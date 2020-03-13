Thousands laid off, millions of baht lost as Chiang Mai elephant camps close | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Thousands laid off, millions of baht lost as Chiang Mai elephant camps close
Elephant businesses in Chiang Mai and elsewhere in Northern Thailand are being wiped out in their dozens by the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. Most have closed their doors and laid off thousands of staff. Those that remain open are haemorrhaging money.
According to Boonthachai Lert, chairman of Mae Taeng Elephant Camp and a spokesperson for the industry, 85 of Chiang Mai’s 94 camps and parks have shut down. He says that if things don’t change in the next month, he’ll have no choice but to close his business too. According to Chiang Mai One, the current estimated loss due to the closures across the industry is about 6 billion baht.
Chiang Mai News spoke to Bantha Chailert, owner of Mae Tong Elephant Park, who says his business, like all others that relied on Chinese tourists, has been decimated. Damage to his business runs to 3-5 million baht and for the industry as a whole it is much worse.
“We used to have 1,000 tourists a day. Now there are 50 Thais or Europeans. Break even would be 400.”
Chiang Mai’s mayor says the annual Songkran festival, which normally attracts huge crowds, is completely suspended. However there will still be Lanna-style decourations in urban areas, and exhibitions of traditional lifestyles at the ancient Tha Phae gate and the Three Kings Monument.
“For the safety of people and tourists, we [must] cancel any activities that would attract crowds of people.”
SOURCES: thaivisa | Chiang Mai News |Chiang Rai Times
Crime
Grab driver turns himself in over missing wallet: cash still missing
A Grab taxi driver has turned himself in to police in Chiang Mai police after a Dutch tourist lost 500 euros at an exchange booth in the city. The 27 year old Duct national, identified as “Edwin T.” reported to police after dropping his wallet at a booth at in the city’s Saphan Lek on Monday.
CCTV showed a Grab driver quickly picking it up.
Yesterday 40 year old “Urupong” went to the police, but denies keeping the money.
Though the original Chiang Mai News report stopped short of calling him a thief, it said it remains “unclear” what happened to the cash and called the Grab driver’s hands “fast.”
SOURCES: thaivisa | Chiang Mai News
Chiang Mai
Police intercept huge meth shipment and a tonne of marijuana
The Narcotics Suppression Bureau have reported a number of cases in the Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand. Both dugs cases involve a truck and an attempt to hide the illicit drugs in large sacks which were packed with dog food.
In the first case, 38 year old Jiradech Isipriya from Chiang Mai as well as 3 other members of a Kamphaeng Phet gang, were trying to transport 5.3 million methamphetamine pills to deliver to a customer. Officials received a tip off that the gang were about to ship a large delivery to a central Thailand province.
Police claim the gang had been ordered by a “big boss” to transport the shipment of drugs from Chiang Mai south into central Thailand provinces Central Thailand. Police report that on March 3 at 6.20pm officials stopped a suspicious truck at Payuha Checkpoint in Nakhon Sawan Province. They searched the truck and found large bags of dog food, mixed in with bags of methamphetamine tablets. The suspects admitted to police that they have done the same delivery at least 3 times before.
In the next case, police stopped another “suspicious” truck (there seem to be a LOT of suspicious trucks floating around northern Thailand) that police had to chase after the vehicle drove straight through the checkpoint.
When police saw the truck they signalled the pick-up to stop. But instead, the driver attempted to drive through, crashing into 2 police vehicles on the way. Officials kept following the vehicle until it was intercepted before driving off the road. 2 men were arrested, both from Chumpon Province. Inside the truck were 1,000 kilograms (1 tonne) of marijuana.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Air Pollution
Chiang Mai gets world podium positions two days in a row, for air pollution
Hot AND polluted. Chiang Mai scored the top position again as the most air polluted city in the world yesterday, according to AirVisual.com. Today it has lost the top spot, but only just. Today’s temperature will again soar close to 40C with the rest of the week continuing to sizzle with almost no respite from the wind (forecast below). Saturday’s temperature is expected to reach 41C.
But the PM2.5 levels have dropped from yesterday’s horrendous score of 239, to under 200 this morning in the main city. However in the areas around Chiang Mai city, and further towards the Myanmar border, the air pollution readings are exceeding 300 – readings considered ‘hazardous’ for people in those areas.
The Air Quality Index is a standard that indicates the level of air pollution. Level 0-50 means good air quality, 51-100 means moderate quality, 101-105 will affect sensitive groups, 151-200 is slightly harmful to health, 201-300 is ‘very unhealthy’ and 301-500 means ‘hazardous’.
The Thai Pollution Control Department reports that air pollution in the North will tend to worsen this week due to the burning of fields, plantations and farmlands in neighbouring countries without admitting that some of the burning is also happening on Thai soil.
You can read about the Thai game of smoke and mirrors when it comes to air pollution in the north and north-east HERE.
Chiang Mai, and it’s environs have suffered from air pollution since the middle of January, when the PM2.5 level reached into the high 100s and has continued to climb since.
Reading around Bangkok today are mostly around 100 with some higher readings to the west of the city nearer the Myanmar border.
The World Health Organisation has an upper safe limit of ’25’ whilst the Thai government has set it upper limit at ’50’. Just about everywhere in central, northern and north-eastern Thailand is above even the government’s own ‘safe’ levels today.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
