Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 Saturday Update: 10,648 cases, 82 deaths, provincial data

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 16OCT Covid-19 Update

Today, the CCSA reported 10,648 new Covid-19 infections, a change of +162 since yesterday, and 82 Coronavirus-related deaths, a change of -12 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,743,975 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

Covid-19 Saturday Update: 10,648 cases, 82 deaths, provincial data | News by Thaiger

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,794 recoveries, a change of +83 from yesterday. There are now 107,378 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, a change of -228 from yesterday, including 2,845 in the ICU and 668 on ventilators.

 

Covid-19 Saturday Update: 10,648 cases, 82 deaths, provincial data | News by Thaiger

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 111 were found in correctional facilities, 650 were identified by community testing, and 9,873 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,065 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

 

Covid-19 Saturday Update: 10,648 cases, 82 deaths, provincial data | News by Thaiger

 

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 NUMBERS

3 provinces reported no new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours: Nakhon Phanom, Sing Buri, and Nan.

Provinces that increased their ranking in most Covid-19 infections: Rayong, Narathiwat, Surat Thani, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai, Maha Sarakham, Phetchabun, Satun

The provinces with the most new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,077 🠗 385,764
11 Yala 664 🠗 33,485
7 Songkhla 621 🠗 38,133
15 Pattani 561 🠗 28,712
48 Kalasin 484 🠗 8,809
3 Chonburi 470 🠕 96,252
14 Narathiwat 459 🠗 31,145
2 Samut Prakan 380 🠗 118,092
19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 369 🠕 21,507
32 Chanthaburi 350 🠕 15,402

 

Covid-19 Saturday Update: 10,648 cases, 82 deaths, provincial data | News by Thaiger

 

Full provincial figures are below:

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,077 🠕 385,764
2 Samut Prakan 380 🠕 118,092
4 Samut Sakhon 106 🠕 91,036
6 Nonthaburi 127 🠗 55,465
9 Pathum Thani 91 🠕 37,189
12 Nakhon Pathom 62 🠗 32,574
16 Ayutthaya 96 🠗 28,112
17 Saraburi 137 🠗 28,034
31 Lopburi 82 🠗 15,432
35 Suphan Buri 84 🠗 12,423
36 Nakhon Sawan 146 🠕 12,317
42 Ang Thong 15 🠗 10,354
43 Samut Songkhram 48 🠗 9,920
44 Nakhon Nayok 85 🠕 9,838
46 Phetchabun 71 🠕 9,136
51 Kamphaeng Phet 8 🠗 7,378
55 Sukhothai 25 🠕 5,567
56 Phitsanulok 29 🠕 5,415
59 Phichit 33 🠕 4,442
66 Uthai Thani 3 🠗 3,063
69 Sing Buri 0 🠗 2,738
73 Chai Nat 2 2,315

 

 

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
18 Nakhon Ratchasima 195 🠕 27,467
24 Ubon Ratchathani 73 🠗 17,658
25 Buriram 32 🠗 16,275
26 Surin 109 🠕 15,928
27 Udon Thani 133 🠗 15,691
29 Khon Kaen 255 🠕 15,579
30 Sisaket 29 🠗 15,559
37 Roi Et 18 🠗 12,177
41 Maha Sarakham 34 🠕 10,365
45 Chaiyaphum 49 🠕 9,524
48 Kalasin 484 🠕 8,809
50 Sakon Nakhon 25 🠕 7,472
57 Yasothon 8 🠗 5,137
58 Nakhon Phanom 0 🠗 4,846
61 Nong Bua Lamphu 14 🠕 4,049
64 Nong Khai 10 🠕 3,353
65 Loei 24 🠗 3,346
68 Amnat Charoen 10 🠕 2,866
74 Mukdahan 5 🠕 2,180
75 Bueng Kan 10 🠕 1,871

 

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
7 Songkhla 621 🠕 38,133
11 Yala 664 🠗 33,485
13 Narathiwat 459 🠗 31,145
15 Pattani 561 🠗 28,712
19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 369 🠗 21,507
28 Surat Thani 181 🠗 15,667
33 Phuket 153 🠕 13,262
40 Chumphon 161 🠕 10,979
47 Ranong 26 🠕 9,108
49 Trang 189 🠕 7,646
52 Krabi 81 🠗 6,263
54 Phatthalung 129 🠗 6,108
63 Phang Nga 94 🠕 3,671
67 Satun 98 2,942

 

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
39 Chiang Mai 278 🠕 11,057
60 Uttaradit 12 🠗 4,082
62 Chiang Rai 41 🠕 3,952
70 Lamphun 23 🠗 2,505
71 Lampang 21 🠗 2,471
72 Nan 0 🠗 2,376
76 Phayao 11 🠕 1,770
77 Phrae 4 🠕 1,648
78 Mae Hong Son 44 🠗 1,210

 

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 470 🠕 96,252
8 Rayong 325 🠕 37,209
14 Chachoengsao 83 🠗 31,130
21 Prachinburi 225 🠕 20,040
32 Chanthaburi 350 🠕 15,402
34 Sa Kaeo 114 🠕 12,951
53 Trat 93 🠕 6,222

 

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 111 🠗 71,836
10 Ratchaburi 241 🠗 33,862
20 Phetchaburi 121 🠕 20,122
22 Kanchanaburi 110 🠗 19,004
23 Tak 232 🠕 18,477
38 Prachuap Khiri Khan 151 🠕 12,174

 

SOURCE: DDC

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok2 mins ago

Rescue workers cut stuck PVC pipe from man’s genitals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Covid-19 Saturday Update: 10,648 cases, 82 deaths, provincial data
Thailand3 hours ago

Nearly 70,000 foreigners register for vaccines on expatvac site

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Bangkok4 hours ago

Worker rescued from outside 26th floor after alleged rope cut
Tourism5 hours ago

38 countries reportedly on short list for no-quarantine reopening
Tourism5 hours ago

Tourism operators: Russians and others need clear entry rules
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World6 hours ago

Australian suspected gas leak is actually familiar smell for Thais
Bangkok7 hours ago

Soi Dog Foundation provides food relief for animals in flood-hit central Thailand
Hot News19 hours ago

Thai Twitter goes crazy as Russell Crowe tweets Sandbox visit
Crime21 hours ago

Transgender woman arrested for selling live sex show on LINE
Crime22 hours ago

Thai woman charged with trafficking women to Bahrain for sex
Thailand News Today22 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Arrival quarantine waived for 5 countries, The new Thailand pass | Oct. 15
Crime23 hours ago

Chon Buri Police arrest 30 people in luxury resort gambling raid
Guides24 hours ago

5 Thai cooking classes in Phuket
Politics24 hours ago

Bill Clinton hospitalised with blood infection
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending