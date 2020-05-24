New Thai Airways board will nominate 4 ‘professionals’ to execute restructure | The Thaiger

Business
New Thai Airways board will nominate 4 ‘professionals’ to execute restructure
Thai Airways first took off as the national airline on May 1, 1960 with its first passenger-carrying flight. 60 years later it’s now poised for a massive dissection as it enters bankruptcy proceedings and restructuring. It’s 60th birthday passed without fanfare or announcement as the pride of the nation scrambles for survival – a victim of a global pandemic, years of mismanagement, profound changes in the aviation market and a decade of accumulated debt.
A key point here is that the airline is NOT bankrupt – that’s very unlikely to happen given current and past governments’ willingness to keep the struggling airline afloat at all costs. At least now Thai Airways has a chance for real and urgent restructuring to make it an important player in the resurgence of Thai tourism and a contemporary airline business model.
Thailand’s Ministry of Transport has announced it is nominating 4 ‘professionals’ to the new board of Thai Airways who will be tasked with managing the business under the court-sanctioned rehabilitation plan. No names have been mentioned at this time.
A meeting was held on Friday between Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngarm, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana and the Transport Minister to discuss the rehabilitation program. The transparent process will now be undertaken under the Thai Bankruptcy Act, as approved by the Thai Cabinet and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The Finance Ministry has remained the largest single shareholder in the national airline but it has had to reduce its stake to less than 50% ownership. The Thai government lowered its equity ownership in the airline by selling a 3.2% stake.
According to a Finance Ministry filing to the the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Thai Finance Ministry offloaded 69.2 million shares to a mutual fund run by state-owned Krung Thai Bank on Friday showed. The filing did not disclose the sale price.
The sale reduced the Thai government stake in Thai Airways to 47.86% from 51.03%. This ends the airline’s status as a state-owned enterprise, one of the steps included in the restructuring plan.
Thai Airways International has recorded unsustainably heavy losses over the past two years – 11.5 billion baht and 12 billion baht in 2018 and 2019.
The Covid-19 pandemic, wreaking havoc on the global aviation industry, has dealt a particularly devastating blow to the ailing airline with all it’s planes grounded excepting a few doing minimal domestic routes and special repatriation charter flights. 6,000 staff, of the 22,000 people working for Thai Airways, have been informed they will be laid off but with a payout valued at 10 months of their wages.
Pattaya hoteliers complain about alleged “quarantine kickbacks”
Hoteliers in Pattaya have made an official complaint about a group of people, claiming to be officials who can ensure their properties will be chosen as quarantine centres, are demanding kickbacks of up to 40%. They are urging the government to look into the issue, but officials have been quick to deny any involvement by legitimate authorities.
Government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat said yesterday that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered an investigation into the allegations. He has promised to take tough action against anyone “taking advantage of people and business operators during this difficult time.”
The assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration also said yesterday that the centre has never sent anyone to coordinate or demand “change” for turning a place into a state quarantine facility.
On Friday Manager Online reported that a “number of people” have been approaching hotel operators in the resort town, offering to ensure their properties are chosen for state quarantine if they pay them up to 40% of what they receive from the government.
The government will pay participating hotels 1,000 baht per person per day for hosting people during their mandatory 14 day quarantine periods. Around 80,000 Thai nationals who have returned from abroad have been placed in quarantine facilities nationwide as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19, some of them hotels..
State agencies choose quarantine sites based on a set of criteria that include hotel licences, a capacity of more than 200 non-carpeted rooms and separate air conditioners for each room. There are several hotels that meet the criteria in Pattaya, where about 10,000 rooms have already been used for the purpose. Since all hotels have been temporarily closed by government order, operators are eager to make any kind of deal that could earn them some money.
But the acting president of the Chon Buri chapter of the Tourism Council of Thailand says a number of hoteliers in Pattaya are reluctant to pursue the deal.
“Although they will be paid 1,000 baht per person per day for 14 days, costs of meals are included, not to mention staff and utility costs. Besides, accepting the deal will disqualify their employees from social security benefits.”
He was referring to compensation their employees would receive from the Social Security Fund, which would end if they are re-employed, even for 14 days. The chapter sent a list of 20 hotels willing to turn their facilities into state quarantine centres, but they have not been inspected by authorities.
“Importantly, a group of people claiming to come from unidentified state agencies have approached us, saying they could make our hotels state quarantine places and we would get 1,000 baht per person per day. The catch? We’ll have to pay them an ‘operation fee’ of 40%.”
The chairman of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association confirmed the kickback demand at rates between 30% and 40%.
