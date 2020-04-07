CP will start production of medical masks in Thailand | The Thaiger

4 weeks ago the Charoen Pokphand Group announced plans to build a factory specifically to start the production of medical masks for medical personnel and Thai citizens. CP has now bought an automatic medical mask machine from China with the ability to produce 50,000 medical masks per day.

In the past 3 weeks, the CP group has been constructing the medical mask factory and is now 80% completed.

The 1st automatic medical mask machine arrived 2 days ago (April 5) at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on flight YG 9021 from China.

The 1st machine has been delivered to the factory and a team of Thais’ are now communicating with specialists abroad via video conference to properly set it up. Operations will start as soon as the machine is put properly into place.

The 2nd machine is expected to arrive on April 9 but there is no confirmation of the date as there maybe changes or new regulations on flights arriving in Thailand that will affect its arrival.

CP will be able to produce an average of 100,000 medical masks per day or about 3 million masks per month after the 2nd machine arrives and gets up to speed.

