Curfew violations on the rise | The Thaiger

Despite the Emergency Decree of a nationwide curfew enforced by police checkpoints, armed soldiers, hefty fines and threats of jail time, people are still found to be violating the orders by going out.

This from Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

“Not only are people ignoring the curfew, but the numbers of those caught violating the Emergency Decree is on the rise.”

As of today, 1,293 people have violated the curfew, warnings were issued to 246 and 1,047 others have been prosecuted. Most were caught in group settings.

Dr Taweesin is urging people to stay indoors if it is not necessary for them to go outside in order to cut down on the spread of Covid-19. Though the number of new infections has dropped dramatically from hundreds to just 38 new cases today, he said it is not time for people to let their guards down or “we could see a resurgence in the numbers”.

SOURCE: The Nation

• Stay at home • Apply rigorous social distancing, about 2 metres, at all times • Wash your hands regularly and be vigilant about personal hygiene • Stock up now on vital medications • Keep abreast of all your local news and restrictions • Always wear a facemark when in public places.