Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 UPDATE: Provincial totals, vaccinations and more
Today, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 12,697 new Covid-19 cases and 132 coronavirus-related deaths. In Thailand’s latest wave of the virus, which was first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported a total of 1,508,447 confirmed Covid-19 infections.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA reported 13,540 recoveries. There are now 127,392 patients in Thailand receiving treatment for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases reported today, 170 were detected at correctional facilities. Tens of thousands of inmates at Thailand’s prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Vaccinations have slowed a bit in the last week, but today a drive began to give third booster shots to 150,000 people at Bang Sue Grand Station and a drive is beginning to prioritise vaccination for teachers.
IN OTHER COVID-19 NEWS
- The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has decided to extend the state of emergency by 2 more months and delay reopening plans by 1 month. Read the story here.
- While Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul says the US didn’t send the offer through correct channels, US Senator Tammy Duckworth says she told officials to fill out paperwork a month ago but they haven’t yet so the US is just waiting to send a donation of 1 million Pfizer vaccines. Read the story here.
- A proposal is being considered to reduce quarantine to 10 or even 7 days in some situations for some travellers. Read the story here.
PROVINCIAL TOTALS
