CP Group delivers first 100,000 masks from its new factory | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
CP Group delivers first 100,000 masks from its new factory
Thailand’s largest private company and one of the world’s largest conglomerates. the Charoen Pokphand Group, better known as CP, presented the first batch of 100,000 surgical facemasks from its own factory to Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn Hospital late this week.
Group Chairman Dhanin Chearavanont says he is delighted that the factory was built in just five weeks, at a cost of some 100 million baht, and began operations this week, producing surgical face masks for free distribution to medical personnel and the public.
Dhanin, with other CP Group executives and the director of Chulalongkorn Hospital, visited the factory in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, to preside over the launch. He said that the company realises the importance of protecting frontline medical personnel in the fight against Covid-19.
Staffed by just 3 supervisors, the factory is fully automated and production takes place in a sterile environment. It has a production capacity of 3 million masks a month.
Dhanin says this is the perfect opportunity for the group to give back to the country:
“Doctors, nurses and other medical personnel are risking their lives, like soldiers on the battleground. I am impressed by their performance.”
Dr. Sutthipong thanked CP for its contribution to Thai society with the construction of the factory, saying that the masks are one of the essential tools to save Thailand during the pandemic.
The masks have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and all proceeds from their sale in the future will go to Chulalongkorn Hospital and the Thai Red Cross Society.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Mask
Police arrest 3 as they crack down on fake mask and gel network
Provincial Police Region 1 officers have arrested 3 people who have been charged with selling a large quantity of fake hand gel dispensers and face masks. The arrests were made in Samut Prakan (south of Bangkok), Pathum Thani (north of Bangkok) and Bangkok. The provincial police believe that all 3 suspects are part of a bigger network of distributors and retailers.
Police first raided a warehouse in Thanyaburi district of Bangkok and found 138,000 masks worth around 1.6 million baht. The warehouse allegedly belongs to Banpote Kaewwaree, who has been allegedly been receiving and selling the face mask in large quantities.
According to the police, Banpote has also told them he had more masks that were hidden in a container truck owned by Anat Khunchai. Anat has since admitted that he was hired by a man called ‘Fey’ to deliver the masks to the warehouse.
The second arrest was a woman by the name of Thitiporn Sirichai who was in possession of 11,745 face masks was found at a housing estate in the Phasi Charoen district of Bangkok. She was charged with price gouging. She told police she received the masks from a supplier in Pathum Thani.
In Samut Prakan, the third case, police arrested a man who allegedly sold substandard alcohol gel through his Facebook. Charnchai Wathichanont has been charged with false advertising and selling alcohol products without permission.
He was arrested at his home where police found plastic tubs containing 617 litres of the fake gel product marked with a label “70% alcohol”.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Crackdown on mask hoarders as police seek Facebook admin for defamation – VIDEO
UPDATE: The Technology Crime Suppression Division of Thailand is working with police to search for more suspects involved in a network connected to the March 31 arrest of Phanyot Paradonraphab, chief of the little known Paradonraphab political party. Phanyot allegedly imported 513,300 masks illegally under a company he opened called Thai Health International and managed to sell more than 640,000, making a cool 14 million baht in cash. He has been released on bail as he is not considered a flight risk (seeing there are no flights at the moment).
Phanyot was linked to 2 other men who were arrested for allegedly hoarding 200 million face masks and is one of the key players in the market. Police are expanding their investigation to find other ‘accomplices’.
The first suspect, Sornsuvee “Boy” Pooraveenasawatchari, has broad political connections and is accused of promoting the products and manipulating the market. Working as an aide to deputy agriculture minister and MP Thamanat Prompao, he was also arrested for inputting false information into a computer system about face mask sales.
The second suspect, a former candidate for the Paradonraphab Party, Anonvat Vorametchayangkoon, was arrested last week in connection with the case, along with 100 boxes of face masks. Anonvat claims he bought the masks from Phanyot for resale.
Now, police are seeking the operators of a Facebook page, “Mam Pho Dam” or “Queen of Spades,” for defamation and spreading false information, after a complaint from Sornsuvee. The site admin has made a post on Thursday accusing the police of unfair treatment.
“Is this a reward for the risk I had taken? Do they really want to make me a culprit? I’m totally upset about this. Why go after me? Go after those who have cheated the country. Don’t drag me into any dirty political games.”
As of this morning the page has been shut down. An open message sent by the page’s owner to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha via Thai Rath reads…
Dear PM Prayut,
This is Mam Po Dum, do you remember me? I was the admin of a small page, a page that you once commented was a good one that helped people for a long time. But now the “Queen” is in confusion, accused that our information is fake and I must reveal my identity. Instead of going after the people involved, just check their bank accounts, you will certainly find who you are looking for: “Boy.”
