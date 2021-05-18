Covid UPDATE Tuesday: 2,473 new cases, 35 deaths

In Tuesday’s report of Covid cases in Thailand, the public health ministry has announced 2,473 new infections and 35 Covid-related deaths. The number of active cases continues to rise. Yesterday the state recorded 35,055 people still under care in hospitals or field hospitals. Most of these people remain asymptomatic.

Around the world there are now 164,262,554 reported infections since the start of the pandemic and 3,403,995. After peaking in mid-April, the world infection rate has started to fall again, along with the death rate.

• 28 clusters are now under observation in Bangkok across 19 districts.

Yesterday 1,843 new cases were detected in the Capital, out of yesterday’s record-high 9,635 infections reported across the country’s 77 provinces. 6,853 of those cases were detected in the Thai prison system.

In all, there are 28 clusters in 19 Bangkok district… Din Daeng, Watthana, Klong Toey, Laksi, Lat Phrao, Ratchathewi, Phra Nakhon, Pomprap Sattruphai, Suan Luang, Pathumwan, Sathon, Samphanthawong, Chatuchak, Bang Rak, Prawet, Wang Thonglang, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok Noi and Huai Khwang.

• Covid-sniffing dogs will soon be roaming Bangkok’s streets, along with their volunteer aides. The dogs, and volunteers, are being trained at the sniffer-dog project at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Veterinary Science. So far, the project has trained six Labradors to sniff out Covid-19 in human sweat.

Chula’s deputy dean for research and innovation, says that the dogs’ sense of smell is 50 times better than that of humans. According to Nation Thailand, the dogs were successfully trained to sit when they detected Covid-19 in sweat on the fabric.

“The Labradors were found to have an accuracy of 94.8% in detecting asymptomatic patients.”

SOURCES: FRB | Nation Thailand

