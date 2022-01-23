Tourism
Government plans to gather data, combine tourism databases
In an effort to organize data and bolster tourism for the future, government agencies are looking at merging the databases of tourism-related agencies, businesses, and organizations. They plan to create a unified database in order to bring together all the information in an organized system.
A campaign was launched, supported by the Department of Tourism, the Department of Provincial Administration, and the Department of Health Service Support who each signed on to an agreement of creating a merger of their databases. The amalgamation of data is aiming to begin with the service sector first.
The database will also benefit public health and safety, as facilities involved in tourism are generally held to higher health standards during the Covid-19 pandemic so integrating all their data will provide a more uniform approach to maintaining health safety throughout Thailand.
The director-general of the Department of Tourism said that the first step of the project will be focusing on homestays and similar accommodations, as well as spa and massage businesses who all need to be certified for Covid-19 safety standards.
Once the government has finished assimilating, combining, and standardizing all the data from all the different databases, the plan is to have agencies continue to collect their data to a centralized tourism database that will then support the recovery and growth of the battered tourism industry during the pandemic, and after in a post-Covid-19 world.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