He is an easy going guy and “innocent” then you allowed the authorities to attack him finding the details to find the missing face mask, all that ‘Boy’ did was post information on the page.” Please inform your subordinate that the ‘Queen’ will not go to TCSD and use your full authority to make me go die instead for the accused. I think I should receive goodwill from the government because we were pursuing where the missing masks went, but it turns out that you want to summon me instead. Is this correct PM Uncle Tu? I will just leave it like this.
Thank you,
Mam Po Dum”
Police defended their investigation, describing it as “routine.”
“The Mam Pho Dam page might think it’s doing the country a good service but if damages another party with what could be false information, police also need to investigate this.”
“We have relatively clear evidence that the page posted false information. The page reposted information from Sornsuvee, which is already known to be false. Therefore, the page is punishable under the Computer Crime Act.”
“What! If the one who tells the truth is called a culprit, then where can I find justice in this country?”
A video supplied by Mam Pho Dam to Thai media (in Thai) can be seen HERE.
Meanwhile, yesterday a team of commerce officials and police raided a mask factory in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, following a tip that it allegedly produced, sold or purchased masks without permission.
“The factory’s executives will be charged with failing to inform the authorities about their costs and the location of their warehouses.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Final stages before CP start punching out face masks in Thailand
The Charoen Pokphand Group also known as CP has announced that the plane that they chartered from China has arrived in Thailand carrying the new mask manufacturing machine and materials to complete the face mask assembling.
CP’s senior chairman Dhanin Chearavanont, says that they’ve invested around 100 million baht to build the factory to produce surgical face masks for medical personnel and the general public.
“The goal of CP is to beat the face masks shortages in Thailand and to distribute them for free.”
“The import of the machine and material has been tough because countries are now competing for mask-manufacturing equipment due to the need to fight their own Covid-19 battles. Also, there are 70% fewer flights to and from China and the flight schedules are not fixed. This is why CP had to charter a flight to ensure the material and the machine arrives on time.”
“It is predicted that it will take about another week to assemble the production line and conduct pre-tests for the machine before production can begin at full capacity.”
“As CP’s senior chairman has said before, the factory will be able to produce 100,000 masks per day or 3 million pieces per month.”
“The official told local news sources that the meltblown non-woven fibre is important because it acts as a barrier to viruses and is becoming more and more difficult to find.”
“The price of this material has risen 10-fold since the start of the pandemic therefore CP had to coordinate with its networks and partners around the world to mass procure of the material.”
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand imports chemicals from China to commence local production of antivirals
PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold
CP Group delivers first 100,000 masks from its new factory
Four more Skytrain stations slated to open in June
33 new Covid-19 cases (Saturday), no deaths, as recovery rate passes 65%
AirAsia will resume some flights beginning April 29
PM Prayut seeks ideas and resources from Thailand’s top 20 richest people
Thailand’s road to a ‘new normal’
Tourist numbers and revenue expected to plunge, exceeding worst predictions for 2020
700,000 employees unemployed as more factories suspend production
Man beats 4 year old son to death in Bangkok
Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases
Foreigners arrested for holding noisy party on Koh Phangan
Traditional massage practitioners have trouble qualifying for government handouts
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
UPDATE: Thai Returnee from Indonesia commits suicide on last day of quarantine
Chon Buri police raid late night ‘ladyboy’ cam show, arrest dozens – VIDEO
660,000 people in Thailand under watch as potential “high-risk” Covid-19 infections
4 teenagers violate the order not to celebrate Songkran outside
Computer says no. Finance ministry refuses two-thirds of stimulus applicants.
Up to 10 million Thais out of work in next three months – CCSA
Thai Covid 19 “Super Spreader” song goes… VIRAL
Thailand prepares 3,500 hotel rooms to quarantine returnees after flight ban is lifted
31 Thai returnees from Russia quarantined, 3 hospitalised with fever
Fortress Phuket: The island ‘on hold’ as it contains Covid-19
300 more “little ghosts” returning from South Korea
Bodies of two teen girls found in Kwae Noy river, Kanchanaburi
A golden moment for Thailand’s gold sellers
Chiang Mai man caught licking handrail
Drunken man incinerates ATM after running out of alcohol
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Computer says no. Finance ministry refuses two-thirds of stimulus applicants.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai Covid 19 “Super Spreader” song goes… VIRAL
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Singapore hit by a second wave of coronavirus cases
- Politics2 days ago
Thai Health Minister demands apology for inflammatory comments
- Phuket3 days ago
New Phuket governor announced, old Governor shunted off to Petchaburi
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bank robber comes in from the rain, makes off with 106,000 baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket’s Covid-19 new cases fall to 3
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok man arrested for flogging dodgy medical certificates online