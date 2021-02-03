Police bust house party in Thong Lor, arrest 10 on drug charges | The Thaiger

Sell your home with FazWaz
Crime

Police bust house party in Thong Lor, arrest 10 on drug charges

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Police bust house party in Thong Lor, arrest 10 on drug charges
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
Police broke up what the Nation Thailand calls a “drug fueled rave” at a home in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area, arresting 10 people for allegedly possessing and consuming ketamine. The suspects, ages 21 to 51, also face charges for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree by holding a gathering that risks the spread of Covid-19.

Thong Lor Police raided the home around 1am this morning. Reports do not say how much ketamine was found at the scene, or if the suspects were drug tested.

Under Thailand’s Psychotropic Substances Act, possession and consumption of ketamine carries a penalty of up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

5 Comments

5 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Phuket Tony

    Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 2:49 pm

    A “drug fueled rave”… ?!
    Are you frikcen kidding me ? The picture looks like a small gathering sitting in someone bedroom floor.. I guess the cop hasnt been to a real rave before..

    What a joke of a story… next !

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Slugger

      Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 3:17 pm

      Nobody has been to a rave for 30 years. Next?

      Reply
  2. Avatar

    Mister Stretch

    Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 3:05 pm

    10 people make a rave?

    Ketamin makes it a drug-fueled rave?

    I sense the spokesperson is dabbling in hyperbole.

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Tony Grace

    Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 3:17 pm

    Don’t think they have ever busted a real drug filled rave as there discretion in well over stated for 10 or so attendees wonder wha6 would they described 500 upwards all wasted trying to explain we are sweet man and will flyaway when the flying saucers start to come and pick us up,555.

    Reply
  4. Avatar

    dispensed

    Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 3:43 pm

    The Lieger and other media outlets are the greatest advocates of authoritarianism I’ve ever seen in my life. Shame shame shame…

    Reply

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

