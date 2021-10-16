Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 Saturday Update: 10,648 cases, 82 deaths, provincial data
Today, the CCSA reported 10,648 new Covid-19 infections, a change of +162 since yesterday, and 82 Coronavirus-related deaths, a change of -12 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,743,975 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,794 recoveries, a change of +83 from yesterday. There are now 107,378 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, a change of -228 from yesterday, including 2,845 in the ICU and 668 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 111 were found in correctional facilities, 650 were identified by community testing, and 9,873 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,065 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
PROVINCIAL COVID-19 NUMBERS
3 provinces reported no new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours: Nakhon Phanom, Sing Buri, and Nan.
Provinces that increased their ranking in most Covid-19 infections: Rayong, Narathiwat, Surat Thani, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai, Maha Sarakham, Phetchabun, Satun
The provinces with the most new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|1,077
|🠗
|385,764
|11
|Yala
|664
|🠗
|33,485
|7
|Songkhla
|621
|🠗
|38,133
|15
|Pattani
|561
|🠗
|28,712
|48
|Kalasin
|484
|🠗
|8,809
|3
|Chonburi
|470
|🠕
|96,252
|14
|Narathiwat
|459
|🠗
|31,145
|2
|Samut Prakan
|380
|🠗
|118,092
|19
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|369
|🠕
|21,507
|32
|Chanthaburi
|350
|🠕
|15,402
Full provincial figures are below:
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|1,077
|🠕
|385,764
|2
|Samut Prakan
|380
|🠕
|118,092
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|106
|🠕
|91,036
|6
|Nonthaburi
|127
|🠗
|55,465
|9
|Pathum Thani
|91
|🠕
|37,189
|12
|Nakhon Pathom
|62
|🠗
|32,574
|16
|Ayutthaya
|96
|🠗
|28,112
|17
|Saraburi
|137
|🠗
|28,034
|31
|Lopburi
|82
|🠗
|15,432
|35
|Suphan Buri
|84
|🠗
|12,423
|36
|Nakhon Sawan
|146
|🠕
|12,317
|42
|Ang Thong
|15
|🠗
|10,354
|43
|Samut Songkhram
|48
|🠗
|9,920
|44
|Nakhon Nayok
|85
|🠕
|9,838
|46
|Phetchabun
|71
|🠕
|9,136
|51
|Kamphaeng Phet
|8
|🠗
|7,378
|55
|Sukhothai
|25
|🠕
|5,567
|56
|Phitsanulok
|29
|🠕
|5,415
|59
|Phichit
|33
|🠕
|4,442
|66
|Uthai Thani
|3
|🠗
|3,063
|69
|Sing Buri
|0
|🠗
|2,738
|73
|Chai Nat
|2
|•
|2,315
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|18
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|195
|🠕
|27,467
|24
|Ubon Ratchathani
|73
|🠗
|17,658
|25
|Buriram
|32
|🠗
|16,275
|26
|Surin
|109
|🠕
|15,928
|27
|Udon Thani
|133
|🠗
|15,691
|29
|Khon Kaen
|255
|🠕
|15,579
|30
|Sisaket
|29
|🠗
|15,559
|37
|Roi Et
|18
|🠗
|12,177
|41
|Maha Sarakham
|34
|🠕
|10,365
|45
|Chaiyaphum
|49
|🠕
|9,524
|48
|Kalasin
|484
|🠕
|8,809
|50
|Sakon Nakhon
|25
|🠕
|7,472
|57
|Yasothon
|8
|🠗
|5,137
|58
|Nakhon Phanom
|0
|🠗
|4,846
|61
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|14
|🠕
|4,049
|64
|Nong Khai
|10
|🠕
|3,353
|65
|Loei
|24
|🠗
|3,346
|68
|Amnat Charoen
|10
|🠕
|2,866
|74
|Mukdahan
|5
|🠕
|2,180
|75
|Bueng Kan
|10
|🠕
|1,871
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|7
|Songkhla
|621
|🠕
|38,133
|11
|Yala
|664
|🠗
|33,485
|13
|Narathiwat
|459
|🠗
|31,145
|15
|Pattani
|561
|🠗
|28,712
|19
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|369
|🠗
|21,507
|28
|Surat Thani
|181
|🠗
|15,667
|33
|Phuket
|153
|🠕
|13,262
|40
|Chumphon
|161
|🠕
|10,979
|47
|Ranong
|26
|🠕
|9,108
|49
|Trang
|189
|🠕
|7,646
|52
|Krabi
|81
|🠗
|6,263
|54
|Phatthalung
|129
|🠗
|6,108
|63
|Phang Nga
|94
|🠕
|3,671
|67
|Satun
|98
|•
|2,942
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|39
|Chiang Mai
|278
|🠕
|11,057
|60
|Uttaradit
|12
|🠗
|4,082
|62
|Chiang Rai
|41
|🠕
|3,952
|70
|Lamphun
|23
|🠗
|2,505
|71
|Lampang
|21
|🠗
|2,471
|72
|Nan
|0
|🠗
|2,376
|76
|Phayao
|11
|🠕
|1,770
|77
|Phrae
|4
|🠕
|1,648
|78
|Mae Hong Son
|44
|🠗
|1,210
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|470
|🠕
|96,252
|8
|Rayong
|325
|🠕
|37,209
|14
|Chachoengsao
|83
|🠗
|31,130
|21
|Prachinburi
|225
|🠕
|20,040
|32
|Chanthaburi
|350
|🠕
|15,402
|34
|Sa Kaeo
|114
|🠕
|12,951
|53
|Trat
|93
|🠕
|6,222
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|111
|🠗
|71,836
|10
|Ratchaburi
|241
|🠗
|33,862
|20
|Phetchaburi
|121
|🠕
|20,122
|22
|Kanchanaburi
|110
|🠗
|19,004
|23
|Tak
|232
|🠕
|18,477
|38
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|151
|🠕
|12,174
SOURCE: DDC
