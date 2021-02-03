Police bust house party in Thong Lor, arrest 10 on drug charges | The Thaiger

Police broke up what the Nation Thailand calls a “drug fueled rave” at a home in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area, arresting 10 people for allegedly possessing and consuming ketamine. The suspects, ages 21 to 51, also face charges for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree by holding a gathering that risks the spread of Covid-19.

Thong Lor Police raided the home around 1am this morning. Reports do not say how much ketamine was found at the scene, or if the suspects were drug tested.

Under Thailand’s Psychotropic Substances Act, possession and consumption of ketamine carries a penalty of up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.