Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 UPDATE: Provincial totals, vaccinations and more

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Thaiger

Today, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 12,697 new Covid-19 cases and 132 coronavirus-related deaths. In Thailand’s latest wave of the virus, which was first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported a total of 1,508,447 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA reported 13,540 recoveries. There are now 127,392 patients in Thailand receiving treatment for Covid-19.

Covid-19 UPDATE: Provincial totals, vaccinations and more

Out of the new cases reported today, 170 were detected at correctional facilities. Tens of thousands of inmates at Thailand’s prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Vaccinations have slowed a bit in the last week, but today a drive began to give third booster shots to 150,000 people at Bang Sue Grand Station and a drive is beginning to prioritise vaccination for teachers.

Covid-19 UPDATE: Provincial totals, vaccinations and more

 

IN OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

  • The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has decided to extend the state of emergency by 2 more months and delay reopening plans by 1 month. Read the story here.
  • While Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul says the US didn’t send the offer through correct channels, US Senator Tammy Duckworth says she told officials to fill out paperwork a month ago but they haven’t yet so the US is just waiting to send a donation of 1 million Pfizer vaccines. Read the story here.
  • A proposal is being considered to reduce quarantine to 10 or even 7 days in some situations for some travellers. Read the story here.

PROVINCIAL TOTALS

Covid-19 UPDATE: Provincial totals, vaccinations and more | News by Thaiger Covid-19 UPDATE: Provincial totals, vaccinations and more | News by Thaiger Covid-19 UPDATE: Provincial totals, vaccinations and more | News by Thaiger

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
Stonker
2021-09-24 17:36
So, per head of population, Chonburi has more than double the rate of Covid cases Bangkok has, and not far short of double the total cases. ... and they want to open to tourists in a week?
image
Graham
2021-09-24 18:08
Who cares what the totals are, you need to publish the number of tests to get an accurate figure, all this shows is that numbers are on the decline or leveling off (I would be good money that the number…
image
Guest1
2021-09-24 19:26
1 hour ago, Stonker said: So, per head of population, Chonburi has more than double the rate of Covid cases Bangkok has, and not far short of double the total cases. ... and they want to open to tourists in…
image
Rip255
2021-09-24 21:05
These totals for Chonburi arent hard to believe. Everyones socialising in any way they can to skirt the rules. We're all vaccinated. Cops dont seem to be overly strict in enforcing the rules either. Mask wearing is for theatre only…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

