Curfew may be shortened another hour – Midnight to 4am | The Thaiger

Curfew may be shortened another hour – Midnight to 4am
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, headed up by the Thai PM, is mulling knocking off another hour from the national curfew. If it goes ahead the curfew would shortened from 11pm – 4am daily to Midnight – 4am daily. It could happen as early as June 1, along with other relaxations of restrictions. The National Security Council is being consulted on the matter of shortening the curfew.
Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam also explained that the extension of the state of emergency is a totally different issue from the national curfew. The state of emergency is a provision in the constitution giving the Thai PM sweeping powers to act without consulting parliament. The curfew has been a tool enacted by the CCSA to help curb the spread of Covid-19.
The emergency decree has now been extended until at least the end of June, meaning that the Thai PM, as head of the CCSA, will continue to decide on matters pertaining to the control of Covid-19 and the lifting of restrictions. The Thai cabinet will rubber stamp the extension of the emergency decree this Tuesday.
The closure of schools, and the postponement of the start of the new school year until July 1, was also a separate from the state of emergency. Thailand’s schools were ordered closed by the Cabinet in early March, for the safety of students. Long distance learning, via smartphones, computers or television, which has been rolled out this week is another tool the CCSA is using as it mulls options for lifting of restrictions.
Schools that say they are ready to reopen before July 1 can do so, according to the PM, “on the condition that they have permission from health officials”, citing the case of Chulabhorn School and some international education institutions.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Pattaya hoteliers complain about alleged “quarantine kickbacks”
Hoteliers in Pattaya have made an official complaint about a group of people, claiming to be officials who can ensure their properties will be chosen as quarantine centres, are demanding kickbacks of up to 40%. They are urging the government to look into the issue, but officials have been quick to deny any involvement by legitimate authorities.
Government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat said yesterday that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered an investigation into the allegations. He has promised to take tough action against anyone “taking advantage of people and business operators during this difficult time.”
The assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration also said yesterday that the centre has never sent anyone to coordinate or demand “change” for turning a place into a state quarantine facility.
On Friday Manager Online reported that a “number of people” have been approaching hotel operators in the resort town, offering to ensure their properties are chosen for state quarantine if they pay them up to 40% of what they receive from the government.
The government will pay participating hotels 1,000 baht per person per day for hosting people during their mandatory 14 day quarantine periods. Around 80,000 Thai nationals who have returned from abroad have been placed in quarantine facilities nationwide as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19, some of them hotels..
State agencies choose quarantine sites based on a set of criteria that include hotel licences, a capacity of more than 200 non-carpeted rooms and separate air conditioners for each room. There are several hotels that meet the criteria in Pattaya, where about 10,000 rooms have already been used for the purpose. Since all hotels have been temporarily closed by government order, operators are eager to make any kind of deal that could earn them some money.
But the acting president of the Chon Buri chapter of the Tourism Council of Thailand says a number of hoteliers in Pattaya are reluctant to pursue the deal.
“Although they will be paid 1,000 baht per person per day for 14 days, costs of meals are included, not to mention staff and utility costs. Besides, accepting the deal will disqualify their employees from social security benefits.”
He was referring to compensation their employees would receive from the Social Security Fund, which would end if they are re-employed, even for 14 days. The chapter sent a list of 20 hotels willing to turn their facilities into state quarantine centres, but they have not been inspected by authorities.
“Importantly, a group of people claiming to come from unidentified state agencies have approached us, saying they could make our hotels state quarantine places and we would get 1,000 baht per person per day. The catch? We’ll have to pay them an ‘operation fee’ of 40%.”
The chairman of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association confirmed the kickback demand at rates between 30% and 40%.
“Even if a hotel does not meet the criteria, these people promised they could coordinate to make it happen. So it’s possible this is teamwork.”
A PBTA adviser confirmed several operators of large and mid-sized hotels had been approached but most had turned down the offer as they viewed it was not worth it to reopen their hotels.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Despite low virus numbers, CCSA warns public not to be “reckless”
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said today that no new Covid-19cases were reported on Friday, and 3 today, but warns that people must remain vigilant because there are still infected people roaming undetected in public. CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin says that between May 8 and yesterday, 45 people tested positive for the disease. 20 were infected in other countries and quarantined on their return to Thailand. The other 25 caught the disease in Thailand.
The 25 local infections consisted of 11 who were in close contact with previously confirmed cases, 6 found by preemptive testing in high risk communities, 5 who visited crowded places, and 3 people in at-risk professions.
“The 25 people had been around in everyday life and this proves that infected people are still out there. So people cannot be reckless.”
Of the 3,037 local Covid-19 cases, 2,910 have recovered and 71 patients remain in hospital. The death toll remains at 56 and the recovery rate is well over 95%. As of today, global Covid-19 cases totalled 5.32 million+, with more than 340,000 deaths. The US has the most cases at 1.645 million and the most deaths at 97,655. It will slip over the 100,000 deaths milestone sometime on Sunday.
Dr. Taweesilp says the global Covid-19 situation has not peaked yet and the government’s local disease control measures must also take this into account.
At this stage Thailand’s emergency decree is poised to be extended throughout June and all borders remain closed for scheduled international flights and land border crossings, except for returning Thais on government-sanctioned charter flights, until the end of June.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok City Hall plans more proactive Covid-19 testing, new rules for pet cafés
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration aka City Hall plans a “sentinel surveillance approach” to aggressively test for Covid-19 in high-risk areas, and has issued new rules for pet cafés to ensure the safety of guests, animals and staff. Bangkok’s governor made the announcement yesterday.
“BMA will perform saliva tests in high-risk areas on at least 400 people per day until the end of June. The Ministry of Public Health has provided us with 15,000 test kits for this program. Under the sentinel surveillance approach, staff from BMA health offices will also randomly inspect business venues and provide suggestions in case they do not comply with proper health standards.”
The governor says the BMA board meeting will issue additional regulations for pet cafés in the greater Bangkok area to maintain sanitation standards and ensure the safety of customers, pets and staff from Covid-19 and other germs.
“Pet cafés must distinctively separate the dining area and petting area, whereas handwashing stations must be installed before entering the petting area. Customers must take off their shoes, wear a face mask or face shield as well as a gown at all times while they pet the animals. Establishments must close for cleaning and ventilation every 2 hours.”
The governor stressed that social distancing measures must also be maintained in pet cafés, and customers are advised to lower their voices in the petting area to limit the generation of saliva droplets.
“Sick animals must be immediately separated from the others. All animals should be properly cleaned or bathed with proper cleaning products at least once a day. Feeding of animals by customers is prohibited.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
