanond: US$1.2 billion
27. Sathien Setthasit: US$1.2 billion
28. Thongma Vijitpongpun: US$1.2 billion
29. Rit Thirakomen: US$1.2 billion
30. Surin Upatkoon: US$1.1 billion
31. Anant Asavabhokin: US$1.1 billion
