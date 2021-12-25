Connect with us

Tourism

The best reasons to celebrate Christmas in The Land of Smiles

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Uwe Schwarzbach

Whether you live here, or you’re a tourist who fancies spending Christmas away from home for once, there are countless reasons to celebrate the holiday season in Thailand. Now that the country has re-opened to vaccinated foreign tourists, we round up the best reasons to visit the Land of Smiles at Christmas time.

The Weather
For many, this will be reason number 1. If you hail from the northern hemisphere, you’ll be all too familiar with the harsh winter weather December brings. Not the case in Thailand! If you like the idea of choosing flip flops over slippers on Christmas morning, then the Land of Smiles is where you want to be. Sure, there might be a little rain from time to time, but the weather will be pleasant and sunny for the most part. If you hate a cold Christmas, Thailand is where you want to be.

The People
Who doesn’t want to spend Christmas surrounded by smiles? No Scrooges here and even the most argumentative families will be charmed enough by their surroundings to refrain from squabbling. While most Thais don’t celebrate Christmas, the smiling locals will go out of their way to wish you a “Merry Christmas”, knowing that for many foreigners, it is a major holiday. And don’t be surprised to see most Thais going about their business in Santa hats too!

The Beaches
Along with the weather, the beaches alone are reason to spend Christmas in Thailand. Unless you’re Australian, spending Christmas on the beach will be a novelty that will stay with you for a long time. Surrounded by white sand and turquoise waters, you might want to make a smug video call to family members back home in the cold, just to show off your little slice of Christmas paradise!

The Food
Whether it’s Thai food or more familiar holiday food, you’ll be spoilt for choice if you decide to spend Christmas in Thailand. In popular tourist locations, you should be able to find the traditional Christmas turkey and all the trimmings, but if you fancy it, Thai food is always a delicious alternative!

The Shopping
Panic not if you still have last-minute present shopping to face. Thailand has everything you could need, whether you want to peruse the handicraft stalls at a local market or lose yourself in some of Bangkok’s huge shopping malls. Whoever you’re buying for, you’ll have no shortage of shopping options in Thailand.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Culture Trip

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand22 mins ago

Thai vaccination now accepted in the EU Digital Covid Certificate
Tourism59 mins ago

Koh Samui, Phangan and Tao see uptick in holiday tourists
Thailand2 hours ago

The Thaiger Christmas Special feat. Adrian and Roykhien
Sponsored2 days ago

What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
advertiseadvertise
Thailand2 hours ago

8 Christmas gifts to bring back with you after travelling Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Pattaya tourist leaders call for local Sandbox as hotel bookings drop
Tourism3 hours ago

The best reasons to celebrate Christmas in The Land of Smiles
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Covid-19 warning issued for Camel Toe Restaurant in Pattaya
Thailand10 hours ago

A Thailand Christmas tradition: Santa Elephants in Covid-19 masks
Environment12 hours ago

With tourism suffering, sea turtles are thriving in peace in Phuket
Thailand20 hours ago

Christmas in Thailand… Santa travels by motorbike and elephants give gifts
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket hotels punished for Covid oversights
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 2,671 new cases; provincial totals
World21 hours ago

TikTok content moderators sue over exposure to disturbing content
Thailand21 hours ago

Eating Only Red and Green Thai Food Challenge – Thaiger Christmas Special
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

Omicron Covid-19 cases double, now 205 confirmed in Thailand
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending