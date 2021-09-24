Covid-19 UPDATE: Provincial totals, vaccinations and more

Today, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 12,697 new Covid-19 cases and 132 coronavirus-related deaths. In Thailand’s latest wave of the virus, which was first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported a total of 1,508,447 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA reported 13,540 recoveries. There are now 127,392 patients in Thailand receiving treatment for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases reported today, 170 were detected at correctional facilities. Tens of thousands of inmates at Thailand’s prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Vaccinations have slowed a bit in the last week, but today a drive began to give third booster shots to 150,000 people at Bang Sue Grand Station and a drive is beginning to prioritise vaccination for teachers.

IN OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has decided to extend the state of emergency by 2 more months and delay reopening plans by 1 month. Read the story here.

While Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul says the US didn’t send the offer through correct channels, US Senator Tammy Duckworth says she told officials to fill out paperwork a month ago but they haven’t yet so the US is just waiting to send a donation of 1 million Pfizer vaccines. Read the story here.

A proposal is being considered to reduce quarantine to 10 or even 7 days in some situations for some travellers. Read the story here.

PROVINCIAL TOTALS

