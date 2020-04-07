CP will start production of medical masks in Thailand | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CP will start production of medical masks in Thailand
4 weeks ago the Charoen Pokphand Group announced plans to build a factory specifically to start the production of medical masks for medical personnel and Thai citizens. CP has now bought an automatic medical mask machine from China with the ability to produce 50,000 medical masks per day.
In the past 3 weeks, the CP group has been constructing the medical mask factory and is now 80% completed.
The 1st automatic medical mask machine arrived 2 days ago (April 5) at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on flight YG 9021 from China.
The 1st machine has been delivered to the factory and a team of Thais’ are now communicating with specialists abroad via video conference to properly set it up. Operations will start as soon as the machine is put properly into place.
The 2nd machine is expected to arrive on April 9 but there is no confirmation of the date as there maybe changes or new regulations on flights arriving in Thailand that will affect its arrival.
CP will be able to produce an average of 100,000 medical masks per day or about 3 million masks per month after the 2nd machine arrives and gets up to speed.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Boxing fans preparing to donate blood plasma to help others with their recovery
Today, boxing fans who has fully recovered from the Covid-19 virus has announced that they are planning to donate their blood plasma to help doctor and medical officials study on ways to help others. With the donation fans are hoping that it could help with the recovery of other patients and hopefully, find a cure for the pandemic.
A ring announcer Pinit Polkhan reports to PPTV36 in an interview that…
“He and a group of 30 boxing fans will donate their blood plasma after researchers found out that it could be a potential way to study the virus and treating the infection.”
“After we heard the news from the Thai Red Cross Society, those who have recovered agreed to come forward to donate their blood.”
He also saw it as an opportunity to contribute to society after the Muay Thai industry faced criticism for proceeding the match at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on March 6.
“Many people blamed the Lumpini boxing stadium for being a ‘super spreader’ of Covid-19 infections in Thailand, although it’s not totally true, we have to face it. As we have recovered from the virus, we want to contribute something positive to society.”
Director of the National Blood Centre Dootchai Chaiwanichsiri, says “volunteers need to wait for 14 days after they have been discharged from hospital before making donations.”
Chulalongkorn University’s virology expert Yong Poovorawan, says…
“The plasma (a clear, yellowish liquid derived from blood) contains antibodies that may help fight the coronavirus.”
“Plasma from recovered Covid-19 patients will be beneficial in curing patients who are suffering from severe conditions since it’s like a serum to cure the disease. It can inhibit the virus from attacking lung cells and preventing patients from suffering pneumonitis.”
Many countries have begun clinical trials of using plasma to treat coronavirus patients including China, Canada, South Korea, Singapore and the US, as researchers around the world race to develop vaccines and medications to treat the infection.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
A Bangkok hospital offers free drive-through Covid-19 tests for taxi drivers
Few industries see more contact with potentially infected people than transportation services. That is why a new drive through testing system has been developed in the nation’s capital.
Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi on Bangna-Trat Road has launched free drive-through Covid-19 tests for taxi drivers who live or work in Bang Na, Bang Kaew, Bang Phli, Suvarnabhumi Airport or Samut Prakan province, and may been in contact with Covid-19 patients or visitors from high-risk countries.
To receive a free test, taxi operators must register at the hospital website and book an appointment. The free service will serve only ten drivers per day. Bangkok has an estimated 140,000 taxi drivers, hmmm.
Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi also provides drive-through tests to the public for 5,500 baht per person and will email the result within a few days.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Curfew violations on the rise
Despite the Emergency Decree of a nationwide curfew enforced by police checkpoints, armed soldiers, hefty fines and threats of jail time, people are still found to be violating the orders by going out.
This from Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
“Not only are people ignoring the curfew, but the numbers of those caught violating the Emergency Decree is on the rise.”
As of today, 1,293 people have violated the curfew, warnings were issued to 246 and 1,047 others have been prosecuted. Most were caught in group settings.
Dr Taweesin is urging people to stay indoors if it is not necessary for them to go outside in order to cut down on the spread of Covid-19. Though the number of new infections has dropped dramatically from hundreds to just 38 new cases today, he said it is not time for people to let their guards down or “we could see a resurgence in the numbers”.
