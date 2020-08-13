Pattaya nightlife venues call for closing time to be extended to pre-Covid hours | The Thaiger

Nightlife operators in Pattaya are pleading to be allowed to revert to the later closing times that were in place prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, while the government’s Covid-19 task force is further easing restrictions on transport, schools, and sporting events, the emergency decree still remains in place. This means that former tourist hotspots like Pattaya, whose special designation meant bars and clubs could stay open longer than many other parts of the country, must currently adhere to a mandatory closing time of midnight.

However, some business owners accuse others of not observing the midnight closing requirement, putting those who do at a disadvantage. As venues continue to suffer from a lack of international tourists, those who’ve turned their attention to domestic tourists are pleading with officials to let them stay open until at least 2.00am. However, with the emergency decree still in place until at least the end of this month, an extension to the current mandatory closing time of midnight is unlikely.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News