“Even if a hotel does not meet the criteria, these people promised they could coordinate to make it happen. So it’s possible this is teamwork.”
A PBTA adviser confirmed several operators of large and mid-sized hotels had been approached but most had turned down the offer as they viewed it was not worth it to reopen their hotels.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Pattaya Council mulls a mass transport monorail system
Nothing like the middle of a pandemic to announce a new monorail project. Undeterred, the Pattaya City council have announced a new 9 kilometre monorail as part of its Eastern Economic Corridor projects. They cite the need to ease traffic congestion caused by rapid urban growth in the seaside party town. They say the inner city area is in desperate need of a proper public transport system.
The City’s deputy mayor Manote Nongyai says that an “efficient system will be in high demand after the Covid-19 crisis eases, which will see an influx of tourists return to the city”.
“Pattaya has a wealth of potential for economic development, it has been plagued with traffic problems caused by rapid urban growth.”
But the planning is still in the early days and it’s not the first time that the monorail has come up. Just 5 months ago the Council was all excited about a new light rail tram system for the city. That appears to have fallen off the mayor’s desk and been replaced with this latest monorail project. Yesterday’s announcement was a chance to discuss the feasibility study, assess the environmental impacts and come up with designs for the development of a Pattaya monorail system.
The 9 kilometre monorail track would run from the Pattaya railway station along a motorway, to Northern Pattaya Road, Pattaya Sai 2 Road, Thap Phraya intersection to the Bali Hai Pier. The route passes some of the main locations for daily commuters, according to the deputy mayor.
The deputy mayor said Pattaya city hall is allocating a budget of 70 million baht for the feasibility study and said that the proposed monorail would link with the government’s ‘pin up’ EEC infrastructure which spans three eastern provinces of Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong. The council had already hired a consultants to study designs and environment impacts. There was no timeline for a completion of these components of the project.
He also said the monorail project could be an investment under a public-private partnership.
But some of the basic components of the system appear to have been decided already with the deputy mayor announcing that the the monorail system sit up on elevated steel-reinforced concrete pylons, with each pylon only 1.8 metres wide carrying the monorail tracks.
“That means they do not take up much space during the construction, which makes them suited for the narrow road surfaces in Pattaya.”
He also stressed that there would be no need to expropriate a lot of land along the proposed route for the construction process, meaning there would be less impact on local residents.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand’s property market set to experience brokerage megashift
by Bill Barnett
It’s clear that Thailand’s real estate sector is expected to undergo a megashift as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and search for a ‘new normal’, if that’s even possible. That said, one of the country’s leading PropTech groups FazWaz says the crisis has only accelerated dynamic charges to the sector that have been bubbling to the surface over the past two years.
“Big data and virtual seamless transactions are recurring trends whose time has come”, according to FazWaz CEO Brennan Campbell.
“The current crisis has created a great wall between property buyers and sellers can easily be demolished through a complete overhaul of the legacy brokerage transaction process. “
FazWaz, who are a PropTech start-up under Thailand’s BOI (Board of Investment) technology development platform has methodically pursued an enhanced big data platform by focusing on creating a forward-looking property transaction model.
Over the next few months the next domino to fall is a new FazWaz product using online data to create dynamic property valuation, which can be used by financial institutions, developers and prospective buyers in obtaining real-time appraisals.
Commenting on the new business model Campbell says that it’s time for reality to bite.
“The old method of real estate valuation in Thailand, that requires an arduous paper chase, walking around neighbourhoods, staring at ‘for sale signs’, and looking back versus looking forward, makes zero sense.”
Big data allows FazWaz to understand dynamic demonstrated trends 24/7 and uses algorithms that can predict future values. Thailand’s shifting property landscape is seeing lines blur between primary and secondary sales. This is magnified even more, given both rely on market valuations as a lever for transactions. A recent FazWaz deep dive into the Phuket real estate sector showed a market value of properties for sale in excess of 100 billion baht.
Lessons learned in the current crisis, that is moving away from traditional brokerage, has prospective buyers taking virtual tours of property (VR) instead of going to show units. VDR (virtual data room) is also becoming a new standard in the transaction process. It has been accelerated into the due diligence process by sheer necessity. Add in the use of big data for AVM (automated valuation model) property valuations is clearly a more accurate methodology given emerging market volatility.
As Thailand’s property sector goes into reopening mode, and the long journey towards recovery, Campbell weighs in with “the new path is one that the industry has not been on before, big data doesn’t sleep, nor do disruptors to the sector. Ultimately PropTech will change the sector in ways you cannot even imagine today.”Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
