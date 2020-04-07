Covid Cat Craze Challenge aka. Flying Pussy Competition | The Thaiger

What do we get when we add panic buying of toilet rolls, worldwide sports on hiatus, and lots of free time during the Covid-19 global pandemic quarantine measures? Cat videos of course!

Not just cats, but cats v Toilet rolls.

Cats jumping increasingly stacked toilet paper has gone viral, and no, not the kind that will make you ill for once, but rather the social media sensation sickness, as videos of quarantined cat owners challenging their furry friends to their personal best in vault competition.

How does it work? Start with one rung of toilet of paper rolls in a doorway, toilet paper no doubt purchased under the first wave of Covid-19 fears which sent shoppers in a frenzy and depleted stores in mass only to now be used for entertainment, and level by level increase the height for your feline friend to leap.

So far it seems the cat to toilet paper ratio tops out at around seven rolls high. Assemble your QuarenTEAM and see if your cat has what it takes to win The Thaiger Quarantine Crown. Submit your video to The Thaiger to enter with #QuarantineCrown for a chance to claim the title (post it on YouTube and send us the link). If we get a few videos entries we’ll find a nice prize!!

Pussies, start your engines.

PS. The Thaiger’s 3 cats just wouldn’t come when called (they never do), so we may have to lure them with food. Then again they’d rather just play with the toilet rolls and run run around the house.

Cat jumping over toiletpaper wall When I have too much free time during self quarantine By ingeleoniee | IG Posted by 9GAG Cute on Friday, April 3, 2020