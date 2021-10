Covid-19 Saturday Update: 10,648 cases, 82 deaths, provincial data

Today, the CCSA reported 10,648 new Covid-19 infections, a change of +162 since yesterday, and 82 Coronavirus-related deaths, a change of -12 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,743,975 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,794 recoveries, a change of +83 from yesterday. There are now 107,378 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, a change of -228 from yesterday, including 2,845 in the ICU and 668 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 111 were found in correctional facilities, 650 were identified by community testing, and 9,873 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,065 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 NUMBERS

3 provinces reported no new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours: Nakhon Phanom, Sing Buri, and Nan.

Provinces that increased their ranking in most Covid-19 infections: Rayong, Narathiwat, Surat Thani, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai, Maha Sarakham, Phetchabun, Satun

The provinces with the most new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,077 πŸ — 385,764 11 Yala 664 πŸ — 33,485 7 Songkhla 621 πŸ — 38,133 15 Pattani 561 πŸ — 28,712 48 Kalasin 484 πŸ — 8,809 3 Chonburi 470 πŸ • 96,252 14 Narathiwat 459 πŸ — 31,145 2 Samut Prakan 380 πŸ — 118,092 19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 369 πŸ • 21,507 32 Chanthaburi 350 πŸ • 15,402

Full provincial figures are below:

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,077 πŸ • 385,764 2 Samut Prakan 380 πŸ • 118,092 4 Samut Sakhon 106 πŸ • 91,036 6 Nonthaburi 127 πŸ — 55,465 9 Pathum Thani 91 πŸ • 37,189 12 Nakhon Pathom 62 πŸ — 32,574 16 Ayutthaya 96 πŸ — 28,112 17 Saraburi 137 πŸ — 28,034 31 Lopburi 82 πŸ — 15,432 35 Suphan Buri 84 πŸ — 12,423 36 Nakhon Sawan 146 πŸ • 12,317 42 Ang Thong 15 πŸ — 10,354 43 Samut Songkhram 48 πŸ — 9,920 44 Nakhon Nayok 85 πŸ • 9,838 46 Phetchabun 71 πŸ • 9,136 51 Kamphaeng Phet 8 πŸ — 7,378 55 Sukhothai 25 πŸ • 5,567 56 Phitsanulok 29 πŸ • 5,415 59 Phichit 33 πŸ • 4,442 66 Uthai Thani 3 πŸ — 3,063 69 Sing Buri 0 πŸ — 2,738 73 Chai Nat 2 β€’ 2,315

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 18 Nakhon Ratchasima 195 πŸ • 27,467 24 Ubon Ratchathani 73 πŸ — 17,658 25 Buriram 32 πŸ — 16,275 26 Surin 109 πŸ • 15,928 27 Udon Thani 133 πŸ — 15,691 29 Khon Kaen 255 πŸ • 15,579 30 Sisaket 29 πŸ — 15,559 37 Roi Et 18 πŸ — 12,177 41 Maha Sarakham 34 πŸ • 10,365 45 Chaiyaphum 49 πŸ • 9,524 48 Kalasin 484 πŸ • 8,809 50 Sakon Nakhon 25 πŸ • 7,472 57 Yasothon 8 πŸ — 5,137 58 Nakhon Phanom 0 πŸ — 4,846 61 Nong Bua Lamphu 14 πŸ • 4,049 64 Nong Khai 10 πŸ • 3,353 65 Loei 24 πŸ — 3,346 68 Amnat Charoen 10 πŸ • 2,866 74 Mukdahan 5 πŸ • 2,180 75 Bueng Kan 10 πŸ • 1,871

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 7 Songkhla 621 πŸ • 38,133 11 Yala 664 πŸ — 33,485 13 Narathiwat 459 πŸ — 31,145 15 Pattani 561 πŸ — 28,712 19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 369 πŸ — 21,507 28 Surat Thani 181 πŸ — 15,667 33 Phuket 153 πŸ • 13,262 40 Chumphon 161 πŸ • 10,979 47 Ranong 26 πŸ • 9,108 49 Trang 189 πŸ • 7,646 52 Krabi 81 πŸ — 6,263 54 Phatthalung 129 πŸ — 6,108 63 Phang Nga 94 πŸ • 3,671 67 Satun 98 β€’ 2,942

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 39 Chiang Mai 278 πŸ • 11,057 60 Uttaradit 12 πŸ — 4,082 62 Chiang Rai 41 πŸ • 3,952 70 Lamphun 23 πŸ — 2,505 71 Lampang 21 πŸ — 2,471 72 Nan 0 πŸ — 2,376 76 Phayao 11 πŸ • 1,770 77 Phrae 4 πŸ • 1,648 78 Mae Hong Son 44 πŸ — 1,210

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 470 πŸ • 96,252 8 Rayong 325 πŸ • 37,209 14 Chachoengsao 83 πŸ — 31,130 21 Prachinburi 225 πŸ • 20,040 32 Chanthaburi 350 πŸ • 15,402 34 Sa Kaeo 114 πŸ • 12,951 53 Trat 93 πŸ • 6,222

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 111 πŸ — 71,836 10 Ratchaburi 241 πŸ — 33,862 20 Phetchaburi 121 πŸ • 20,122 22 Kanchanaburi 110 πŸ — 19,004 23 Tak 232 πŸ • 18,477 38 Prachuap Khiri Khan 151 πŸ • 12,174

SOURCE: DDC

