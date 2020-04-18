image
image
Connect with us

Transport

Four more Skytrain stations slated to open in June

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

6 hours ago

 on 

Four more Skytrain stations slated to open in June | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Bangkok.com
    • follow us in feedly

Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain is as ubiquitous in Bangkok as good street food and fake Viagra, and it’s about to add four new stops to extend its reach. A spokeman says test runs to 4 new stations beyond Kasetsart University station (N13) began on April 8.

The system currently comprises 43 stations along two lines: the Sukhumvit Line running northwards and eastwards, ending at Mo Chit and Kheha respectively, and the Silom Line which serves Silom and Sathorn Roads, the central business district of Bangkok, terminating at National Stadium and Bang Wa.

The four new stations are: the Royal Forest Department (N14), Bang Bua (N15), 11th Infantry Regiment (N16) and Wat Phra Sri Mahathat (N17).

“We are in the process of dynamic tests, in which we run one or two empty trains a day to test the efficiency of the track management system. Passengers will be able to board trains during test runs in May and the extended route will officially open in June.”

“Test runs in the past week showed satisfactory results with all systems running optimally. Almost 100% of necessary equipment has already been installed at the four stations. We also make sure that the new stations are in compliance with the government’s social distancing policies to prevent the spreading of Covid-19 by using signs, checkpoints and barriers to minimise crowdedness in the station and platform areas. We also offer temperature checking service and hand gel disperser to all commuters.”

The extended Sukhumvit Line will terminate at Ku Kot station (N24), which is slated to open by the end of 2020.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Man beats 4 year old son to death in Bangkok

Anukul

Published

9 hours ago

on

April 18, 2020

By

Man beats 4 year old son to death in Bangkok | The Thaiger
PHOTO: thairath.co.th

Yesterday, just after midnight a man was charged with murder after striking and killing his 4 year old while high on drugs. Local police authorities had received a call that a boy had been fatally injured in an apartment in Soi Petchkasem, Phasi charoen district in Bangkok.

When police arrived at the apartment, the door was locked so officers had to force their way in. Inside they found a man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, holding a bloodstained pestle in his hand.

The man’s wife had already rushed to the hospital with the son, whose skull was later found to be fractured.

Man beats 4 year old son to death in Bangkok | News by The Thaiger

The boy later died at the hospital.

The apartment’s manager told the police that she saw the boy’s mother taking her son to hospital after returning from work and finding him lying on the floor covered in blood.”

Police say that the father had been using illicit drugs and was unable to give them any useful information about the incident. He was arrested and charged with murder before being remanded.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phone booths get new lease on life as ‘Covid boxes’

Sean Kelly

Published

1 day ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

Phone booths get new lease on life as ‘Covid boxes’ | The Thaiger

Move over Clark Kent, there’s a new Superhero in town in need of your dressing room. The Digital Economy and Society Ministry is converting TOT phone booths into Covid-19 testing kiosks to help lower the infection risk faced by healthcare workers due to the shortage of personal protective equipment.

At a cost of less than 1,000 baht to repurpose, selected booths will be cleaned and have holes fitted allowing healthcare workers to put their arm through and collect samples from patients and has a positive pressure fan and filtration system to prevent particulate from entering.

Expect to see our new heroes assisting the public soon as TOT’s vice president Morakot Thienmontree believes the first batch of 50 “Covid boxes”, are expected to be fully converted by the end of the month and deployed at selected hospitals.

While phone booth usage over the last few decades has been in decline, we can’t help but recall the words of former TOT Director in Phuket Mr Chanwis Bunjongkarn when he said “The TOT, as a public company, does not operate the phone booths for profit. We keep them to serve the public needand to provide certain groups of people with easily accessible services.”

It seems TOT’s vision has never been more true than now during this time of need.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | PR Department

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus Hospitals

Ex-military doctors recalled by the Royal Thai Air Force

Anukul

Published

2 days ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

Ex-military doctors recalled by the Royal Thai Air Force | The Thaiger
PHOTO: facebook@medical.rtaf.mi.th

Even though Thailand’s government has managed to decrease the number of daily infections, authorities still have a huge workload of looking out for patients and processing new arrivals at state quarantine facilities.

So 50 ex-military doctors have been recalled by the Royal Thai Air Force in an “essential mission” of battling Thailand’s Covid-19 outbreak.

Air force chief Air Chief Marshal Maanat Wongwat says “The air force has also joined the fight, so we need to prepare our medical personnel for the situation.”

He also thanked doctors in a welcoming ceremony held yesterday at Navaminda Kasatriyadhiraj Royal Air Force Academy in northern Bangkok.

“This is the first time the air force has called up its former-officers to reinforce its military personnel. Everyone has both air force blood and spirit as a doctor, we will fight the war against this virus together.”

Ex-military doctors recalled by the Royal Thai Air Force | News by The Thaiger

All the doctors previously served at air force-run hospitals before resigning to work for private hospitals or opening their own clinics. Most of the doctors, aged under 50, will serve the air force up to April 30 at least. The doctors will be split into two groups…

  1. Treating patients at Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital and Royal Thai Air Force Hospital (Sikan)
  2. Flying Training School in Nakhon Pathom, where 75 Thais returning from Indonesia are being kept in quarantine

Each doctor will be given a daily allowance of 240 baht.

The air force is also following an urgent policy to have state agencies cut their budgets to enable the government to fund measures against the Covid-19 pandemic and cope with its impact on the economy.

“We will slash 23% of our annual budget,” ACM Maanat said.

“The decrease will not seriously affect development plans, although the air force will be required to adjust some projects and outlays.”

The air force will reportedly delay a 2.4 billion baht spend on a T-50 trainer jet order from South Korea, as well as the upgrade of C-130 aircraft and other construction projects valued over 3 billion baht.

Some of the Air Forces former doctors said they were happy to return to the service of their country.

“I raised no questions when the air force called me. As a soldier, I’m ready to join the mission.” – Former Squadron leader Nathi Diphorm.

Ex-military doctors recalled by the Royal Thai Air Force | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 months ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 months ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 months ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending