Four more Skytrain stations slated to open in June | The Thaiger

Four more Skytrain stations slated to open in June
Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain is as ubiquitous in Bangkok as good street food and fake Viagra, and it’s about to add four new stops to extend its reach. A spokeman says test runs to 4 new stations beyond Kasetsart University station (N13) began on April 8.
The system currently comprises 43 stations along two lines: the Sukhumvit Line running northwards and eastwards, ending at Mo Chit and Kheha respectively, and the Silom Line which serves Silom and Sathorn Roads, the central business district of Bangkok, terminating at National Stadium and Bang Wa.
The four new stations are: the Royal Forest Department (N14), Bang Bua (N15), 11th Infantry Regiment (N16) and Wat Phra Sri Mahathat (N17).
“We are in the process of dynamic tests, in which we run one or two empty trains a day to test the efficiency of the track management system. Passengers will be able to board trains during test runs in May and the extended route will officially open in June.”
“Test runs in the past week showed satisfactory results with all systems running optimally. Almost 100% of necessary equipment has already been installed at the four stations. We also make sure that the new stations are in compliance with the government’s social distancing policies to prevent the spreading of Covid-19 by using signs, checkpoints and barriers to minimise crowdedness in the station and platform areas. We also offer temperature checking service and hand gel disperser to all commuters.”
The extended Sukhumvit Line will terminate at Ku Kot station (N24), which is slated to open by the end of 2020.
SOURCE: The Nation
Man beats 4 year old son to death in Bangkok
Yesterday, just after midnight a man was charged with murder after striking and killing his 4 year old while high on drugs. Local police authorities had received a call that a boy had been fatally injured in an apartment in Soi Petchkasem, Phasi charoen district in Bangkok.
When police arrived at the apartment, the door was locked so officers had to force their way in. Inside they found a man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, holding a bloodstained pestle in his hand.
The man’s wife had already rushed to the hospital with the son, whose skull was later found to be fractured.
The boy later died at the hospital.
The apartment’s manager told the police that she saw the boy’s mother taking her son to hospital after returning from work and finding him lying on the floor covered in blood.”
Police say that the father had been using illicit drugs and was unable to give them any useful information about the incident. He was arrested and charged with murder before being remanded.
SOURCE: The Nation
Phone booths get new lease on life as ‘Covid boxes’
Move over Clark Kent, there’s a new Superhero in town in need of your dressing room. The Digital Economy and Society Ministry is converting TOT phone booths into Covid-19 testing kiosks to help lower the infection risk faced by healthcare workers due to the shortage of personal protective equipment.
At a cost of less than 1,000 baht to repurpose, selected booths will be cleaned and have holes fitted allowing healthcare workers to put their arm through and collect samples from patients and has a positive pressure fan and filtration system to prevent particulate from entering.
Expect to see our new heroes assisting the public soon as TOT’s vice president Morakot Thienmontree believes the first batch of 50 “Covid boxes”, are expected to be fully converted by the end of the month and deployed at selected hospitals.
While phone booth usage over the last few decades has been in decline, we can’t help but recall the words of former TOT Director in Phuket Mr Chanwis Bunjongkarn when he said “The TOT, as a public company, does not operate the phone booths for profit. We keep them to serve the public needand to provide certain groups of people with easily accessible services.”
It seems TOT’s vision has never been more true than now during this time of need.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | PR Department

Ex-military doctors recalled by the Royal Thai Air Force
Even though Thailand’s government has managed to decrease the number of daily infections, authorities still have a huge workload of looking out for patients and processing new arrivals at state quarantine facilities.
So 50 ex-military doctors have been recalled by the Royal Thai Air Force in an “essential mission” of battling Thailand’s Covid-19 outbreak.
Air force chief Air Chief Marshal Maanat Wongwat says “The air force has also joined the fight, so we need to prepare our medical personnel for the situation.”
He also thanked doctors in a welcoming ceremony held yesterday at Navaminda Kasatriyadhiraj Royal Air Force Academy in northern Bangkok.
“This is the first time the air force has called up its former-officers to reinforce its military personnel. Everyone has both air force blood and spirit as a doctor, we will fight the war against this virus together.”
All the doctors previously served at air force-run hospitals before resigning to work for private hospitals or opening their own clinics. Most of the doctors, aged under 50, will serve the air force up to April 30 at least. The doctors will be split into two groups…
- Treating patients at Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital and Royal Thai Air Force Hospital (Sikan)
- Flying Training School in Nakhon Pathom, where 75 Thais returning from Indonesia are being kept in quarantine
Each doctor will be given a daily allowance of 240 baht.
The air force is also following an urgent policy to have state agencies cut their budgets to enable the government to fund measures against the Covid-19 pandemic and cope with its impact on the economy.
“We will slash 23% of our annual budget,” ACM Maanat said.
“The decrease will not seriously affect development plans, although the air force will be required to adjust some projects and outlays.”
The air force will reportedly delay a 2.4 billion baht spend on a T-50 trainer jet order from South Korea, as well as the upgrade of C-130 aircraft and other construction projects valued over 3 billion baht.
Some of the Air Forces former doctors said they were happy to return to the service of their country.
“I raised no questions when the air force called me. As a soldier, I’m ready to join the mission.” – Former Squadron leader Nathi Diphorm.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
