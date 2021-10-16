Covid-19 Saturday Update: 10,648 cases, 82 deaths, provincial data

Today, the CCSA reported 10,648 new Covid-19 infections, a change of +162 since yesterday, and 82 Coronavirus-related deaths, a change of -12 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,743,975 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,794 recoveries, a change of +83 from yesterday. There are now 107,378 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, a change of -228 from yesterday, including 2,845 in the ICU and 668 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 111 were found in correctional facilities, 650 were identified by community testing, and 9,873 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,065 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 NUMBERS

3 provinces reported no new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours: Nakhon Phanom, Sing Buri, and Nan.

Provinces that increased their ranking in most Covid-19 infections: Rayong, Narathiwat, Surat Thani, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai, Maha Sarakham, Phetchabun, Satun

The provinces with the most new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,077 🠗 385,764 11 Yala 664 🠗 33,485 7 Songkhla 621 🠗 38,133 15 Pattani 561 🠗 28,712 48 Kalasin 484 🠗 8,809 3 Chonburi 470 🠕 96,252 14 Narathiwat 459 🠗 31,145 2 Samut Prakan 380 🠗 118,092 19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 369 🠕 21,507 32 Chanthaburi 350 🠕 15,402

Full provincial figures are below:

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,077 🠕 385,764 2 Samut Prakan 380 🠕 118,092 4 Samut Sakhon 106 🠕 91,036 6 Nonthaburi 127 🠗 55,465 9 Pathum Thani 91 🠕 37,189 12 Nakhon Pathom 62 🠗 32,574 16 Ayutthaya 96 🠗 28,112 17 Saraburi 137 🠗 28,034 31 Lopburi 82 🠗 15,432 35 Suphan Buri 84 🠗 12,423 36 Nakhon Sawan 146 🠕 12,317 42 Ang Thong 15 🠗 10,354 43 Samut Songkhram 48 🠗 9,920 44 Nakhon Nayok 85 🠕 9,838 46 Phetchabun 71 🠕 9,136 51 Kamphaeng Phet 8 🠗 7,378 55 Sukhothai 25 🠕 5,567 56 Phitsanulok 29 🠕 5,415 59 Phichit 33 🠕 4,442 66 Uthai Thani 3 🠗 3,063 69 Sing Buri 0 🠗 2,738 73 Chai Nat 2 • 2,315

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 18 Nakhon Ratchasima 195 🠕 27,467 24 Ubon Ratchathani 73 🠗 17,658 25 Buriram 32 🠗 16,275 26 Surin 109 🠕 15,928 27 Udon Thani 133 🠗 15,691 29 Khon Kaen 255 🠕 15,579 30 Sisaket 29 🠗 15,559 37 Roi Et 18 🠗 12,177 41 Maha Sarakham 34 🠕 10,365 45 Chaiyaphum 49 🠕 9,524 48 Kalasin 484 🠕 8,809 50 Sakon Nakhon 25 🠕 7,472 57 Yasothon 8 🠗 5,137 58 Nakhon Phanom 0 🠗 4,846 61 Nong Bua Lamphu 14 🠕 4,049 64 Nong Khai 10 🠕 3,353 65 Loei 24 🠗 3,346 68 Amnat Charoen 10 🠕 2,866 74 Mukdahan 5 🠕 2,180 75 Bueng Kan 10 🠕 1,871

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 7 Songkhla 621 🠕 38,133 11 Yala 664 🠗 33,485 13 Narathiwat 459 🠗 31,145 15 Pattani 561 🠗 28,712 19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 369 🠗 21,507 28 Surat Thani 181 🠗 15,667 33 Phuket 153 🠕 13,262 40 Chumphon 161 🠕 10,979 47 Ranong 26 🠕 9,108 49 Trang 189 🠕 7,646 52 Krabi 81 🠗 6,263 54 Phatthalung 129 🠗 6,108 63 Phang Nga 94 🠕 3,671 67 Satun 98 • 2,942

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 39 Chiang Mai 278 🠕 11,057 60 Uttaradit 12 🠗 4,082 62 Chiang Rai 41 🠕 3,952 70 Lamphun 23 🠗 2,505 71 Lampang 21 🠗 2,471 72 Nan 0 🠗 2,376 76 Phayao 11 🠕 1,770 77 Phrae 4 🠕 1,648 78 Mae Hong Son 44 🠗 1,210

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 470 🠕 96,252 8 Rayong 325 🠕 37,209 14 Chachoengsao 83 🠗 31,130 21 Prachinburi 225 🠕 20,040 32 Chanthaburi 350 🠕 15,402 34 Sa Kaeo 114 🠕 12,951 53 Trat 93 🠕 6,222

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 111 🠗 71,836 10 Ratchaburi 241 🠗 33,862 20 Phetchaburi 121 🠕 20,122 22 Kanchanaburi 110 🠗 19,004 23 Tak 232 🠕 18,477 38 Prachuap Khiri Khan 151 🠕 12,174

SOURCE: DDC

