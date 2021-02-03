Police bust house party in Thong Lor, arrest 10 on drug charges | The Thaiger

Crime
Police bust house party in Thong Lor, arrest 10 on drug charges
Police broke up what the Nation Thailand calls a “drug fueled rave” at a home in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area, arresting 10 people for allegedly possessing and consuming ketamine. The suspects, ages 21 to 51, also face charges for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree by holding a gathering that risks the spread of Covid-19.
Thong Lor Police raided the home around 1am this morning. Reports do not say how much ketamine was found at the scene, or if the suspects were drug tested.
Under Thailand’s Psychotropic Substances Act, possession and consumption of ketamine carries a penalty of up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Court rejects police request to further detain 2 activists from Burmese embassy protest
A court has rejected a police request to further detain 2 of the 3 activists arrested following a protest at the Burmese embassy in Bangkok on Monday. Thai and Burmese activists had gathered to protest the military coup in Myanmar and the detention of several government figures, including Aung San Suu Kyi.
Police arrested 3 suspects in total, who have been named in a Bangkok Post report as 19 year old Pannaphat Chantharangkun, 20 year old Kiattisak Phanrenu, and 21 year old Witchapat Sikasiphan. Suspects can only be held for up to 48 hours without a court order, so police had submitted a request to detain Pannaphat and Kiattisak until February 13. They have been accused of throwing weapons, including smoke grenades, at officers attempting to disperse the protests. Both have also been charged with illegal assembly, provoking unrest, and violating the emergency decree and the Disease Control Act. The third suspect, Witchapat, was arrested for using loudspeakers without permission.
The court questioned Pannaphat and Kiattisak via video conference before rejecting the police request to detain them for further questioning. Piya Tawichai from the Metropolitan Police Bureau says officers have evidence to prove Pannaphat and Kiattisak threw missiles at officers and are also compiling evidence against the leader of the We Volunteer group, Piyarat Chongthep, who it’s believed organised Monday’s protest.
The police say between 50 and 60 protesters gathered outside the Burmese embassy on Monday and when officers tried to disperse them, they were attacked with missiles that included smoke bombs, bricks, and rocks. 14 officers were injured, with bus stops, public parks and walls vandalised. Police say they are compiling further evidence to support the charges against those arrested and others.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Alcohol sellers empty kegs of beer outside Health Ministry to protest Covid rules
Bar owners and breweries in Bangkok have come together to register their frustration at ongoing Covid-19 restrictions by emptying kegs of beer outside the Ministry of Health. Yesterday’s protest action comes a week after the coalition of alcohol sellers called on health officials to ease the rules that are having a severe impact on their livelihoods. In a protest they call, “Justice Poured Out”, representatives of bars and breweries emptied around 12 kegs of spoiled alcohol down the drain in front of Department of Disease Control offices.
Archirawas Wannasrisawas from the Craft Beer Association says the protest was to highlight the amount of beer going to waste as a result of the ongoing sales ban. He says over 300 venues and 5,000 individuals in the Bangkok metropolitan area have been impacted by Covid-19 restrictions and are currently losing around 150 million baht a month.
The group is proposing that officials allow bars to re-open and restaurants to serve alcohol, provided safety measures are in place, such as social distancing, no dancing, and no sharing of glasses. Alcohol representatives are also demanding additional reforms, such as the removal of the advertising ban and lifting the restrictions on hours of sale.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Bangkok
3 arrests in Bangkok as activists gather at Burmese Embassy to protest military coup
Police have clashed with Thai and Burmese activists outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok yesterday. Activists from the We Volunteer (WeVo) group had gathered to protest against yesterday’s military coup in Myanmar, in which a number of government officials were arrested and are still being detained.
The protesters, who began assembling around 3.30pm, gave speeches in Thai and Burmese, opposing the coup. They were joined by pro-democracy leaders Parit Chiwarak, aka “Penguin”, and Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul (“Rung”). Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit from the Move Forward party was also present and called on the Thai government to take a lead role in restoring peace and democracy to the Burmese people.
Police ordered protesters to disperse around 4pm, accusing them of exceeding the agreed timeframe of 30 minutes and citing concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The request was ignored by activists, with riot police subsequently dispatched to the area around 5pm.
WeVo guards and others on the frontline at the embassy on Sathorn Road confronted the officers, with some throwing stones at the police, but they were forced back to the Chong Nonsri BTS station. The sound of an explosion, similar to a firecracker, was heard during the clashes, followed by plumes of smoke.
The protesters were cleared by 5.40pm, with police closing off the route between the Burmese Embassy and the Sathorn-Narathiwat Intersection. At least 3 people have been arrested, with 3 injured police officers taken to hospital for treatment.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | The Pattaya News
Phuket Tony
Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 2:49 pm
A “drug fueled rave”… ?!
Are you frikcen kidding me ? The picture looks like a small gathering sitting in someone bedroom floor.. I guess the cop hasnt been to a real rave before..
What a joke of a story… next !
Slugger
Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 3:17 pm
Nobody has been to a rave for 30 years. Next?
Mister Stretch
Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 3:05 pm
10 people make a rave?
Ketamin makes it a drug-fueled rave?
I sense the spokesperson is dabbling in hyperbole.
Tony Grace
Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 3:17 pm
Don’t think they have ever busted a real drug filled rave as there discretion in well over stated for 10 or so attendees wonder wha6 would they described 500 upwards all wasted trying to explain we are sweet man and will flyaway when the flying saucers start to come and pick us up,555.
dispensed
Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 3:43 pm
The Lieger and other media outlets are the greatest advocates of authoritarianism I’ve ever seen in my life. Shame shame shame…