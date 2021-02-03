Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 immunisations to start as soon as vaccines arrive… whenever that is
Covid-19 immunisation in Thailand will start within a week after the the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines arrive… whenever that is. Health officials initially pushed for Valentine’s Day to roll out immunisations, but no official date has been set and it’s unclear if the vaccine will even arrive this month. Khaosod English says “health officials can’t even agree on Covid vaccine launch date.”
Thailand health officials expect the first 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine sometime within the next month… or next. The European Union recently announced plans to tighten rules on exports of coronavirus vaccines and potentially blocking shipments to non-EU countries. AstraZeneca’s vaccine would be shipped to Thailand from Italy.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told Khaosod English that vaccinations in Thailand won’t happen until March. On the other hand, Tawee Chotpitayasunondh from the National Communicable Disease Committee told reporters that the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive this month and the first dose administered within a week after arrival.
In an earlier report, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that 19 million people will be vaccinated in the first phase of inoculations, planned to start this month. He said 11 million will be people over the age of 60, 6.1 million people with underlying conditions and 1.7 million people who work in the medical field. Another 15,000 government workers involved in managing the virus will also be vaccinated in the first phase.
At a news briefing yesterday, Tawee outlined the possible side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine. He says the most common side effects include inflammation and pain around the area the vaccine was injected.
While serious side effects are rare, those with critical cases happen around 15 minutes after vaccination, Tawee says, adding that patients must stay on site for at least 30 minutes after the vaccination as a precaution.
Thailand has also secured 2 million doses of China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine and health officials expect the first 200,000 doses to arrive this month. Tawee says Thai authorities are asking producers for more information before approving the vaccine for emergency use.
SOURCES: Thai PBS | Associated Press | Khaosod English
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 795 new Covid-19 cases
795 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 7,169 active cases, a record high for Thailand with the vast majority of cases detected in mass testing campaign rolled out in the Covid-19 hotspot Samut Sakhon, just southwest of Bangkok.
Out of the 795 new cases, 759 were detected in active case finding in Samut Sakhon. 24 cases were local transmissions in high risk areas including 18 in Samut Sakhon, 4 in Bangkok, 1 in Tak and 1 in Maha Sarakham. The last 12 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.
The CCSA has reported a total of 21,249 cases and 79 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Since the new wave of infections, originating from the December 15 outbreak at a shrimp market in Samut Sakhon, the CCSA has reported 12,746 Covid-19 cases, making up nearly 79% of Thailand’s total number of cases. In the new wave of infections, a total of 799 cases were reported in Bangkok.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon officials seal off migrant workers in 7 factories for entire month
Health officials in the central province of Samut Sakhon have taken the unprecedented step of sealing off 7 factories, where 40,000 migrant labourers live and work, until the end of February. The action is aimed at halting the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Public Health Permanent Secretary, Kiatipoom Wongrajit, says over 9,000 infections have been found in the 7 factories, which have already been restricted for some time.
Nearly all of the fish markets and factories in Samut Sakhon, which has recorded around 12,000 cases of the virus, have been sealed off. Kiatipoom says most cases of the virus have been asymptomatic and most factory employees are migrant workers who also live at their place of work. He says there is little indication that transmission has spread to the wider community.
However, the Pattaya News reports that human rights groups have voiced concern over the decision to seal off the workers for an entire month. They say while they understand the need for containment and quarantine, this must be done humanely. Kiatipoom insists it is, pointing out that the workers live at the factories and rarely leave.
Officials say factory employees can continue working as normal during the period they are sealed off, but have not confirmed if non-infected workers can mix with those who have tested positive.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Medical expert calls on Thais to trust vaccines and help control Covid-19
The dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital is calling on Thai people to have faith in Covid-19 vaccines and cooperate with efforts to halt the spread of the virus. Dr. Prasit Watanapa was speaking during a Facebook Live broadcast, saying Thailand needs to build up herd immunity if the virus is to be suppressed. With over 100 million people now vaccinated worldwide, Prasit used his broadcast to update Thais on results so far.
He says early findings give cause for optimism, with a decrease in the number of new cases and less harmful side-effects from vaccines. A number of countries have now embarked on huge vaccination programmes, with Israel leading the way. The US has so far vaccinated nearly 7% of its population, the UK has vaccinated nearly 13%, while Israel has vaccinated a massive 34% of its population to date.
Prasit says the rate of new infections in the UK has dropped from over 62,300 cases on January 6 to 18,000 currently. The country began its vaccine rollout on December 8. The US started its inoculation programme on December 14 and the average daily rate of infection has now dropped from over 265,000 on January 6 to 107,816 at the end of January.
“It is not yet clear that the decrease is linked to the vaccines’ efficiency but analysis shows that the vaccines have produced non-harmful side-effects, so they are quite safe. Thai people should not be reluctant to have the vaccines. We need to create herd immunity to improve our social and economic growth. If we need to have more tourism activity, we need to have vaccines en masse by the end of this year and the government is working on that.”
Prasit’s view is that at least 60% of the Thai population will need to be vaccinated in order for the country to achieve herd immunity.
Thailand was expected to begin the rollout of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine this month, but it’s understood a row between the EU and the manufacturer over exports to countries outside of the EU may affect its plan to take delivery of 35 million doses imminently. The Kingdom has also signed a technology-transfer agreement for Siam Bioscience to produce the AstraZeneca jab locally. Production is expected to begin later this year. The country is also expecting 2 million doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
